This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Attachments Original Link

Permalink

Disclaimer Wärtsilä Oyj published this content on 12 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2024 08:06:02 UTC.

We hosted a strategy call with our CEO Håkan Agnevall on June 6. The CEO strategy calls aim to offer an opportunity to discuss Wärtsilä's strategy with the CEO. No material new information was disclosed during the call. The recording of the call is available here. [...]