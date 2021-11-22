Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä launches new lighter, smaller IQ Series scrubber - the next step forward in exhaust gas treatment design

The technology group Wärtsilä has launched its new IQ Series exhaust gas treatment system, designed by its Exhaust Treatment business unit in Moss, Norway.

The IQ Series is the latest advancement in maritime exhaust gas treatment technologies, and it features several improvements that make the technology especially well-suited to container vessels, satisfying the increased demand in scrubbers as a compliance option from the container market segment.

The IQ Series scrubber uses an innovative design that allows the same exhaust gas cleaning results to be achieved within a smaller footprint. The scrubber takes up 25% less space, is 30% lighter, and has 35% less volume, which minimises the impact on a vessel's cargo-carrying capacity, and therefore its profitability.

This makes the new scrubber particularly beneficial on container ships, where space is a key commercial priority.

Additionally, the scrubber - which can be configured to use between 20 and 70 MW of power depending on vessel requirements - features the same modular design as Wärtsilä Exhaust Treatment's other exhaust gas cleaning solutions.

This means that the IQ Series can be upgraded with further technologies that enable other pollutants to be tackled within the stack, including exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) to cut NO x , a black carbon filter to cut particulate matter (PM), a depluming unit to cut visible steam from the stack, and even a carbon capture and storage (CCS) module that Wärtsilä is currently developing in its Moss test facility.

IQ Series is also a more environmentally-friendly option for owners and operators looking at the impact of their investment decisions, with Wärtsilä manufacturing the technology using 50% recycled steel.

Commenting on the launch of IQ Series, Sigurd Jenssen, Director, Wärtsilä Exhaust Treatment, said: "It is fantastic to be able to unveil our new IQ Series scrubber to the market. We believe that this new scrubber features several technology improvements that make it an obvious and front-running compliance option for interested owners and operators. We have particularly designed IQ Series with our container segment customers in mind. There is huge demand in the container market for exhaust gas cleaning solutions that enable compliance and have a minimal impact on the profitability of the vessel. That's why we have brought to market this new design that is lighter, smaller and less voluminous, enabling us to respond to what our customers are asking for, while also maintaining the same high-quality engineering and results they expect from Wärtsilä."

By choosing a Wärtsilä scrubber, owners and operators will benefit from a full-lifecycle technology solution, as well as the organisation's extensive lifecycle support, services and spare parts network.

Wärtsilä Exhaust Treatment is the market leading marine exhaust gas cleaning system manufacturer, with a range of lifecycle scrubbing solutions. Wärtsilä ET offers integrated compliant solutions for all types of ships, and in open loop, closed loop or hybrid configurations. Wärtsilä's scrubbers are built with a modular approach to future technology development, creating a platform for the abatement of other emissions from shipping beyond sulphur.

Image caption:The new scrubber from Wärtsilä is lighter, smaller and less voluminous, to respond to requests from the new generation container vessels. Compared to previous scrubbers with similar capacity it is 30% smaller. © Wärtsilä

