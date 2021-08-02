Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä Optimised Maintenance Agreement to provide efficient service support for Brazilian river tugs despite challenging operating conditions

The technology group Wärtsilä has signed a seven-year long-term Optimised Maintenance Agreementto support the operations of two river pusher tugs operating in Northern Brazil. The vessels are owned by Hidrovias do Brasil, a leader in South American river transportation. This agreement, the second of its type with Hidrovias, was signed in April, 2021.

The vessels operate with Wärtsilä 20 engines, often in shallow waters and remote locations. These challenging operating conditions make the planning and execution of maintenance procedures difficult. This agreement, therefore, allows the customer to focus on its core business knowing that the service level is efficient and the long-term costs fully predictable.

Included in the agreement are Wärtsilä's Data-Driven Dynamic Maintenance Planningand Expert Insightinnovations to deliver remote operational and technical support. The service also includes other important benefits, such as an insight to fuel efficiency, maximised uptime with maintenance being carried out on an 'as-needed' basis rather than according to a set number of operating hours, spare parts planning and coordination, and personnel training.

'Long-term maintenance contracts guarantee the reliability and availability of the Wärtsilä engines installed in our main pushers. Under this contract we receive technical support from the manufacturer of the engines, parts for preventative maintenance, and remote monitoring of the engines' performance. Because of the gains it provides when well managed, maintenance is a strategic area for us. Therefore, we identified the need to continue with a long-term contract in partnership with Wärtsilä,' says Ricardo Brandalise, Maintenance Manager, Hidrovias do Brasil

'Optimised Maintenance agreements are part of Wärtsilä's Lifecycle Solutions offering, and are designed to improve our customers' business performance and competitiveness. With these agreements, we are able to increase availability and ensure optimal efficiency. The addition of Expert Insight to our lifecycle offering takes predictive maintenance and optimisation to levels never seen before, thus enabling reduced unplanned maintenance and optimised fuel efficiency with a corresponding reduction in emissions. We are pleased to continue strengthening our partnership with Hidrovias do Brasil with this agreement,' says Marcelo Barthaburu, General Manager, Agreement Sales Americas, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

The earlier agreement with Hidrovias, signed in 2017, covers eight river pusher tugs operating in Paraguay.

Expert Insight is a digital service that has taken predictive maintenance to a new and higher level. It utilises artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced diagnostics to monitor equipment and systems in real-time. When anomalous behaviour is detected, it is flagged to specialists at Wärtsilä Expertise Centres, allowing them to support the customer proactively with an appropriate resolution to the issue. In combination with Wärtsilä's deep equipment expertise, the safety, reliability and efficiency of the equipment and/or systems installed are greatly enhanced.

Data-Driven Dynamic Maintenance Planning enables the fine-tuning of operating parameters and adjustments of maintenance intervals for main components. The service increases the uptime of assets and reduces lifecycle costs by optimising major overhaul intervals, without compromising operational reliability or engine efficiency.

Media contact for more information on this release:

Ms Marit Holmlund-Sund

General Manager, Marketing Communications

Wärtsilä Marine Power

Mobile +358 (0)40 538 3519

marit.holmlund-sund@wartsila.com

Image caption: The Hidrovias river pusher tugs operate with Wärtsilä 20 engines often in remote locations, making efficient service support essential. © Hidrovias do Brasil.

All Wärtsilä releases are available at https://www.wartsila.com/media/news-releasesand at http://news.cision.com/wartsila-corporationwhere also the images can be downloaded.

Wärtsilä Marine Power in brief

Wärtsilä Marine Power leads the industry in its journey towards a decarbonised and sustainable future. Our portfolio of engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems deliver the reliability, safety, and environmental performance that Wärtsilä's Smart Marine vision encompasses. We offer our customers performance-based agreements, lifecycle solutions, and an unrivalled global network of maritime expertise.

www.wartsila.com/marine Wärtsilä in brief:

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2020, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.​

www.wartsila.com