Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä's reporting schedule for financial reports 2021

Wärtsilä's reporting schedule for financial reports 2021



Wärtsilä will publish its financial reports for the year 2021 as follows:

Interim Report January-March 2021 on Thursday, 22 April 2021

Half-year Financial Report January-June 2021 on Tuesday, 20 July 2021

Interim Report January-September 2021 on Tuesday, 26 October 2021

Financial Statements Bulletin January-December 2021 on Friday, 28 January 2022

The Annual Report for the year 2020 will be published latest on 10 February 2021.

Wärtsilä's Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday, 4 March 2021. Wärtsilä's Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date.



For further information, please contact:

Natalia Valtasaari

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: +358 10 709 5637

natalia.valtasaari@wartsila.com

