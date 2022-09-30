Wärtsilä Oyj : Roadshow presentation September 2022

ENERGY is moving towards a 100% renewables future
Policies & regulations
▪ EU: Carbon neutral by 2050
▪ USA: carbon free electricity production by 2035, net zero emissions by 2050
▪ China: Carbon neutral by 2060
Technology
▪ Wind and solar growing rapidly ▪ Intermittent sources requiring
balancing power
▪ Sustainable fuels for thermal balancing
▪ Digitalisation ▪ Cyber security
Growing ENERGY demand
▪ By 2050, electricity generation expected to grow by 3X, renewables by 8X 1)
▪ By 2030, balancing power market to grow by 10X 2)
▪ Gradual replacement of coal
▪ Power systems increasingly complex
1) IEA World Energy Outlook 2021 (Net Zero Emissions Scenario)
2) Bloomberg New Energy Outlook 2020, Wärtsilä estimates