    WRT1V   FI0009003727

WÄRTSILÄ OYJ

(WRT1V)
2022-09-07
7.942 EUR   -0.10%
Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä and CLdN cooperate in building of innovative hybrid RoRo vessels

09/08/2022 | 02:10am EDT
The technology group Wärtsilä and logistics provider CLdN have jointly developed an innovative hybrid design for two new RoRo vessels. The propulsion arrangement is such that the ships can operate as gas/diesel-mechanical vessel now, or in the future as gas/diesel-electric vessel. The vessels are being built at Hyundai Mipo Dockyards in Korea.

The Wärtsilä hybrid system includes Energy Storage Systems, two large PTO/PTI generators and electric motors, multidrive converters, and the Wärtsilä Energy Management System that controls and optimises the hybrid operations. The solution will enable the ships' CO2 emissions to be minimised, thereby supporting the marine sector's decarbonisation ambitions. The order with Wärtsilä was placed in June 2022.

"Our aim is to be flexible with regard to future technological developments, which is why we have worked on the development of these new vessels with Wärtsilä, a company with a proven track record in developing advanced hybrid technology for the marine industry," says Gary Walker, COO Shipping at CLdN.

"Decarbonisation is a central issue for shipping today, which means that vessel designs need drastic re-thinking. It's not always clear, however, what these changes should involve, so we at Wärtsilä have for some time now been recommending that built-in flexibility in the propulsion train should be a priority. Together with CLdN, with these vessels we are showcasing what is today both possible and meaningful," says Torsten Bûssow, Director Ship Electrification Solutions at Wärtsilä.

The two 234 metre long vessels will each feature 8000 lane metres of cargo space. They are part of CLdN's fleet renewal programme aimed at drastically reducing emissions. The ships are scheduled to be delivered in Q4 2024 and Q1 2025, and will operate on CLdN's European network.

Wärtsilä is a market leader in hybrid solutions for shipping applications with installations onboard more than 70 vessels and in excess of 100 MWh installed battery capacity. The company has a long-standing and well-established relationship with CLdN.

Media contact for more information on this release:

Simone Greene
Communications Manager
Wärtsilä Marine Power
Tel: +39 342 072 5119
simone.greene@wartsila.com

Image caption: The innovative hybrid RoRo vessels are part of CLdN's fleet renewal programme aimed at drastically reducing emissions. © CLdN

All Wärtsilä releases are available at https://www.wartsila.com/media/news-releasesand at http://news.cision.com/wartsila-corporationwhere also the images can be downloaded.

Wärtsilä Marine Power in brief
Wärtsilä Marine Power leads the industry in its journey towards a decarbonised and sustainable future. Our broad portfolio of engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems delivers the efficiency, reliability, safety, and environmental performance needed to support our customers. Our offering includes performance-based agreements, lifecycle solutions, and an unrivalled global network of maritime expertise.
www.wartsila.com/marine

Wärtsilä in brief:
Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. We emphasise innovation in sustainable technology and services to help our customers continuously improve their environmental and economic performance. Our dedicated and passionate team of 17,000 professionals in more than 200 locations in 68 countries shape the decarbonisation transformation of our industries across the globe. In 2021, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.8 billion. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
www.wartsila.com

Disclaimer

Wärtsilä Oyj published this content on 08 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2022 06:09:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
