Wärtsilä Oyj : How to improve your CII rating with energy saving technologies

Don't leave your assets stranded
CII is just around the corner and it's not a matter of a one-off pass or fail. Vessels must continue to comply with ever stricter targets, and failure to keep up can result in stranded assets.
Energy saving technologies are a proven and readily available solution to this challenge, but with such a variety on offer how do you choose the approach that's right for your operations? This webinar will explore the ways energy saving technologies can ensure CII compliance, present case studies and include a panel discussion with experts from the field.
Topics will include:
-
Introduction to how energy saving devices can improve CII rating
-
Case studies: Capsize bulk carrier and a large containership
-
Short panel discussion featuring top-level experts
-
Q&A
Disclaimer
