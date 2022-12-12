Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Wärtsilä Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WRT1V   FI0009003727

WÄRTSILÄ OYJ

(WRT1V)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:50 2022-12-12 am EST
8.288 EUR   -0.91%
08:34aWärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the seventh consecutive time
PU
03:33aWärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä drives decarbonisation collaboration as Mission Ambassador in partnership with zero carbon shipping research and development center
PU
12/08Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä-built flexible 94 MW power plant in Dresden is ready to support Germany's energy transition
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the seventh consecutive time

12/12/2022 | 08:34am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For the seventh year in a row, the technology group Wärtsilä has been selected as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), both in DJSI World and DJSI Europe. Wärtsilä performed especially well in the fields of sustainability reporting, innovation management, business ethics, and human capital development. The company was assessed based on its 2021 performance.

"We are proud to be included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices once again. This acknowledges Wärtsilä's successful focus on sustainable business, but it also encourages us to continue developing our operations further. We are especially pleased to be recognised for our work on Human Capital development, where we saw a significant score improvement. We will continue our systematic work to become carbon neutral in our own operations and support our customers in their decarbonisation journey," says Marko Vainikka, Vice President, Corporate Relations and Sustainability.

Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

Launched in September 1999, the Dow Jones indices are based on RobecoSAM's Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), which is an annual evaluation of companies' sustainability practices. The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) evaluate the sustainability performance of the largest companies listed on the Dow Jones Global Total Stock Market Index. These companies are evaluated based on their economic, environmental, and social criteria.

In addition to the Dow Jones Sustainability indices, Wärtsilä is included in FTSE4Good Index Series, Ethibel Sustainability Index (ESI) Excellence Europe, MSCI ACWI ESG Leaders Index, S&P Europe 350 ESG Index, ECPI ESG Indices, OMX GES Sustainability Finland Index and STOXX Global ESG Leaders Index.

For further information, please contact:

Mr Marko Vainikka
Vice President, Corporate Relations & Sustainability
Wärtsilä Corporation
Tel. +358 40 830 7782
marko.vainikka@wartsila.com

Ms Sari Luhanka
Manager, Global Media Relations
Communications & Branding
Wärtsilä Corporation
Tel. +358 10 709 5774
sari.luhanka@wartsila.com

Image caption: Wärtsilä is pioneering the adoption of hydrogen and ammonia as viable engine fuels through advanced testing in Wärtsilä's fuel-flexible combustion engines. Copyright: Wärtsilä

Wärtsilä in brief
Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. We emphasise innovation in sustainable technology and services to help our customers continuously improve their environmental and economic performance. Our dedicated and passionate team of 17,000 professionals in more than 200 locations in 68 countries shape the decarbonisation transformation of our industries across the globe. In 2021, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.8 billion. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
www.wartsila.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

Wärtsilä Oyj published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 13:33:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
08:34aWärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the seventh c..
PU
03:33aWärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä drives decarbonisation collaboration as Mission Ambassador in part..
PU
12/08Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä-built flexible 94 MW power plant in Dresden is ready to support Ge..
PU
12/07Wärtsilä Oyj : Roadshow presentation December 2022
PU
12/07Maritime And Data : Seven predictions for the year ahead
PU
12/07Wärtsilä Wins New Order for 50 MW Energy Storage System from EDF Renewables
MT
12/07Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä signs a repeat order with EDF Renewables to supply a 50 MW / 100 M..
PU
12/05Wärtsilä Lands Cargo Handling, Fuel Supply Systems Order for Two LPG Vessels
MT
12/02Wärtsilä At Slush : looking for partners to solve the most complex challenges in the energ..
PU
12/01Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä to act as system integrator for Binary Marine Installation Solutio..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 776 M 6 087 M 6 087 M
Net income 2022 2,58 M 2,72 M 2,72 M
Net Debt 2022 318 M 335 M 335 M
P/E ratio 2022 882x
Yield 2022 3,14%
Capitalization 4 935 M 5 201 M 5 201 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,91x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 17 585
Free-Float 78,1%
Chart WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
Duration : Period :
Wärtsilä Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 8,36 €
Average target price 8,77 €
Spread / Average Target 4,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Håkan Agnevall President & Chief Executive Officer
Arjen Berends Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Thomas Johnstone Chairman
Sari Kolu Compliance Director
Risto Fredrik Murto Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WÄRTSILÄ OYJ-32.33%5 201
ATLAS COPCO AB-16.27%59 898
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-9.02%37 166
FANUC CORPORATION-14.03%29 324
FORTIVE CORPORATION-13.86%23 252
SANDVIK AB-21.27%23 012