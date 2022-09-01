Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä engines selected for new Articulated Tug Barges as Brazilian operator seeks to reduce emissions

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply the engines for two new Articulated Tug Barges (ATBs), designed by Robert Allan Ltd and built by Estaleiro Rio Maguari for Brazilian logistics integrator Alianҫa Navegaҫão e Logística, a member of A.P.Moller - Maersk. The main consideration in the award of the contract was to minimise fuel consumption and emissions in line with the company's commitment towards decarbonising its operations. The order was placed in May 2022.

The two 6400 kW vessels are being built at the Estaleiro Rio Maguari yard in Brazil. Each will operate with two Wärtsilä 32 engines. The Wärtsilä 32 has features that promote fuel conservation and lower emission levels, including well-proven efficiency and reliability. It can also be upgraded to accept future carbon-neutral fuels as they become available and viable.

"We have had very good support from Wärtsilä throughout this project. Our companies are both working hard to reduce the environmental impact of shipping, and our choice of the Wärtsilä 32 engine will meet both our short-term and long-term ambitions," says Marcus Voloch, Managing Director, Alianҫa Navegaҫão e Logística.

"Decarbonisation is at the centre of Wärtsilä's strategic focus and working with customers that are equally committed certainly helps in achieving smooth project planning and execution. A key enabler will be the adoption of future fuels, and the Wärtsilä 32 engine has the flexibility and upgradeability to be converted as necessary," explains Mário Barbosa, Senior Sales Manager, Latin America, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

The Wärtsilä equipment will be delivered to the yard commencing in June 2023, and the first vessel is expected to be completed later that year. It will operate along the Brazilian coast.

Image caption. The celebration of the deal which was signed in May took place in Aliança's offices in July. Pictured from left to right; Vagner Domingues, Project Manager- Alianҫa Navegaҫão e Logística, Mário Barbosa, Senior Sales Manager, Latin America, Wärtsilä Marine Power and Carlos Rocha, Alianҫa Navegaҫão e Logística- Fleet Manager.

© Alianҫa Navegaҫão e Logística.

Image caption: Articulated Tug and Barge designed by Robert Allan Ltd.

© Robert Allan Ltd.

