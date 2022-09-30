Advanced search
    WRT1V   FI0009003727

WÄRTSILÄ OYJ

(WRT1V)
09:10 2022-09-30
6.639 EUR   -3.56%
Wärtsilä Oyj : Roadshow presentation September 2022
PU
07:00aTranscript : Wärtsilä Oyj Abp - Special Call
CI
09/29Wärtsilä Teams Up With Brazil's CBO to Decarbonize Offshore Support Vessels
MT
Wärtsilä Oyj : Roadshow presentation September 2022

09/30/2022
1

© Wärtsilä

MARKET FUNDAMENTALS

MARINE will move with unprecedented speed towards decarbonisation

Policies & regulations

  • IMO target
  • Access to capital
  • Cost of carbon
  • Demand for green sea transport

Technology

  • Carbon neutral and zero carbon fuels
  • Carbon fuels for many years, still
  • Abatement technologies
  • Battery systems, hybrids & energy saving devices
  • Fuel efficiency & flexibility

Connectivity & data

  • Vessels as data pools
  • Optimisation solutions
  • Performance-basedagreements
  • Cyber security
  • Autonomous operations

2

ENERGY is moving towards a 100% renewables future

Policies & regulations

EU: Carbon neutral by 2050

USA: carbon free electricity production by 2035, net zero emissions by 2050

China: Carbon neutral by 2060

Technology

Wind and solar growing rapidly Intermittent sources requiring

balancing power

Sustainable fuels for thermal balancing

Digitalisation Cyber security

Growing ENERGY demand

By 2050, electricity generation expected to grow by 3X, renewables by 8X 1)

By 2030, balancing power market to grow by 10X 2)

Gradual replacement of coal

Power systems increasingly complex

1) IEA World Energy Outlook 2021 (Net Zero Emissions Scenario)

2) Bloomberg New Energy Outlook 2020, Wärtsilä estimates

OUR VALUE CREATION POTENTIAL IS BASED ON TWO STRATEGIC THEMES

1

2

TRANSFORM

Decarbonisation creates new business opportunities

PERFORM

Leverage market recovery and growth

3

TRANSFORM

Decarbonisation creates new business opportunities

  • Maritime is going through an unprecedented rate of change, which is accelerated by regulations and the demand for green transport.
  • Also, the energy sector is undergoing a massive transformation as decarbonisation and renewables are fundamentally going to change the way energy is generated.

1 Major test programme launched, 100% ammonia concept in 2023, 100% hydrogen in 2025

3 First Wärtsilä GridSolv Quantum

delivered in the USA

4 First real-life digital port call with Wärtsilä Navi-Port

6 Hitting methanol milestone with first newbuild engine order

7 Ensuring optimal performance and minimal carbon footprint for world's most environmentally friendly ferry

  • We are set for performance and have significant value creation potential to drive this transformation as a technology leader.

2 Extensive service network, positioned for growth both in transactional services and performance-based agreements

5 Wärtsilä selected to supply world's largest bioLNG production plant

4

PERFORM

We are ready to leverage market recovery and growth

#1-3 in global markets

FINANCIAL TARGETS:

  • 5% annual organic growth
  • 12% operating margin

"SET FOR 30"

DECARBONISATION TARGETS:

  • carbon neutral in our own operations by 2030
  • a product portfolio ready for zero carbon fuels by 2030

Clear financial targets and strong commitment to realise them

Extensive service network, positioned for growth both in transactional services and performance-based agreements

Robust capital allocation

Notable opportunity

principles and active

in retrofits and

portfolio management

conversions

Focus on:

  • High performing teams
  • Performance excellence and robust execution
  • Continuous improvement
  • Cost structure - actions taken whenever and wherever necessary

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Wärtsilä Oyj published this content on 30 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2022 12:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
