  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Wärtsilä Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WRT1V   FI0009003727

WÄRTSILÄ OYJ

(WRT1V)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Helsinki  -  04/13 11:29:58 am EDT
8.258 EUR   -1.57%
WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä's Interim report January-March to be published 28 April 2022 at 8.30 a.m. local time
PU
WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä optimises maintenance and emissions for MMS gas carriers
PU
WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä Guaranteed Asset Performance agreement will ensure essential reliability for Senegal power plant
PU
Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä's Interim report January-March to be published 28 April 2022 at 8.30 a.m. local time

04/14/2022 | 02:35am EDT
Wärtsilä Corporation will publish its Interim report January-March 2022 on Thursday 28 April 2022 at 8.30 a.m. Finnish time. The report will be available in pdf-format on the company website at www.wartsila.comafter publishing.

A virtual analyst and press conference will be held as a webinar on the same day, Thursday 28 April 2022, at 10.00 a.m. Finnish time (8.00 a.m. UK time).

If you only wish to view the stream, please register at: http://www.mediaserver.fi/live/wartsila.


If you plan to view the stream and ask questions in the Q&A session, please register at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1509527632691295759.

Please register using only one of the links above, not both. Once you have registered, you will receive a confirmation email that includes specific joining instructions.

***

Please note that there will be no separate audio (phone) line for the event. The Q&A session will use the audio in the GoToWebinar tool itself. In case you are joining via mobile, you may need to install the free GoToWebinar app from the app store.


To enter into the questions and answers queue, please use the raise your hand function in the webinar platform and unmute your microphone when the moderator announces your name. Please remember to lower your hand once your question has been answered.

For more information on joining and setting up your audio for Q&A, you may visit the official GoToWebinar attendee joining guide at: https://support.goto.com/webinar/how-to-join-attendees. Instructions on Q&A related functionalities can be found at: https://support.logmeininc.com/gotowebinar/help/raise-your-hand.

For further information, please contact:

Hanna-Maria Heikkinen
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +358 10 709 1461
hanna-maria.heikkinen@wartsila.com

Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. We emphasise innovation in sustainable technology and services to help our customers continuously improve their environmental and economic performance. Our dedicated and passionate team of 17,000 professionals in more than 200 locations in 68 countries shape the decarbonisation transformation of our industries across the globe. In 2021, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.8 billion. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.wartsila.com

Disclaimer

Wärtsilä Oyj published this content on 14 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2022 06:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
