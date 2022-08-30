Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WARR   US9362731013

WARRIOR TECHNOLOGIES ACQUISITION COMPANY

(WARR)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-30 pm EDT
9.980 USD   -0.25%
08/22WARRIOR TECHNOLOGIES ACQUISITION CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations. (form 10-Q)
AQ
08/22Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
05/17Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WARRIOR TECHNOLOGIES ACQUISITION COMPANY ANNOUNCES CANCELLATION OF SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS AND LIQUIDATION

08/30/2022 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MIDLAND, Texas, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company (NYSE: WARR) (the "Company") today announced that it has cancelled its special meeting of stockholders that was previously scheduled for 10:00 AM EST on August 31, 2022, and that, due to its inability to complete an initial business combination within the time period required by its Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation (the "Amended Charter"), the Company intends to dissolve and liquidate in accordance with the provisions of its Amended Charter, effective as of the close of business on September 2, 2022, and will redeem all of the outstanding shares of Class A common stock that were included in the units issued in its initial public offering (the "Public Shares"), at a per-share redemption price of approximately $10.01.

As of the close of business on September 2, 2022, the Public Shares will be deemed cancelled and will represent only the right to receive the redemption amount.

In order to provide for the disbursement of funds from the trust account, the Company has instructed the trustee of the trust account to take all necessary actions to liquidate the securities held in the trust account.  The proceeds of the trust account will be held in a non-interest bearing account while awaiting disbursement to the holders of the Public Shares. Record holders will receive their pro rata portion of the proceeds of the trust account by delivering their Public Shares to Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent. Beneficial owners of Public Shares held in "street name," however, will not need to take any action in order to receive the redemption amount. The redemption of the Public Shares is expected to be completed within ten business days after September 2, 2022.

The Company's sponsor has agreed to waive its redemption rights with respect to its outstanding Class B common stock issued prior to the Company's initial public offering. There will be no redemption rights or liquidating distributions with respect to the Company's warrants, which will expire worthless.

The Company expects that the New York Stock Exchange will file a Form 25 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "Commission") to delist the Company's securities. The Company thereafter expects to file a Form 15 with the Commission to terminate the registration of its securities under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law. 

Contacts:

Investor Contact:
H.H. "Tripp" Wommack III
Email: tripp@warr-wtac.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/warrior-technologies-acquisition-company-announces-cancellation-of-special-meeting-of-stockholders-and-liquidation-301615080.html

SOURCE Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about WARRIOR TECHNOLOGIES ACQUISITION COMPANY
08/22WARRIOR TECHNOLOGIES ACQUISITION CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
08/22Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarte..
CI
05/17Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter..
CI
05/17WARRIOR TECHNOLOGIES ACQUISITION CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
04/14WARRIOR TECHNOLOGIES ACQUISITION CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
04/14Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year End..
CI
2021WARRIOR TECHNOLOGIES ACQUISITION : Receives Expected Notice From NYSE Regarding Delayed Qu..
PU
2021WARRIOR TECHNOLOGIES ACQUISITION CO : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continue..
AQ
2021Warrior Technologies Acquisition Company Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter..
CI
2021WARRIOR TECHNOLOGIES ACQUISITION CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
More news