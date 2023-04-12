Advanced search
WARRIOR MET COAL, INC.

(HCC)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-11 pm EDT
36.40 USD   +2.85%
09:02aWarrior Sets Date for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call
BU
02/17Warrior Met Coal, Inc. : Mine Safety - Reporting of Shutdowns and Patterns of Violations (form 8-K)
AQ
02/16Sector Update: Energy Stocks Lower in Late Trading
MT
Warrior Sets Date for First Quarter 2023 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call

04/12/2023 | 09:02am EDT
Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (“Warrior” or NYSE: HCC) today announced that it will hold its first quarter 2023 investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. Warrior will release its results following the close of market trading that afternoon.

To participate in the conference call, please call 1-844-340-9047 (domestic) or 1-412-858-5206 (international) 10 minutes prior to the start time and reference the Warrior Met Coal conference call. A webcast of the conference call will be available through the Investor section of the Company’s website, http://investors.warriormetcoal.com, where an archived replay will also be available.

Telephone playback will also be available beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET on May 3, 2023 until 6:30 p.m. ET on May 10, 2023. The replay will be available by calling: 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering passcode 7491406.

About Warrior

Warrior is a U.S.-based, environmentally, and socially minded supplier to the global steel industry. It is dedicated entirely to mining non-thermal metallurgical (met) coal used as a critical component of steel production by metal manufacturers in Europe, South America, and Asia. Warrior is a large-scale, low-cost producer and exporter of premium met coal, also known as hard-coking coal (HCC), operating highly efficient longwall operations in its underground mines based in Alabama. The HCC that Warrior produces from the Blue Creek coal seam contains very low sulfur, has strong coking properties and is of a similar quality to coal referred to as the premium HCC produced in Australia. The premium nature of Warrior’s HCC makes it ideally suited as a base feed coal for steel makers and results in price realizations near the Platts Premium LV FOB Australian Index price. For more information, please visit www.warriormetcoal.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 510 M - -
Net income 2023 422 M - -
Net cash 2023 736 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 4,26x
Yield 2023 3,16%
Capitalization 1 892 M 1 892 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
EV / Sales 2024 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 854
Free-Float 94,3%
Technical analysis trends WARRIOR MET COAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 36,40 $
Average target price 44,66 $
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Walter J. Scheller Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dale W. Boyles Chief Financial Officer
Joseph Brett Harvey Chairman
Jack K. Richardson Chief Operating Officer
Kelli K. Gant Secretary & Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WARRIOR MET COAL, INC.2.17%1 892
PT ADARO MINERALS INDONESIA TBK-31.86%3 166
ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC.8.54%2 385
CORONADO GLOBAL RESOURCES INC.-16.33%1 857
SHOUGANG FUSHAN RESOURCES GROUP LIMITED-0.80%1 590
SUNCOKE ENERGY, INC.1.27%732
