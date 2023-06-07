IR Site visit: Schiedam, Netherlands

Wärtsilä is committed to create and maintain safe and healthy workplaces for our employees and partners in all of our business operations.

Safety is a high priority for Wärtsilä

This is emphasized in our drive towards zero injuries by applying high standards of occupational health and safety and by implementing action-orientated safety programs and practices. Wärtsilä´s safety approach to reach this goal is to generate and maintain a shared mindset around safety. We call it ZeroMindset.

In 2022 we implemented a number of safety initiatives within Field Service Workshop Central Europe to drive towards Zero Injury. One of these initiatives focussed on safety leadership and safety mindset. This initiative helped drive down the number of injuries by over 80%. Due to the success of this initiative we have continued this into 2023.

In Wartsila Netherlands Field Service and Workshop business we have proudly achieved 525 days with no LTI

When visiting the workshop areas the following

PPE is mandatory for visitors;