Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä 2-stroke future fuels conversion platform

Wärtsilä's new Two-Stroke Future Fuels Conversion Platform deploys innovative fuel injection technology to significantly reduce integration complexity, capital cost and onboard footprint - bringing the environmental advantages of LNG and future fuels within reach of an even wider range of today's vessels.
