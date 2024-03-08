Review by the President & CEO

Håkan Agnevall

2023

A year of all-time highs

The Wärtsilä Way is yielding results

Wärtsilä Board of Management

Håkan Agnevall

Arjen Berends

Roger Holm

Anders Lindberg

President and CEO

Chief Financial Officer

President, Wärtsilä Marine

President, Wärtsilä Energy

Tamara de Gruyter

Teija Sarajärvi

Kari Hietanen

Saara Tahvanainen

President, Portfolio Business

EVP, Human Resources

EVP, Corporate Relations

EVP, Marketing and

and Legal Affairs

Communications

Our operating environment saw both risks and opportunities grow

Deepening geopolitical tensions

Acceleration of the decarbonisation

transformation in marine and energy

The health and safety of our personnel is our key priority

17,807 employees

Finland 23%

Rest of Europe 37%

Asia 22%

Americas 13%

Other 5%

The Wärtsilä Way is our roadmap to profitable growth

Enabling sustainable societies through innovation

in technology and services

Transform -

Perform -

attractive growth

clear path for

opportunities at

operational

the center of the

improvements

decarbonisation

and increased

transformation

profitability

We are driven by innovation and technology

R&D expenditure and % of net sales

MEUR

300

4.3%

250

200

150

258

241

100

50

0

2019

2020

2021*

2022

2023

*2021 figure has been restated to reflect a change in the definition of research and development expenditure.

Progressing towards our Set for 30 decarbonisation targets

On track for our 2030

Improving safety, wellbeing

Strengthening thought leadership

decarbonisation targets

and employee engagement

and being a responsible company

To become carbon neutral

Positive trend in safety

Developing industry ecosystems

in our own operations

indicators

and co-operation with academia

To provide a product

Wellbeing behaviours &

Continued focus on ethical

portfolio ready for zero

toolkit launched to support

compliance

carbon fuels

teams

Listed by TIME magazine as

Improving trend in

TIME100 most influential

employee engagement

companies in 2023

We strengthened the focus of our Marine

We now have two reporting segments: Marine and Energy

  • Automation, Navigation & Control Systems and Marine Electrical Systems moved to Portfolio Business
  • Gas Solutions moved to Portfolio Business
  • Shaft Line Solutions and Exhaust Treatment business units moved to Marine

We are reviewing Energy Storage & Optimisation

  • Solid progress and strong market growth
  • Strategic review will define the best way to support growth and create shareholder value
  • All potential alternatives will be considered
  • No timetable set for the completion
  • We continue to develop and invest in the ES&O business and serve our customers

