WÄRTSILÄ OYJ

(WRT1V)
Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä's reporting schedule for financial reports 2021

01/18/2021 | 02:22am EST
Wärtsilä's reporting schedule for financial reports 2021

Wärtsilä will publish its financial reports for the year 2021 as follows:

Interim Report January-March 2021 on Thursday, 22 April 2021
Half-year Financial Report January-June 2021 on Tuesday, 20 July 2021
Interim Report January-September 2021 on Tuesday, 26 October 2021
Financial Statements Bulletin January-December 2021 on Friday, 28 January 2022

The Annual Report for the year 2020 will be published latest on 10 February 2021.

Wärtsilä's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday, 4 March 2021. Wärtsilä's Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.

For further information, please contact:

Natalia Valtasaari
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +358 10 709 5637
natalia.valtasaari@wartsila.com

Wärtsilä in brief
Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
www.wartsila.com

Disclaimer

Wärtsilä Oyj published this content on 18 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2021 07:21:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
