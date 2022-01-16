Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Wärtsilä Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WRT1V   FI0009003727

WÄRTSILÄ OYJ

(WRT1V)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wärtsilä Oyj : Achieving a net zero power system in Germany by 2040

01/16/2022 | 02:35pm EST
NB! The whitepaper will be available in German soon!

Germany can achieve significant emission reductions and lower electricity bills by phasing out coal in 2030. But, the country must have a clear plan to ramp up renewables and pivot to sustainable fuels to achieve net zero.

Our power system modelling whitepaper explains the comparisons between two plans. The first entails the coal phase-out by 2030 and gas by 2045. The second is a plan where the gas would be out already by 2040.

By following the accelerated plan, Germany can unlock a 34% reduction in the levelised cost of energy. And a 23% reduction in the total emissions, or 562 million tons of carbon dioxide in real terms.

Contents

  1. Executive summary
  2. Opportunities for an accelerated coal phase-out
  3. Raising the bar for net zero
  4. Conclusions

Disclaimer

Wärtsilä Oyj published this content on 17 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2022 19:34:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 556 M 5 200 M 5 200 M
Net income 2021 215 M 245 M 245 M
Net Debt 2021 263 M 300 M 300 M
P/E ratio 2021 35,0x
Yield 2021 2,15%
Capitalization 7 378 M 8 427 M 8 422 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,68x
EV / Sales 2022 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 17 303
Free-Float -
Chart WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
Duration : Period :
Wärtsilä Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 12,51 €
Average target price 13,19 €
Spread / Average Target 5,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Håkan Agnevall President & Chief Executive Officer
Arjen Berends Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Thomas Johnstone Chairman
Sari Kolu Compliance Director
Outi Maarit Aarni-Sirviö Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WÄRTSILÄ OYJ1.17%8 427
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.7.70%723 401
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.4.38%149 835
SIEMENS AG-4.47%133 601
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY9.20%113 235
3M COMPANY0.62%102 999