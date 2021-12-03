Log in
Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä OPTI-DP Engagement Tool supporting the marine industry to configure optimised propulsion arrangements for DP vessels

12/03/2021 | 03:12am EST
The technology group Wärtsilä has introduced its latest development based on the applied Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) modelling to enable the accurate and speedy configuration of thrusters and other propulsion systems, to deliver the optimal dynamic positioning solution. The new Wärtsilä OPTI-DP Engagement Tool, which has been verified by DNV Maritime has been developed in response to the increasing need for efficient high-performance station keeping and manoeuvrability as offshore operations become more complex.

Conventional methods for assessing accurate DP capability calculations have become increasingly challenging as offshore operations move further from shore, and the vessels serving them become larger and more complex. OPTI-DP allows the simulation of environmental operating conditions, with independent wind, wave and current directions, if desired, plus the ability to simulate multiple failures. The Wärtsilä solution considers all details of a vessel's thruster and propulsion performance, including the benefits of the 8-degree tilted thruster solutions, and utilises CFD results to deliver an accurate analysis.

Any negative impact from interaction between the thrusters, other propulsion systems and, for example, jack-up legs can be minimised. Furthermore, the system can prescribe any number of forbidden zones to indicate unwanted interaction between thrusters. The results of performance evaluations are presented in clear, thrust-utilisation polar plots for given environmental conditions or maximum acceptable wind speed plots.

"The independent DNV verification found that the Wärtsilä OPTI-DP Engagement Tool meets the requirements of the DNV standard ST-0111 Level 1, Level 2, and Level 2-site without thrust ventilation loss impact. These set requirements for analysing the station-keeping capability of a vessel in DP operations based on the static balance of environmental forces and the vessel's actuator forces," says Luca Pivano, Principal Specialist DP Simulations, Control Systems and Cybernetics Advisory at DNV Maritime.

"The OPTI-DP Engagement Tool is a valuable breakthrough that will improve the safety and efficiency of vessels that require efficient and safe DP capability. By allowing an optimised propulsion configuration based on thrust performance, we can now accurately predict the station keeping capability of a vessel, which allows for maximum utilisation of the vessel operating in challenging weather conditions," says Lauri Tiainen, Director, Thrusters & Propulsion Control Systems, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

The solution allows the implementation of azimuth thrusters, tunnel thrusters, and propeller-rudder combinations, with results available in hours rather than weeks. The delivered accuracy and efficiency gains are complemented with reduced investment and operational costs.

Media contact for more information on this release:

marine.media@wartsila.com

Image caption:Wärtsilä OPTI-DP Engagement Tool - High performance propulsion configuration. © Wärtsilä Corporation

All Wärtsilä releases are available at https://www.wartsila.com/media/news-releasesand at http://news.cision.com/wartsila-corporationwhere also the images can be downloaded.

Wärtsilä Marine Power in brief
Wärtsilä Marine Power leads the industry in its journey towards a decarbonised and sustainable future. Our broad portfolio of engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems delivers the efficiency, reliability, safety, and environmental performance needed to support our customers. Our offering includes performance-based agreements, lifecycle solutions, and an unrivalled global network of maritime expertise.
https://www.wartsila.com/marine
Wärtsilä in brief
Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. We emphasise innovation in sustainable technology and services to help our customers continuously improve their environmental and economic performance. Our dedicated and passionate team of 17,500 professionals in 200 locations in more than 70 countries shape the decarbonisation transformation of our industries across the globe. In 2020 Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
https://www.wartsila.com


