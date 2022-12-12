Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the seventh consecutive time

For the seventh year in a row, the technology group Wärtsilä has been selected as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), both in DJSI World and DJSI Europe. Wärtsilä performed especially well in the fields of sustainability reporting, innovation management, business ethics, and human capital development. The company was assessed based on its 2021 performance.



"We are proud to be included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices once again. This acknowledges Wärtsilä's successful focus on sustainable business, but it also encourages us to continue developing our operations further. We are especially pleased to be recognised for our work on Human Capital development, where we saw a significant score improvement. We will continue our systematic work to become carbon neutral in our own operations and support our customers in their decarbonisation journey," says Marko Vainikka, Vice President, Corporate Relations and Sustainability.



Dow Jones Sustainability Indices



Launched in September 1999, the Dow Jones indices are based on RobecoSAM's Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), which is an annual evaluation of companies' sustainability practices. The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) evaluate the sustainability performance of the largest companies listed on the Dow Jones Global Total Stock Market Index. These companies are evaluated based on their economic, environmental, and social criteria.



In addition to the Dow Jones Sustainability indices, Wärtsilä is included in FTSE4Good Index Series, Ethibel Sustainability Index (ESI) Excellence Europe, MSCI ACWI ESG Leaders Index, S&P Europe 350 ESG Index, ECPI ESG Indices, OMX GES Sustainability Finland Index and STOXX Global ESG Leaders Index.



For further information, please contact:



Mr Marko Vainikka

Vice President, Corporate Relations & Sustainability

Wärtsilä Corporation

Tel. +358 40 830 7782

marko.vainikka@wartsila.com



Ms Sari Luhanka

Manager, Global Media Relations

Communications & Branding

Wärtsilä Corporation

Tel. +358 10 709 5774

sari.luhanka@wartsila.com

Image caption: Wärtsilä is pioneering the adoption of hydrogen and ammonia as viable engine fuels through advanced testing in Wärtsilä's fuel-flexible combustion engines. Copyright: Wärtsilä



Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. We emphasise innovation in sustainable technology and services to help our customers continuously improve their environmental and economic performance. Our dedicated and passionate team of 17,000 professionals in more than 200 locations in 68 countries shape the decarbonisation transformation of our industries across the globe. In 2021, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.8 billion. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.wartsila.com

