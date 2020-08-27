Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä high efficiency combined heat and power solutions selected for two Italian projects

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply its high efficiency combined heat and power (CHP) power plant solution based on the Wärtsilä 31SG gas-fuelled engine for two new projects in Italy. The contract has been placed by ENGIE Italia, a player in energy and services, who will use the plants to supply electricity, steam, and hot water to the Marcegaglia Group, a leading player in the global steel processing industry. The order is booked by Wärtsilä in August.The Wärtsilä 31 engine was chosen based on its ability to create energy cost savings through its outstanding efficiency. The diesel version of the engine has been recognised by Guinness World Records as being the world's most efficient 4-stroke diesel engine. The fuel efficiency of the engine also reduces the environmental impact since emission levels are lower. The Wärtsilä 31SG engine fuelled by natural gas is particularly clean burning, which prolongs maintenance intervals. Furthermore, CHP plants are supported by Italian governmental policies because of their contribution to reduced CO2 emissions. The new Wärtsilä CHP solutions will replace boilers at the two sites which currently provide the required heat, while the needed electricity is now being supplied from the distribution grid.

'As an energy service provider, our aim is always to reduce the environmental impact of our operations and to deliver energy cost savings to our customers, whether they are residential, commercial, or industrial customers. Total efficiency and emission reductions are, therefore, of the highest priority and were the primary factors in selecting the Wärtsilä solution,' commented Carlo Perrone, BtB Director of ENGIE Italia. 'These two projects with Wärtsilä engines will enable us to deliver energy at an optimal cost to our clients and to optimize our business plan, while positively contributing to the energy transition.'

'Technically, the Wärtsilä 31SG engine is in a class of its own. While these will be the first CHP installations in Italy using this engine, its popularity is rapidly growing for applications around the world. Energy system efficiency is increasingly important as the world faces the need to reduce CO2 emissions, and the Wärtsilä 31 engine is a key efficiency enabler,' commented Pekka Tolonen, Director, Europe, Wärtsilä Energy.

The Ravenna plant in Northern Italy will feature three Wärtsilä 31SG engines with a total output of 35.2 MW, and the Gazoldo degli Ippoliti plant in Lombardia will operate on two Wärtsilä 31SG engines delivering 21.4 MW. Delivery of the equipment will begin in early 2021 and the plants are expected to become fully operational by the end of that year.

Wärtsilä has a strong presence in Italy, and these new installations will bring the total capacity provided by Wärtsilä engines in Italy to more than 1,5 GW.

Image caption: Wärtsilä 31SG generating set.

© Wärtsilä Corporation

