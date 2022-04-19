Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä 2-stroke future fuels conversion platform

Financials EUR USD Sales 2022 5 525 M 5 961 M 5 961 M Net income 2022 276 M 298 M 298 M Net Debt 2022 236 M 255 M 255 M P/E ratio 2022 18,1x Yield 2022 3,53% Capitalization 4 928 M 5 317 M 5 317 M EV / Sales 2022 0,93x EV / Sales 2023 0,86x Nbr of Employees 16 009 Free-Float 78,2% Chart WÄRTSILÄ OYJ Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends WÄRTSILÄ OYJ Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 16 Last Close Price 8,35 € Average target price 11,06 € Spread / Average Target 32,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Håkan Agnevall President & Chief Executive Officer Arjen Berends Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP Thomas Johnstone Chairman Sari Kolu Compliance Director Outi Maarit Aarni-Sirviö Independent Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capi. (M$) WÄRTSILÄ OYJ -32.43% 5 317 ATLAS COPCO AB -25.78% 56 628 PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION -14.71% 34 859 FANUC CORPORATION -15.87% 31 040 TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD. -28.48% 25 964 SANDVIK AB -24.05% 25 078