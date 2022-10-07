Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Wärtsilä Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WRT1V   FI0009003727

WÄRTSILÄ OYJ

(WRT1V)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:27 2022-10-07 am EDT
6.946 EUR   -0.46%
03:08aWärtsilä Completes Construction of Dutch Energy Storage System
MT
02:42aWärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä reaching final commissioning for Netherland's largest energy storage system
PU
10/05Wärtsilä Teams Up with Capital Gas Ship Management for Fleet Decarbonization
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä reaching final commissioning for Netherland's largest energy storage system

10/07/2022 | 02:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The technology group Wärtsilä is completing the commissioning of its first energy storage project in the Netherlands, which is the country's largest system to date. The company was joined by His Excellency Rob Jetten, Minister for Climate and Energy, and the CEO of GIGA Storage BV, Ruud Nijs, to celebrate the milestone during a ribbon cutting ceremony on Oct 6, 2022. The facility, called the GIGA Buffalo battery, is a 24-megawatt (MW) / 48-megawatt hour (MWh) energy storage system consisting of Wärtsilä's Gridsolv Quantum and GEMS Digital Energy Platform.

The GIGA Buffalo battery is co-located with wind and solar assets at the Wageningen University & Research test centre in Lelystad. It provides Eneco, the leading energy provider in the Netherlands, with the energy capacity necessary to alleviate intermittency from renewables and regulate energy frequency while adding reliability to the grid. It also improves revenues by optimising the value of the renewable assets and providing capacity that can be dispatched during peak demand.

"We're pleased to see this landmark project complete construction and come online. Battery storage is critical for the stabilisation of the country's electric grid and imperative for reaching our clean energy goals," said Ruud Nijs, the CEO of GIGA Storage BV.

The Dutch government has set a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 49 percent by 2030 and a 95 percent reduction by 2050. Recent reports indicate that the Netherlands will need between 29 and 54-gigawatts (GW) of energy storage capacity by 2050 to support the increase in renewable energy generation and ensure reliability as the country meets its decarbonisation goals.

"We celebrate another successful energy storage deployment globally, and our first here in the Netherlands. Congratulations to the Netherlands on this victory in their transition toward a net-zero future," said Jens Norrgård, Director, Europe, Wärtsilä Energy.

The system includes Wärtsilä's GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated, modular and compact energy storage system. Wärtsilä's smart energy management system, GEMS Digital Energy Platform, uses machine learning and historic and real-time data analytics to optimise the complete system. It is optimised with Wärtsilä's Service+ GAP solution, which provides system maintenance with performance guarantees.

Learn more:

Wärtsilä's Energy Storage and Optimisation Technology

Wärtsilä enters the Dutch market to supply the country's largest energy storage system to support grid stability

Project Spotlight: GIGA Storage BV

Insights article: Netherlands - a small giant in energy storage

Media contact for more information on this release:

Mirja-Maija Santala
Manager, Marketing & Communications
Wärtsilä Energy
Mob: +358 400 793 827
mirja-maija.santala@wartsila.com

Image: Wärtsilä and partners at the site opening of the 24 MW / 48 MWh GIGA Buffalo battery in the Netherlands to provide grid stability. © GIGA Storage BV

All Wärtsilä releases are available at https://www.wartsila.com/media/news-releases and at http://news.cision.com/wartsila-corporation where also the images can be downloaded.

Wärtsilä in brief
Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. We emphasise innovation in sustainable technology and services to help our customers continuously improve their environmental and economic performance. Our dedicated and passionate team of 17,000 professionals in more than 200 locations in 68 countries shape the decarbonisation transformation of our industries across the globe. In 2021, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.8 billion. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
www.wartsila.com

Wärtsilä Energy in brief
Wärtsilä Energy leads the transition towards a 100% renewable energy future. We help our customers in decarbonisation by developing market-leading technologies. These cover future-fuel enabled balancing power plants, hybrid solutions, energy storage and optimisation technology, including the GEMS energy management platform. Wärtsilä Energy's lifecycle services are designed to increase efficiency, promote reliability and guarantee operational performance. Our track record comprises 76 GW of power plant capacity and 110 energy storage systems delivered to 180 countries around the world. https://www.wartsila.com/energy

Disclaimer

Wärtsilä Oyj published this content on 07 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2022 06:41:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
03:08aWärtsilä Completes Construction of Dutch Energy Storage System
MT
02:42aWärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä reaching final commissioning for Netherland's largest energy stora..
PU
10/05Wärtsilä Teams Up with Capital Gas Ship Management for Fleet Decarbonization
MT
10/05Wärtsilä Oyj : How will the Great Resignation impact the future of work?
PU
10/05Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä and Capital Gas to partner in greenhouse gas reduction with Fleet ..
PU
10/04Wärtsilä Wins Contract To Deliver Bio-LNG Plant For Latvia's Agrofirma Tervete
MT
10/04Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä to provide Latvian company with biogas upgrading and liquefaction ..
PU
10/04Wärtsilä Oyj : Netherlands – a small giant in energy storage
PU
10/03Wärtsilä Wins Order to Upgrade Power Plant for Nevada Gold Mines
MT
09/30Wärtsilä Oyj : Roadshow presentation September 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 636 M 5 539 M 5 539 M
Net income 2022 53,1 M 52,2 M 52,2 M
Net Debt 2022 301 M 296 M 296 M
P/E ratio 2022 76,2x
Yield 2022 3,74%
Capitalization 4 117 M 4 046 M 4 046 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 17 547
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
Duration : Period :
Wärtsilä Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 6,98 €
Average target price 9,48 €
Spread / Average Target 35,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Håkan Agnevall President & Chief Executive Officer
Arjen Berends Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Thomas Johnstone Chairman
Sari Kolu Compliance Director
Risto Fredrik Murto Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WÄRTSILÄ OYJ-43.54%4 046
ATLAS COPCO AB-29.27%47 402
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-17.98%33 810
FANUC CORPORATION-13.93%27 724
FORTIVE CORPORATION-19.47%22 012
INGERSOLL RAND INC.-24.02%18 925