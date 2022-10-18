Advanced search
Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä continues to speed energy transition with biogas upgrading and liquefaction solution for a new bioLNG plant for Sweden
PU
10/17Wärtsilä Oyj : Five ways the Wärtsilä 46TS-DF helps you decarbonise now and in the future
PU
10/17Wärtsilä to Combine Voyage, Marine Power Units to Boost Lifecycle Services
MT
Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä continues to speed energy transition with biogas upgrading and liquefaction solution for a new bioLNG plant for Sweden

10/18/2022 | 03:33am EDT
The technology group Wärtsilä will supply a biogas upgrading and liquefactionsolution for a new biogas plant in Sweden. The plant will be used to reduce carbon emissions from transport, and to speed the transition to cleaner energy. The order was placed by the energy company St1 and will be located at the Borås Energi och Miljö facility at Sobacken, near the city of Borås in Sweden. The plant is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2023. The order was included in Wärtsilä's order book in September 2022.

The plant will take biogas from municipal waste and wastewater treatment plants, and upgrade it into usable bioLNG. It will be the first installation of its kind capable of producing both bioLNG and biomethane simultaneously.

"St1 is committed to enhancing the production of sustainable energy and biogas will play an increasingly important role in this. We already operate Wärtsilä's biogas upgrading in Sweden and are happy to continue cooperation with the new liquefaction project," says Matti Oksanen, Director of St1's Gas Business.

"Wärtsilä continues to lead the field in the transition to carbon-neutral energy solutions. Our depth of experience and expertise in biogas upgrading technologies is unmatched in the industry, and our mixed refrigerant technology is extremely reliable whilst offering the lowest operating costs for liquefying biogas. We are proud to have once again been selected by St1 since it represents a clear endorsement of customer satisfaction," commented Rolf Håkansson, Sales, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions, Biogas Solutions.

When operational, the plant will be capable of producing 10 tons of bioLNG per day. In addition to the equipment, Wärtsilä will also support the facility with a spare parts package and a service agreement.

The project has been granted support from Klimatklivet, a Swedish investment programme aimed at projects that reduce climate impact.

Wärtsilä Gas Solutionsis a market leader with innovative systems and lifecycle solutions for the gas value chain. Our main focus areas are handling of gas in seaborne transport (storage, fuel, transfer and BOG management), gas to power, liquefaction and biogas solutions. We help our customers on the journey towards a sustainable future through focus on lifecycle, innovation and digitalization.

Media contact for more information on this release:

Elin Saure Hasund
Sales & Marketing Coordinator, Gas Solutions
Wärtsilä Marine Systems
Tel: +47 91721144
Elin.saurehasund@wartsila.com

Image caption: Layout biogas upgrading and liquefaction plant © Wärtsilä

All Wärtsilä releases are available at https://www.wartsila.com/media/news-releasesand at http://news.cision.com/wartsila-corporationwhere also the images can be downloaded.

Wärtsilä Marine Systems in brief
Wärtsilä Marine Systems supports customers with high quality products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair and electrical integrations. We are committed to providing the latest and most efficient solutions, in line with Wärtsilä's vision for a safe and sustainable future for our customers, our communities and our planet.
www.wartsila.com/marine

Wärtsilä in brief:
Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. We emphasise innovation in sustainable technology and services to help our customers continuously improve their environmental and economic performance. Our dedicated and passionate team of 17,000 professionals in more than 200 locations in 68 countries shape the decarbonisation transformation of our industries across the globe. In 2021, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.8 billion. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
www.wartsila.com

Disclaimer

Wärtsilä Oyj published this content on 18 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2022 07:31:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
