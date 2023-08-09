Wärtsilä
Market fundamentals
MARINE will move with unprecedented speed towards decarbonisation
Policies & regulations
- IMO target
- Access to capital
- Cost of carbon
- Demand for green sea transport
Technology
- Carbon neutral and zero carbon fuels
- Carbon fuels for many years, still
- Abatement technologies
- Battery systems, hybrids & energy saving devices
- Fuel efficiency & flexibility
Connectivity & data
- Vessels as data pools
- Optimisation solutions
- Performance-basedagreements
- Cyber security
- Autonomous operations
ENERGY is moving towards a 100% renewables future
Policies & regulations
▪ EU: Carbon neutral by 2050
▪ USA: carbon free electricity production by 2035, net zero emissions by 2050
▪ China: Carbon neutral by 2060
▪ RePower EU, Inflation Reduction Act
Technology
▪ Wind and solar growing rapidly ▪ Intermittent sources requiring
balancing power
▪ Sustainable fuels for thermal balancing
▪ Digitalisation and cyber security
Growing ENERGY demand
▪ By 2050, electricity generation needs to grow by 3X, renewables by 8X to reach Net Zero targets 1)
▪ Gradual replacement of coal
▪ Renewables expected to become the largest source of global electricity by early 2025 2)
▪ Power systems becoming increasingly complex
Our value creation potential is based on two strategic themes
1
2
TRANSFORM
Decarbonisation creates new business opportunities
PERFORM
On a path to deliver the set targets
Transform
Decarbonisation creates new business opportunities
- Maritime is going through an unprecedented rate of change, which is accelerated by regulations and the demand for green transport.
- Also, the energy sector is undergoing a massive transformation as decarbonisation and renewables are fundamentally going to change the way energy is generated.
- We are set for performance and have significant value creation potential to drive this transformation as a technology leader.
1 Gas fuelled engines to provide balancing power for a new 100 MW power plant in Japan
2 Supplying the world's largest solar-plus storage project portfolio in the US
3 Launch of the new Wärtsilä 32 methanol engine
4 Digitalising 21 ports in the United Kingdom
5 Wärtsilä builds major plant for the production of REEFUEL, climate- neutral Bio-LNG
6 Successful hydrogen blending tests in a power plant
7 Hybrid propulsion systems for world's largest hybrid vessels
Perform
On a path to deliver the set targets
#1-3 in global markets
"SET FOR 30"
FINANCIAL TARGETS:
DECARBONISATION TARGETS:
▪ carbon neutral in our own
▪ 5% annual organic growth
operations by 2030
▪ 12% operating margin
▪ a product portfolio ready for
zero carbon fuels by 2030
Clear financial targets and strong commitment to realise them
Extensive service network, positioned for growth both in transactional services and performance-based agreements
Robust capital allocation
Notable opportunity
principles and active
in retrofits and
portfolio management
conversions
Focus on:
- High performing teams
- Performance excellence and robust execution
- Continuous improvement
- Cost structure - actions taken whenever and wherever necessary
