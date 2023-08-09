Carbon fuels for many years, still

Carbon neutral and zero carbon fuels

MARINE will move with unprecedented speed towards decarbonisation

ENERGY is moving towards a 100% renewables future

Policies & regulations

▪ EU: Carbon neutral by 2050

▪ USA: carbon free electricity production by 2035, net zero emissions by 2050

▪ China: Carbon neutral by 2060

▪ RePower EU, Inflation Reduction Act

Technology

▪ Wind and solar growing rapidly ▪ Intermittent sources requiring

balancing power

▪ Sustainable fuels for thermal balancing

▪ Digitalisation and cyber security

Growing ENERGY demand

▪ By 2050, electricity generation needs to grow by 3X, renewables by 8X to reach Net Zero targets 1)

▪ Gradual replacement of coal

▪ Renewables expected to become the largest source of global electricity by early 2025 2)

▪ Power systems becoming increasingly complex