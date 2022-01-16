Wärtsilä Oyj : Achieving a net zero power system in Germany by 2040

NB! The whitepaper will be available in German soon!

Germany can achieve significant emission reductions and lower electricity bills by phasing out coal in 2030. But, the country must have a clear plan to ramp up renewables and pivot to sustainable fuels to achieve net zero.

Our power system modelling whitepaper explains the comparisons between two plans. The first entails the coal phase-out by 2030 and gas by 2045. The second is a plan where the gas would be out already by 2040.

By following the accelerated plan, Germany can unlock a 34% reduction in the levelised cost of energy. And a 23% reduction in the total emissions, or 562 million tons of carbon dioxide in real terms.

