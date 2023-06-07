Advanced search
    WRT1V   FI0009003727

WÄRTSILÄ OYJ

(WRT1V)
2023-06-07
10.91 EUR   -0.27%
IR Site visit: Schiedam, Netherlands

06/07/2023 | 03:26am EDT
Delivering value in Field Services and Workshops

André Bosman, Head of Region Central Europe

June 6, 2023

©

Wärtsilä is committed to create and maintain safe and healthy workplaces for our employees and partners in all of our business operations.

Safety is a high priority for Wärtsilä

This is emphasized in our drive towards zero injuries by applying high standards of occupational health and safety and by implementing action-orientated safety programs and practices. Wärtsilä´s safety approach to reach this goal is to generate and maintain a shared mindset around safety. We call it ZeroMindset.

In 2022 we implemented a number of safety initiatives within Field Service Workshop Central Europe to drive towards Zero Injury. One of these initiatives focussed on safety leadership and safety mindset. This initiative helped drive down the number of injuries by over 80%. Due to the success of this initiative we have continued this into 2023.

In Wartsila Netherlands Field Service and Workshop business we have proudly achieved 525 days with no LTI

When visiting the workshop areas the following

PPE is mandatory for visitors;

Safety shoes

Safety glasses

High Viz vest

©

Our global presence

©

The (main) products we serve

4S Engines

2S Engines

Hybrid / Batteries

Fuel System

Steerable Thrusters

Tunnel Thrusters

Propellers

Exhaust Cleaning

The (main) activities we perform

Install

Commisioning

Warranty Handling

Trainings

Product

Improvement

Maintain

Scheduled Maintenance

Parts Overhauling

Unscheduled

Remote Support

Maintenance

Improve

Performance Improvement

Upgrades

Technical Support

Troubleshooting

©

Field Services and Workshops in numbers

3,700,000+ Hoursbilled

8,000+ Customer

installations

served

~3,500 Professionals

+23,000 Technical customer cases solved (Tech Request)

+13,000 Approved Service Work Report

+130,000 days

of intinerary duration abroad*

FS&WS has operations along the main shipping routes

13,300 Quotations ~60% hit rate

Classified as Marine Field services Opportunity

+6,000

warranty claims handled

+1,700

jobs started

One promise to

each month

the customer:

+28,000 orders

handled in total

Workshops have managed more than

+52,000 components

+400

+950

~30,000

Certificates

Courses organised

course mandays delivered

with people in active status

(43% for externals Customers)

(48% to externals Customers)

Data: 2022

©

Disclaimer

Wärtsilä Oyj published this content on 06 June 2023


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 6 277 M 6 709 M 6 709 M
Net income 2023 302 M 323 M 323 M
Net Debt 2023 304 M 325 M 325 M
P/E ratio 2023 21,2x
Yield 2023 2,83%
Capitalization 6 422 M 6 864 M 6 864 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,07x
EV / Sales 2024 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 17 713
Free-Float 78,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 10,94 €
Average target price 10,64 €
Spread / Average Target -2,71%
EPS Revisions
