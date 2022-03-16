Wärtsilä Oyj : Ferry go ‘round and digital

Ferries play a key role in transporting passengers and cargoes across short distances, often much faster and more efficiently than road or rail systems. Unlike larger vessels, ferries can access narrower waterways and docks, and with the rise of hybrid and zero emission ferries, previously untouched territories can now be navigated. The ferry segment is growing fast, with pre-pandemic figures suggesting there are approximately 15,400 ferries in operation, contributing $60 billion to the world GDP1.



Both cargo and passenger ferries typically operate on short, recurring routes, often adhering to the same itinerary for many months. While the repetitive nature of ferry voyages could be seen as tedious, they are often faced with some of the most challenging conditions. Choppy waters, poor weather and visibility, and congested and tight docks, are just some of the scenarios ferries must navigate on a daily basis, explains John J Marshall, Senior Business Development Manager, Automation & DP - Americas, Wärtsilä Voyage. It is no surprise that these conditions combined with pressure to meet strict schedules means ferry accidents are still rife, with hundreds of lives lost each year2.



Thanks to the expanding Internet of Things (IoT), ferry companies are offered a wide array of digital solutions designed to enhance operability and make transit and docking procedures safer and more efficient.

In fact, according to a report by Inmarsat, 'Global Status of Ferry Digitalisation Report - Uncovering the Passenger and Operational advantage', one in three ferry operators expects digitalisation to bring savings of over $10m within 12 months with a suite of enhanced operational efficiencies and capabilities with the manoeuvring systems.



One suite of advanced digital solutions that is providing new possibilities for safer and more efficient ferry operations is Wärtsilä SmartMove and Advanced Situational Awareness Technology (ASA).



SmartMove delivers advanced decision and motion support through five applications: SmartTransit, SmartDock, SmartDrive, SmartCommand, and SmartPredict. Wärtsilä SmartMove enhances, rather than replaces, the capabilities of the crew on board by automating repetitive docking and transit tasks. The machine learning technology follows a set of pre-determined waypoints that are established during a vessel's commissioning trials, and using these waypoints assists the current captain in their completion of the manoeuvre.



Explaining how this works, Ford notes, "We work with the best performing captain and look at his / her approach line, how it compares with other captains, how much fuel is consumed or how fast the vessel is going. We then take the best example and use that to establish the waypoints." During subsequent dockings, SmartMove steps in and replicates the most efficient procedure previously performed, ensuring the vessel arrives on-time, every time, regardless of weather or environmental conditions.



It is important to note that although SmartMove technology provides autonomous operations, by no means are we suggesting "driverless ships", says Marshall. The goal is to augment the skills of the captain and crew - not replace them. With safety at the core, SmartMove technology frees up crew time, so they can focus on more important duties during transit and docking, or use the time to rest, says Ford.



For ferries that operate on a defined schedule, maintaining on-time delivery is essential to delivering passengers and goods when expected, thus maintaining the reputation of the company. SmartMove facilitates this through its repeatability function, which enables the captain to know exactly when the vessel will arrive at its destination. Armed with this information, the captain can decide in advance whether to slow down or speed up, thus avoiding last minute manual intervention, which typically results in overcompensation, triggering unnecessary fuel burn and expenditure.



Precise positioning sensors facilitate second-by-second evaluation and adjustment of the vessel to deliver the optimum power and transit process required to dock the vessel safely and efficiently, eliminating overcompensation from the human element, explains Ford. In the event that the captain needs to regain full control, manual intervention is possible at the touch of a button.



One of Wärtsilä's ferry clients on Canada's West Coast is installing SmartMove to standardise docking times across their fleet. SmartMove harnesses the skillset of their most efficient operators and transfers these skills to their other ships to achieve fleet-wide docking efficiency.



By standardising the docking times across the fleet, the company saves around seven minutes for each voyage, enough to justify the installation of SmartMove. John J Marshall, Senior Business Development Manager, Automation & DP - Americas, Wärtsilä Voyage

Another benefit of automated docking and precise arrival times is that it enables operators of increasingly deployed hybrid and electric ferries to gain clarity on their time in dock, and therefore the time available to charge their vessels. According to Marshall, this was a vital aspect for Wärtsilä's European and West Coast customers when choosing SmartMove as hybrid ferries are increasingly rolled out to meet their decarbonisation goals.



A key factor to note is that SmartMove can be entirely customised to meet specific customer demands. "It is not a one-size-fits-all approach as it is very mission profile specific," notes Marshall. This means it can be customised to fit any operational requirements across the marine industry, from its flexible user interface to integrating the SmartMove system into ships' propulsion and thruster control systems.



Advanced sensor technologies and high-resolution radars complement the SmartMove suite, providing an accurate 360-degree picture of the vessel's environment at all times to enhance situational awareness.



Wärtsilä's Advanced Situational Awareness System (ASA), including Smart Panoramic Edge Camera Systems (SPECS) and RS24 Radar, is designed to help the captain focus on their vessel's situational awareness from the bridge. Ferry captains are often faced with congested waterways, adverse weather conditions, and limited visibility, consequently compromising situational awareness.



ASA boosts situational awareness by integrating the information received from the RS24 Radar and SPECS through the onboard ECDIS system, giving the captain enhanced visibility of what is happening around the vessel. With ASA, the captain has a bird's eye view of the vessel and a calibrated grid, which assists in the docking of the ship. This results in safer, more consistent docking and eliminates the requirement for a crew member radioing back arbitrary distances from the deck to the bridge. Coupled with SPECS, the RS24 radar enables the captain to set a calibrated safety zone around the vessel during transit up to 1.5 NM and set warnings for any approaching vessels that encroach the pre-defined safety zone. The safety zone will also display stationary objects such as buoys or breakwaters for allision avoidance and detection of pleasure crafts and marine mammals.



"With SmartMove, navigation is automated with collision avoidance, only providing alerts when necessary. These solutions make it easy for crew members to focus on other jobs or just take a break, while at the same time ensuring the captain is alerted to potential threats before they become a hazard," says Ford.



"Automating docking is just a starting point for the development of autonomous ship control systems," says Marshall. Ford notes that while there is still some work to be done on the regulatory side to enable widespread autonomous system roll-out, successful auto-transit and auto-docking achieved by ferry customers around the globe using Wärtsilä's suite lay the groundwork and demonstrate that autonomous operations are a viable solution for safer and more efficient ferry operations.

1 - https://interferry.com/2021/10/12/interferry-study-reveals-ferry-industrys-huge-economic-impact/

2 - https://www.maritimeinjuryguide.org/maritime-accidents-injuries/vessel-injuries/ferry-accidents-and-injuries/