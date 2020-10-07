Log in
Warrior Met Coal : Sets Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call

10/07/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (“Warrior” or NYSE: HCC) today announced that it will hold its third quarter 2020 investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Warrior Met Coal will release its results following the close of market trading that afternoon.

To participate in the conference call, please call 1-844-340-9047 (domestic) or 1-412-858-5206 (international) 10 minutes prior to the start time and reference the Warrior Met Coal conference call. A webcast of the conference call will be available through the Investor section of the Company’s website, http://investors.warriormetcoal.com, where an archived replay will also be available.

Telephone playback will also be available beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on October 28, 2020 until 6:30 p.m. ET on November 4, 2020. The replay will be available by calling: 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering passcode 10147478.

About Warrior
Warrior is a U.S.-based, environmentally and socially minded supplier to the global steel industry. It is dedicated entirely to mining non-thermal metallurgical (met) coal used as a critical component of steel production by metal manufacturers in Europe, South America and Asia. Warrior is a large-scale, low-cost producer and exporter of premium met coal, also known as hard-coking coal (HCC), operating highly efficient longwall operations in its underground mines based in Alabama. The HCC that Warrior produces from the Blue Creek coal seam contains very low sulfur, has strong coking properties and is of a similar quality to coal referred to as the premium HCC produced in Australia. The premium nature of Warrior’s HCC makes it ideally suited as a base feed coal for steel makers and results in price realizations near the Platts Premium LV FOB Australian Index price. For more information, please visit www.warriormetcoal.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 793 M - -
Net income 2020 13,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 136 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 86,5x
Yield 2020 1,17%
Capitalization 876 M 876 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,27x
EV / Sales 2021 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 1 417
Free-Float 95,4%
Chart WARRIOR MET COAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
Warrior Met Coal, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WARRIOR MET COAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 19,75 $
Last Close Price 17,11 $
Spread / Highest target 52,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -82,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Walter J. Scheller Chief Executive Officer & Director
Stephen Douglas Williams Chairman
Jack K. Richardson Chief Operating Officer
Dale W. Boyles Chief Financial Officer
Gareth Nickolas Turner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WARRIOR MET COAL, INC.-19.03%876
VALE S.A.9.98%54 596
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED56.50%36 864
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.-13.07%16 367
ARCELORMITTAL-23.69%15 377
NUCOR-16.61%14 168
