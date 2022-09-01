Log in
    WRT1V   FI0009003727

WÄRTSILÄ OYJ

(WRT1V)
2022-09-01
8.068 EUR   -2.02%
03:31aWÄRTSILÄ OYJ : The Global Shift to Renewable Energy — How collaboration between companies can create new opportunities on the drive to net zero
PU
08/31Wärtsilä Wins Contract For Ferry Propulsion System
MT
08/31WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä to supply propulsion package for world's largest aluminium catamaran
PU
Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä engines selected for new Articulated Tug Barges as Brazilian operator seeks to reduce emissions

09/01/2022
The technology group Wärtsilä will supply the engines for two new Articulated Tug Barges (ATBs), designed by Robert Allan Ltd and built by Estaleiro Rio Maguari for Brazilian logistics integrator Alianҫa Navegaҫão e Logística, a member of A.P.Moller - Maersk. The main consideration in the award of the contract was to minimise fuel consumption and emissions in line with the company's commitment towards decarbonising its operations. The order was placed in May 2022.

The two 6400 kW vessels are being built at the Estaleiro Rio Maguari yard in Brazil. Each will operate with two Wärtsilä 32 engines. The Wärtsilä 32 has features that promote fuel conservation and lower emission levels, including well-proven efficiency and reliability. It can also be upgraded to accept future carbon-neutral fuels as they become available and viable.

"We have had very good support from Wärtsilä throughout this project. Our companies are both working hard to reduce the environmental impact of shipping, and our choice of the Wärtsilä 32 engine will meet both our short-term and long-term ambitions," says Marcus Voloch, Managing Director, Alianҫa Navegaҫão e Logística.

"Decarbonisation is at the centre of Wärtsilä's strategic focus and working with customers that are equally committed certainly helps in achieving smooth project planning and execution. A key enabler will be the adoption of future fuels, and the Wärtsilä 32 engine has the flexibility and upgradeability to be converted as necessary," explains Mário Barbosa, Senior Sales Manager, Latin America, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

The Wärtsilä equipment will be delivered to the yard commencing in June 2023, and the first vessel is expected to be completed later that year. It will operate along the Brazilian coast.

Media contact for more information on this release:

Simone Greene 
Communications Manager 
Wärtsilä Marine Power 
Tel: +39 342 072 5119 
simone.greene@wartsila.com

Image caption. The celebration of the deal which was signed in May took place in Aliança's offices in July. Pictured from left to right; Vagner Domingues, Project Manager- Alianҫa Navegaҫão e Logística, Mário Barbosa, Senior Sales Manager, Latin America, Wärtsilä Marine Power and Carlos Rocha, Alianҫa Navegaҫão e Logística- Fleet Manager.
© Alianҫa Navegaҫão e Logística.

Image caption: Articulated Tug and Barge designed by Robert Allan Ltd.
© Robert Allan Ltd.

All Wärtsilä releases are available at https://www.wartsila.com/media/news-releasesand at http://news.cision.com/wartsila-corporationwhere also the images can be downloaded.

Wärtsilä Marine Power in brief
Wärtsilä Marine Power leads the industry in its journey towards a decarbonised and sustainable future. Our broad portfolio of engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems delivers the efficiency, reliability, safety, and environmental performance needed to support our customers. Our offering includes performance-based agreements, lifecycle solutions, and an unrivalled global network of maritime expertise. 
www.wartsila.com/marine

Wärtsilä in brief:
Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. We emphasise innovation in sustainable technology and services to help our customers continuously improve their environmental and economic performance. Our dedicated and passionate team of 17,000 professionals in more than 200 locations in 68 countries shape the decarbonisation transformation of our industries across the globe. In 2021, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.8 billion. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
www.wartsila.com

Disclaimer

Wärtsilä Oyj published this content on 01 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2022 07:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
