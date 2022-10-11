Advanced search
    WRT1V   FI0009003727

WÄRTSILÄ OYJ

(WRT1V)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:39 2022-10-11 am EDT
6.689 EUR   -0.84%
03:42aWärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä's Interim report January-September 2022 to be published 25 October 2022 at 8.30 a.m. local time
PU
10/10Wärtsilä Oyj : Summary of the Q3 2022 Pre-silent call
PU
10/07Wärtsilä Completes Construction of Dutch Energy Storage System
MT
Wärtsilä Oyj : How to improve your CII rating with energy saving technologies

10/11/2022 | 05:22am EDT
Don't leave your assets stranded

CII is just around the corner and it's not a matter of a one-off pass or fail. Vessels must continue to comply with ever stricter targets, and failure to keep up can result in stranded assets.

Energy saving technologies are a proven and readily available solution to this challenge, but with such a variety on offer how do you choose the approach that's right for your operations? This webinar will explore the ways energy saving technologies can ensure CII compliance, present case studies and include a panel discussion with experts from the field.

Topics will include:

  • Introduction to how energy saving devices can improve CII rating
  • Case studies: Capsize bulk carrier and a large containership
  • Short panel discussion featuring top-level experts
  • Q&A

Disclaimer

Wärtsilä Oyj published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2022 09:21:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 640 M 5 468 M 5 468 M
Net income 2022 53,1 M 51,5 M 51,5 M
Net Debt 2022 301 M 292 M 292 M
P/E ratio 2022 73,7x
Yield 2022 3,87%
Capitalization 3 980 M 3 859 M 3 859 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,76x
EV / Sales 2023 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 17 547
Free-Float 78,2%
Technical analysis trends WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,75 €
Average target price 9,41 €
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Håkan Agnevall President & Chief Executive Officer
Arjen Berends Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Thomas Johnstone Chairman
Sari Kolu Compliance Director
Risto Fredrik Murto Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WÄRTSILÄ OYJ-45.42%3 859
ATLAS COPCO AB-32.25%44 788
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-20.51%32 653
FANUC CORPORATION-13.88%27 659
FORTIVE CORPORATION-21.90%21 357
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-48.16%18 803