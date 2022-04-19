Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Wärtsilä Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WRT1V   FI0009003727

WÄRTSILÄ OYJ

(WRT1V)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/19 05:49:39 am EDT
8.372 EUR   +0.24%
05:34aWÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä 2-stroke future fuels conversion platform
PU
04/14WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä's Interim report January-March to be published 28 April 2022 at 8.30 a.m. local time
PU
04/13WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä optimises maintenance and emissions for MMS gas carriers
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä 2-stroke future fuels conversion platform

04/19/2022 | 05:34am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wärtsilä's new Two-Stroke Future Fuels Conversion Platform deploys innovative fuel injection technology to significantly reduce integration complexity, capital cost and onboard footprint - bringing the environmental advantages of LNG and future fuels within reach of an even wider range of today's vessels.

Disclaimer

Wärtsilä Oyj published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 09:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
05:34aWÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä 2-stroke future fuels conversion platform
PU
04/14WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä's Interim report January-March to be published 28 April 2022 at 8...
PU
04/13WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä optimises maintenance and emissions for MMS gas carriers
PU
04/12WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä Guaranteed Asset Performance agreement will ensure essential relia..
PU
04/11NOTIFICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE : BlackRock, Inc.'s holding in Wärtsilä Corporation
AQ
04/07WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : DC or not DC, that is the question
PU
04/07WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Balancing renewables is an untapped opportunity – flexibility in acti..
PU
04/05WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Are you geared up to comply with EEXI?
PU
04/05WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä coordinates EU funded project to accelerate ammonia engine develop..
PU
04/05WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Singapore taking the lead in shipping's green technology transformation
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 525 M 5 961 M 5 961 M
Net income 2022 276 M 298 M 298 M
Net Debt 2022 236 M 255 M 255 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,1x
Yield 2022 3,53%
Capitalization 4 928 M 5 317 M 5 317 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 16 009
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
Duration : Period :
Wärtsilä Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 8,35 €
Average target price 11,06 €
Spread / Average Target 32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Håkan Agnevall President & Chief Executive Officer
Arjen Berends Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Thomas Johnstone Chairman
Sari Kolu Compliance Director
Outi Maarit Aarni-Sirviö Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WÄRTSILÄ OYJ-32.43%5 317
ATLAS COPCO AB-25.78%56 628
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-14.71%34 859
FANUC CORPORATION-15.87%31 040
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-28.48%25 964
SANDVIK AB-24.05%25 078