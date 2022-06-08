Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Wärtsilä Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WRT1V   FI0009003727

WÄRTSILÄ OYJ

(WRT1V)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  07:13 2022-06-08 am EDT
7.998 EUR   -0.27%
07:02aWÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Roadshow presentation June 2022
PU
06/07Domestic Gas Could Halve Senegal's Electricity Prices Next Year
AQ
06/07WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : How to ensure stability in high-renewable power systems
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wärtsilä Oyj : Roadshow presentation June 2022

06/08/2022 | 07:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1

© Wärtsilä

MARKET FUNDAMENTALS

MARINE will move with unprecedented speed towards decarbonisation

Policies & regulations

  • IMO target
  • Access to capital
  • Cost of carbon
  • Demand for green sea transport

Technology

  • Carbon neutral and zero carbon fuels
  • Carbon fuels for many years, still
  • Abatement technologies
  • Battery systems, hybrids & energy saving devices
  • Fuel efficiency & flexibility

Connectivity & data

  • Vessels as data pools
  • Optimisation solutions
  • Performance-basedagreements
  • Cyber security
  • Autonomous operations

2

ENERGY is moving towards a 100% renewables future

Policies & regulations

EU: Carbon neutral by 2050

USA: carbon free electricity production by 2035, net zero emissions by 2050

China: Carbon neutral by 2060

Technology

Wind and solar growing rapidly Intermittent sources requiring

balancing power

Sustainable fuels for thermal balancing

Digitalisation Cyber security

Growing ENERGY demand

By 2050, electricity generation expected to grow by 3X, renewables by 8X 1)

By 2030, balancing power market to grow by 10X 2)

Gradual replacement of coal

Power systems increasingly complex

1) IEA World Energy Outlook 2021 (Net Zero Emissions Scenario)

2) Bloomberg New Energy Outlook 2020, Wärtsilä estimates

The Wärtsilä Way sets the scene for profitable growth

3

© Wärtsilä

OUR VALUE CREATION POTENTIAL IS BASED ON TWO STRATEGIC THEMES

1

2

TRANSFORM

Decarbonisation creates new business opportunities

PERFORM

Leverage market recovery and growth

4

TRANSFORM

Decarbonisation creates new business opportunities

  • Maritime is going through an unprecedented rate of change, which is accelerated by regulations and the demand for green transport.
  • Also, the energy sector is undergoing a massive transformation as decarbonisation and renewables are fundamentally going to change the way energy is generated.
  • We are set for performance and have significant value creation potential to drive this transformation as a technology leader.

1 Major test programme launched, 100% ammonia concept in 2023, 100% hydrogen in 2025

2 Extensive service network, positioned for growth both in transactional services and performance-based agreements

3 First Wärtsilä GridSolv Quantum

delivered in the USA

4 First real-life digital port call with Wärtsilä Navi-Port

5 Wärtsilä selected to supply world's largest bioLNG production plant

6 Hitting methanol milestone with first newbuild engine order

7 Ensuring optimal performance and minimal carbon footprint for world's most environmentally friendly ferry

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wärtsilä Oyj published this content on 08 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2022 11:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
07:02aWÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Roadshow presentation June 2022
PU
06/07Domestic Gas Could Halve Senegal's Electricity Prices Next Year
AQ
06/07WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : How to ensure stability in high-renewable power systems
PU
06/07WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Towards stable and reliable 100% renewable energy grids
PU
06/07WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä Hybrid Propulsion System will future-proof 11 new Eastern Pacific ..
PU
06/02WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : The Wärtsilä 2-Stroke Future Fuels Conversion Platform – A fuel-proof..
PU
06/02WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä Guaranteed Asset Performance agreement designed to maximise uptime..
PU
06/01Wärtsilä Launches New Sustainable Technology Hub in Finland
MT
06/01WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä opens world-leading Sustainable Technology Hub to accelerate marin..
PU
05/31Wärtsilä Unit Deploys Fleet Optimization Software In Over 500 Anglo-Eastern Vessels
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 503 M 5 885 M 5 885 M
Net income 2022 94,1 M 101 M 101 M
Net Debt 2022 239 M 256 M 256 M
P/E ratio 2022 37,4x
Yield 2022 3,52%
Capitalization 4 732 M 5 061 M 5 061 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,90x
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 17 351
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
Duration : Period :
Wärtsilä Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 8,02 €
Average target price 10,23 €
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Håkan Agnevall President & Chief Executive Officer
Arjen Berends Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Thomas Johnstone Chairman
Sari Kolu Compliance Director
Outi Maarit Aarni-Sirviö Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WÄRTSILÄ OYJ-35.11%5 061
ATLAS COPCO AB-28.32%53 528
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-10.80%36 427
FANUC CORPORATION-11.24%31 326
SANDVIK AB-18.29%26 422
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-34.86%23 637