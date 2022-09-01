Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Wärtsilä Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WRT1V   FI0009003727

WÄRTSILÄ OYJ

(WRT1V)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:04 2022-09-01 am EDT
8.068 EUR   -2.02%
03:31aWÄRTSILÄ OYJ : The Global Shift to Renewable Energy — How collaboration between companies can create new opportunities on the drive to net zero
PU
08/31Wärtsilä Wins Contract For Ferry Propulsion System
MT
08/31WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä to supply propulsion package for world's largest aluminium catamaran
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wärtsilä Oyj : The Global Shift to Renewable Energy — How collaboration between companies can create new opportunities on the drive to net zero

09/01/2022 | 03:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The global shift towards renewable power generation is well underway. Although two thirds of the world's electricity is still generated by fossil fuels, a huge transition is nevertheless taking place. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that by 2050, over 80% of the world's electricity will be renewable based.

However, if this goal is to be successfully reached it will require collaboration, innovation and openness between companies. No single company can navigate this massive change alone.

Sushil Purohit, President of Wärtsilä Energy, EVP Wärtsilä, recently discussed the path to net zero together with Heikki Vepsäläinen, President, Large Motors and Generators at ABB Motion, on ABB's "Industry Insights" series.

The discussion focused on how these two industry leaders are approaching the target to reach net zero, and the solutions being offered by the two companies to support the transformation. Both agreed that collaboration can create faster, more reliable and efficient ways to carbon-free electricity. In essence, the challenge is to build reliable and viable means for utilities, industries, and nations to maximise the use of renewable energy.

The future of the world at stake

Asked what personally motivates him, Sushil pointed to the fact that the world we will pass on to the next generation, should be in better shape than when we inherited it. Unfortunately, we have actually made it worse. "If we do not accelerate efforts to reach net zero, I'm afraid we will pass on a world that is no longer livable. That is what really drives me, because we are in a position to do something about this situation and to make a meaningful impact. And if we don't take that responsibility, I think we are not doing our job."

He went on to say: "The good news is that net zero, and having a 100% renewable power system, is not only possible, but is technically and commercially feasible with the technologies already available today."

There is a need to have and to implement a credible energy transition plan, and to ensure that the investments flow to the right place at the right time.

Solutions for efficiently transforming the industry

Climate change has long shown that we need to urgently transform the energy sector into including more flexible and sustainable power systems. The global events of the past few months have emphasised this need. The hope is that one day, the entire world will be powered by renewable energy.

But to achieve this, a major challenge must be overcome. That is to change the current energy infrastructure, upon which power systems have relied for decades, without disrupting the electricity supply.

"While moving towards 100% renewable energy system, we have to keep the lights on all the time, and at Wärtsilä we have been preparing for this for decades", Sushil explained. "We have developed accurate modeling capabilities for power systems, and this is enabling our customers to plan for a more optimised and future-proof energy mix in their systems".

This is how we build sustainability for the future; through excellent collaboration. In that way, we can create a better world for our future generations.

Sushil Purohit

Wärtsilä's power system modeling has been carried out for over 150 countries. In almost all cases, the survey points to a virtually identical transition path; what the results show is that countries must first invest heavily in renewable energy. Then they need to ensure that the power system has the flexibility to allow all this renewable energy to be utilised with optimal effectiveness.

Describing Wärtsilä's role in this, Sushil said: "Our job is then to develop market-leading technologies, including balancing power plants, energy storage systems, and solutions for life-cycle optimisation. These developments deliver the flexibility needed for large-scale introduction of renewables, and help our customers decarbonise faster. Going forward, we are working hard preparing for alternative sustainable fuels that will play a key role in achieving a green and clean future."

Collaboration creates market-leading opportunities

Making all this happen cannot be the job of one company alone. As Sushil explained during the conversation: "There's no silver bullet. We all need to work together to make change effective. Wärtsilä and ABB share a decade-long tradition of cooperation as two companies building energy-efficient solutions for a more sustainable world."

Right now, on a daily and weekly basis, the two companies are collaborating to create market-leading solutions that enable customers to accelerate decarbonisation.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Sushil noted: "I'm really excited with the partnering and collaborations that we have. I think what we see is Wärtsilä's expertise in system-optimisation and market-leading technology on the balancing side, and ABB's expertise in motors and generators. By combining our joint know-how, I think we can find really good solutions that will speed the journey towards decarbonisation."

These collaborative efforts can ultimately help lower electricity costs for consumers, while providing system reliability.

Disclaimer: This interview has been edited for clarity and brevity.

Written by
Wärtsilä

Disclaimer

Wärtsilä Oyj published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 07:30:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
03:31aWÄRTSILÄ OYJ : The Global Shift to Renewable Energy — How collaboration between comp..
PU
08/31Wärtsilä Wins Contract For Ferry Propulsion System
MT
08/31WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä to supply propulsion package for world's largest aluminium catamar..
PU
08/30WÄRTSILÄ'S DIVE AGAINST DEBRIS 2022 : Volunteer divers cleaned up garbage from the sea in ..
PU
08/30Finland's Wärtsilä Wins Three-year Renewal for Maintenance Contract in Timor-Leste
MT
08/29WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Main messages from the Q3 2022 mid-quarter call
PU
08/25WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : How do we build the energy system of the future?
PU
08/24WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Hydrogen – Fuel for thought in our Q&A
PU
08/24WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Nature's path to sustainability
PU
08/23WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Roadshow presentation August 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 645 M 5 685 M 5 685 M
Net income 2022 55,3 M 55,7 M 55,7 M
Net Debt 2022 309 M 311 M 311 M
P/E ratio 2022 165x
Yield 2022 3,23%
Capitalization 4 858 M 4 893 M 4 893 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 17 547
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
Duration : Period :
Wärtsilä Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 8,23 €
Average target price 9,85 €
Spread / Average Target 19,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Håkan Agnevall President & Chief Executive Officer
Arjen Berends Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Thomas Johnstone Chairman
Sari Kolu Compliance Director
Risto Fredrik Murto Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WÄRTSILÄ OYJ-33.38%4 893
ATLAS COPCO AB-28.71%49 234
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-16.70%34 619
FANUC CORPORATION-6.69%31 369
FORTIVE CORPORATION-16.99%22 623
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-38.76%22 218