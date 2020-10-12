Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä Voyage cloud-based simulators selected by Massachusetts Maritime Academy to provide remote learning during Covid-19 pandemic

Wärtsilä Voyage will supply two of its advanced cloud-based simulation solutionsto the Massachusetts Maritime Academy (MMA) in the USA under a one-year agreement. This will allow cadets at the Academy to continue receiving safe and effective navigational training, despite restrictions imposed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The agreement was signed in September 2020 and was the first application of Wärtsilä's cloud simulation technology in the US.

By adding cloud simulation, MMA can maintain total class volume but offer the same instruction either in the physical classroom or online, by shifting to a blended method of delivery as needed. The online simulator utilizes the same content as deployed in the on-campus classroom, allowing for quick implementation, while providing the flexibility needed to help in overcoming scheduling challenges. The cloud infrastructure also provides a ready-to-go solution as part of contingency planning in case of heightened restrictions being necessitated in the future.

'Wärtsilä's cloud simulation solution solves our immediate needs to offer expanded online content due to Covid-19. It also gives us a long-term platform for simulation in blended learning that will allow MMA to continue leading the industry with innovative technologies for our students,' commented John Belle, Associate Professor at the Academy.

'Remote learning is a growing trend that is especially valuable in times like these, and it is important that the training of future maritime officers can continue with or without classroom attendance. The approved courses can carry on just as before, the only difference being the delivery method. This is a prime example of Wärtsilä's success in developing smart technologies that enhance the efficiency and safety of maritime operations,' said Neil Bennett, Director of Global Simulation Sales, Wärtsilä Voyage.The Wärtsilä scope under this agreement includes the company's Navi-Trainer Professional Marine Navigation Cloud Simulationsoftware,two classrooms and TADS navigational charts.

Massachusetts Maritime Academy is a fully accredited, four year, co-educational state university offering Bachelor and Master of Science degrees for maritime cadets. The Academy is an established customer of Wärtsilä Voyage and utilizes a number of the company's simulator solutions in its training program.

Image caption: Massachusetts Maritime Academy cadets receive remote training via Wärtsilä Cloud Simulation Solution. Copyright: Massachusetts Maritime Academy

Media contacts for more information on this release:

Mr Andreas Bodmann

Head of Marketing

Wärtsilä Voyage

Tel: +49 1721649990

andreas.bodmann@wartsila.com

Ms Laura Quinton

Head of External Communications

Wärtsilä Voyage

Tel. +358 45 616 3133

laura.quinton@wartsila.com



All Wärtsilä releases are available at https://www.wartsila.com/media/news-releases and at http://news.cision.com/wartsila-corporation where also the images can be downloaded.

Wärtsilä Voyage in brief



www.wartsila.com/voyage Wärtsilä Voyage transforms how vessels perform their voyage by leveraging the latest digital technologies to deliver a step-change in safety, efficiency, reliability, and emissions. We are committed to creating a Smart Marine Ecosystem, whereby every vessel can connect to digital services that make voyaging safer and greener. With the broadest Smart Marine portfolio in the market, we are well positioned to lead the industry towards becoming digitally connected across the entire value chain and to be the first partner of choice when leveraging the latest digital technologies. Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.wartsila.com