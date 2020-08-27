Log in
Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä high efficiency combined heat and power solutions selected for two Italian projects

08/27/2020 | 03:07am EDT

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply its high efficiency combined heat and power (CHP) power plant solution based on the Wärtsilä 31SG gas-fuelled engine for two new projects in Italy. The contract has been placed by ENGIE Italia, a player in energy and services, who will use the plants to supply electricity, steam, and hot water to the Marcegaglia Group, a leading player in the global steel processing industry. The order is booked by Wärtsilä in August.The Wärtsilä 31 engine was chosen based on its ability to create energy cost savings through its outstanding efficiency. The diesel version of the engine has been recognised by Guinness World Records as being the world's most efficient 4-stroke diesel engine. The fuel efficiency of the engine also reduces the environmental impact since emission levels are lower. The Wärtsilä 31SG engine fuelled by natural gas is particularly clean burning, which prolongs maintenance intervals. Furthermore, CHP plants are supported by Italian governmental policies because of their contribution to reduced CO2 emissions. The new Wärtsilä CHP solutions will replace boilers at the two sites which currently provide the required heat, while the needed electricity is now being supplied from the distribution grid.

'As an energy service provider, our aim is always to reduce the environmental impact of our operations and to deliver energy cost savings to our customers, whether they are residential, commercial, or industrial customers. Total efficiency and emission reductions are, therefore, of the highest priority and were the primary factors in selecting the Wärtsilä solution,' commented Carlo Perrone, BtB Director of ENGIE Italia. 'These two projects with Wärtsilä engines will enable us to deliver energy at an optimal cost to our clients and to optimize our business plan, while positively contributing to the energy transition.'

'Technically, the Wärtsilä 31SG engine is in a class of its own. While these will be the first CHP installations in Italy using this engine, its popularity is rapidly growing for applications around the world. Energy system efficiency is increasingly important as the world faces the need to reduce CO2 emissions, and the Wärtsilä 31 engine is a key efficiency enabler,' commented Pekka Tolonen, Director, Europe, Wärtsilä Energy.

The Ravenna plant in Northern Italy will feature three Wärtsilä 31SG engines with a total output of 35.2 MW, and the Gazoldo degli Ippoliti plant in Lombardia will operate on two Wärtsilä 31SG engines delivering 21.4 MW. Delivery of the equipment will begin in early 2021 and the plants are expected to become fully operational by the end of that year.

Wärtsilä has a strong presence in Italy, and these new installations will bring the total capacity provided by Wärtsilä engines in Italy to more than 1,5 GW.

Image caption: Wärtsilä 31SG generating set.
© Wärtsilä Corporation

Read more:

Wärtsilä 31 engine family
Wärtsilä CHP plants
Article: Wärtsilä 31SG - Providing power through rain or shine

For more information, please contact:

Marco Golinelli
Senior Business Development Manager
Wärtsilä Energy
Mob. +39 335 608 4876
marco.golinelli@wartsila.com

Mirja-Maija Santala
Manager, Marketing & Communications
Wärtsilä Energy
Mob: +358 400 793 827
mirja-maija.santala@wartsila.com

All Wärtsilä releases are available at https://www.wartsila.com/media/news-releasesand at http://news.cision.com/wartsila-corporationwhere also the images can be downloaded.

Wärtsilä Energy in brief
Wärtsilä Energy leads the transition towards a 100% renewable energy future. We help our customers unlock the value of the energy transition by optimising their energy systems and future-proofing their assets. Our offering comprises flexible power plants, energy management systems, and storage, as well as lifecycle services that ensure increased efficiency and guaranteed performance. Wärtsilä has delivered 72 GW of power plant capacity in 180 countries around the world.
https://www.wartsila.com/energy/

Wärtsilä in brief
Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
www.wartsila.com

Disclaimer

Wärtsilä Oyj published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 07:06:01 UTC
