Review by the President & CEO
Håkan Agnevall
2023
A year of all-time highs
The Wärtsilä Way is yielding results
Wärtsilä Board of Management
Håkan Agnevall
Arjen Berends
Roger Holm
Anders Lindberg
President and CEO
Chief Financial Officer
President, Wärtsilä Marine
President, Wärtsilä Energy
Tamara de Gruyter
Teija Sarajärvi
Kari Hietanen
Saara Tahvanainen
President, Portfolio Business
EVP, Human Resources
EVP, Corporate Relations
EVP, Marketing and
and Legal Affairs
Communications
Our operating environment saw both risks and opportunities grow
Deepening geopolitical tensions
Acceleration of the decarbonisation
transformation in marine and energy
The health and safety of our personnel is our key priority
17,807 employees
Finland 23%
Rest of Europe 37%
Asia 22%
Americas 13%
Other 5%
The Wärtsilä Way is our roadmap to profitable growth
Enabling sustainable societies through innovation
in technology and services
Transform -
Perform -
attractive growth
clear path for
opportunities at
operational
the center of the
improvements
decarbonisation
and increased
transformation
profitability
We are driven by innovation and technology
R&D expenditure and % of net sales
MEUR
300
4.3%
250
200
150
258
241
100
50
0
2019
2020
2021*
2022
2023
*2021 figure has been restated to reflect a change in the definition of research and development expenditure.
Progressing towards our Set for 30 decarbonisation targets
On track for our 2030
Improving safety, wellbeing
Strengthening thought leadership
decarbonisation targets
and employee engagement
and being a responsible company
✓ To become carbon neutral
✓ Positive trend in safety
✓ Developing industry ecosystems
in our own operations
indicators
and co-operation with academia
✓ To provide a product
✓ Wellbeing behaviours &
✓ Continued focus on ethical
portfolio ready for zero
toolkit launched to support
compliance
carbon fuels
teams
✓ Listed by TIME magazine as
✓ Improving trend in
TIME100 most influential
employee engagement
companies in 2023
We strengthened the focus of our Marine
We now have two reporting segments: Marine and Energy
- Automation, Navigation & Control Systems and Marine Electrical Systems moved to Portfolio Business
- Gas Solutions moved to Portfolio Business
- Shaft Line Solutions and Exhaust Treatment business units moved to Marine
We are reviewing Energy Storage & Optimisation
- Solid progress and strong market growth
- Strategic review will define the best way to support growth and create shareholder value
- All potential alternatives will be considered
- No timetable set for the completion
- We continue to develop and invest in the ES&O business and serve our customers
