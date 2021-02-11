Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä included in the Sustainability Yearbook 2021

The technology group Wärtsilä has for the eighth year in a row been included in the Sustainability Yearbook by S&P Global. The results were announced on 8 February 2021.



'We are delighted to have earned our place among the world's highest performing sustainable companies once again. It is always encouraging to see our efforts towards achieving Wärtsilä's purpose of enabling sustainable societies with smart technology being recognised by external parties. This gives us even more energy and determination to work relentlessly towards a 100% renewable energy future and sustainable maritime industry', says Marko Vainikka, Director, Corporate Relations and Sustainability.

Over 7,000 companies assessed in the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) were considered for The Sustainability Yearbook. Only 631 companies with top scores made it into the Yearbook this year. In order to be listed in the Yearbook, companies must score within the top 15% of their industry. Wärtsilä's relatively strongest areas within its industry were innovation management, operational eco-efficiency and codes of business conduct.

Manjit Jus, Global Head of ESG Research, S&P Global: 'We congratulate Wärtsilä Oyj Abpfor achieving a place in The Sustainability Yearbook 2021. With over 7,000 companies assessed, an inclusion in the yearbook is a true statement of corporate sustainability excellence.'

The same CSA was used as the basis for Wärtsilä being included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), which were announced on 13 November 2020. In addition to the DJSI Wärtsilä is included in FTSE4Good Index, Ethibel Sustainability Index (ESI) Excellence Europe, ECPI ESG Indices, MSCI ACWI ESG Leaders Index, S&P Europe 350 ESG index, STOXX Global ESG Leaders index and OMX Sustainability Finland Indices. For more information please contact:



