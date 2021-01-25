Log in
WÄRTSILÄ OYJ

WÄRTSILÄ OYJ

(WRT1V)
Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä's Energy Storage System with service agreement will help secure Shetland's power supply

01/25/2021
The technology group Wärtsilä will provide grid balancing services and reserve power to Scotland's Shetland Islands with the supply of its advanced energy storage system. The system is being supplied to Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) Distribution, which belongs to the regulated businesses of SSE plc, one of the UK's largest utilities. The system will deliver 8 MW/6 MWh of power when operational. Wärtsilä will support the installation with a ten-year service agreement, which includes maintenance for the software and hardware system components, as well as 24/7 remote support and management. The order was booked by Wärtsilä in December.

The energy storage system will be installed at the Lerwick Power Station, operated by SSEN in Lerwick, the Islands' capital. The power station is the main generator for the local grid and the Wärtsilä energy storage solution will provide spinning reserve capacity, while also facilitating further integration of wind power into the system. The energy system will follow the grid and save on spinning reserve, which helps to save fuel and lessen CO2 emissions. The solution will also facilitate the integration of wind turbine-generated electricity into the grid, providing further stability to the entire energy system

'As the electricity distribution network operator responsible for ensuring homes and businesses in Shetland receive a safe, secure and reliable supply of electricity, we're investing in Lerwick Power Station to support full duty operations of the station until Shetland is connected to the GB electricity system. A reliable supply of electricity is essential to the local community and the North Sea oil companies operating out of Shetland, which is 200 kilometres from the northern tip of Scotland. The Wärtsilä energy storage system will enhance the islands' security of supply, while at the same time lowering our carbon footprint,' said Darren Hitchin,Embedded Generation Manager at Lerwick Power Station.

'Wärtsilä and SSEN maintain a long-lasting business relationship over the past two decades. We are very pleased to continue this cooperation by deploying our advanced energy storage system at Lerwick Power Station, which makes us part of Shetland Islands' energy system. The GridSolv Max energy storage solution will support the power station's spinning reserve functionality and canprovide black start back-up,' commented Bent Iversen, Senior Business Development Manager, Wärtsilä Energy.

The project is being delivered by Wärtsilä under a full engineering, procurement, and construction contract. The system includes the company's GridSolv Maxproduct, a standardised energy storage solution that provides modular storage for the core hardware assets of the system, including batteries, a safety and fire system, and inverters, alongside the proprietary energy management platform GEMS. GEMS manages and optimises entire energy ecosystems to provide the desired outcomes at the lowest cost. The software can integrate multiple generation sources seamlessly. The system is expected to be delivered by mid-summer 2021 and become fully operational in September.

Learn more about Wärtsilä's energy storage technology and solutions

Article: Learning curves - How software and storage are powering a renewable future
Article: Wärtsilä's hybrid solution paves the way for sustainable energy and grid control in the US Virgin Islands
Webinar recording: Integrating Energy Storage Solutions

Media contact for more information on this release:

Mirja-Maija Santala
Manager, Marketing & Communications
Wärtsilä Energy
Mob: +358 400 793 827
mirja-maija.santala@wartsila.com

Image: Wärtsilä will provide grid balancing services and reserve power to Scotland's Shetland Islands with the supply of its advanced 8 MW/6 MWh energy storage system to the Lerwick Power Station. ©SSEN

All Wärtsilä releases are available at https://www.wartsila.com/media/news-releasesand at http://news.cision.com/wartsila-corporationwhere also the images can be downloaded.

Wärtsilä Energy in brief
Wärtsilä Energy leads the transition towards a 100% renewable energy future. We help our customers unlock the value of the energy transition by optimising their energy systems and future-proofing their assets. Our offering comprises flexible power plants, energy management systems, and storage, as well as lifecycle services that ensure increased efficiency and guaranteed performance. Wärtsilä has delivered 72 GW of power plant capacity in 180 countries around the world.
https://www.wartsila.com/energyWärtsilä in brief
Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
www.wartsila.com

Disclaimer

Wärtsilä Oyj published this content on 25 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2021 09:03:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
