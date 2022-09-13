Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Wärtsilä Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WRT1V   FI0009003727

WÄRTSILÄ OYJ

(WRT1V)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:07 2022-09-13 am EDT
8.371 EUR   +0.40%
03:40aWÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä's strength in fishing vessel sector enhanced with propulsion orders for four new vessels
PU
09/12WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Roadshow presentation September 2022
PU
09/12WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Orders for Wärtsilä engines meeting China's C2 environmental standard emphasise company's compliance capabilities
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä's strength in fishing vessel sector enhanced with propulsion orders for four new vessels

09/13/2022 | 03:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply the propulsion machinery for four new fishing vessels being built at Karstensens Shipyard in Denmark. These orders emphasise Wärtsilä's leading position in delivering propulsion solutions for the fishing sector, and strengthen even further the company's close relationship with the Karstensens yard. The orders were placed in March 2022.

The 75 metre-long purser/trawler vessels are being built for different owners. Two are for Icelandic fishing and processing companies, namely Skinney-Thinganes and Gjögur, while the other two are for Norwegian owners, Veibust Fiskeriselskap and Ronald Ervik.

Each of these vessels will operate with the highly efficient Wärtsilä 31 main engine. Wärtsilä will also supply the gearbox fitted with 'take-me-home' functionality, the controllable pitch propeller (CPP), the propulsion shaft lines including seals and bearings, the shaft generator, and Wärtsilä's ProTouch propulsion control system.

The Wärtsilä 31 has been recognised by Guinness World Records as being the world's most efficient 4-stroke diesel engine. Its output power has been increased to 5200 kW, thus enhancing its performance even further.

"We are very familiar with Wärtsilä's propulsion offering and have opted for their products on many of our newbuild projects. In particular, the Wärtsilä 31's efficiency and reliability is ideally suited for fishing vessels operating in these challenging North Atlantic waters," says Kent Damgaard, Director, Karstensens Shipyard.

"Wärtsilä has a long-standing relationship with Karstensens Shipyard and we are proud and pleased to be again selected as the propulsion provider for this series of modern purser/trawlers. Repeat orders are always a good indicator of customer satisfaction, and are a validation of our focus on efficiency, reliability, and environmental sustainability," adds Jens Karlsson, GM Sales, Large Projects, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard during 2023, and the vessels are expected to be ready for delivery in 2024.


Media contact for more information on this release:

Simone Greene
Communications Manager
Wärtsilä Marine Power
Tel: +39 342 072 5119
simone.greene@wartsila.com

Image caption 1: Vessel #478 HERØYHAV, is being built by Karstensens Shipyard and will be powered by the highly efficient Wärtsilä 31 engine as well as host of Wärtsilä propulsion solutions. © Karstensens Shipyard

Image caption 2:Vessel #480 GJÖGUR, is being built by Karstensens Shipyard and the order emphasisesWärtsilä's leading position in delivering propulsion solutions as well asstrengthen even further the company's close relationship with the Karstensens yard. © Karstensens Shipyard

All Wärtsilä releases are available at https://www.wartsila.com/media/news-releasesand at http://news.cision.com/wartsila-corporationwhere also the images can be downloaded.

Wärtsilä Marine Power in brief
Wärtsilä Marine Power leads the industry in its journey towards a decarbonised and sustainable future. Our broad portfolio of engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems delivers the efficiency, reliability, safety, and environmental performance needed to support our customers. Our offering includes performance-based agreements, lifecycle solutions, and an unrivalled global network of maritime expertise.
www.wartsila.com/marine

Wärtsilä in brief
Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. We emphasise innovation in sustainable technology and services to help our customers continuously improve their environmental and economic performance. Our dedicated and passionate team of 17,000 professionals in more than 200 locations in 68 countries shape the decarbonisation transformation of our industries across the globe. In 2021, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.8 billion. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
www.wartsila.com

Disclaimer

Wärtsilä Oyj published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 07:39:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
03:40aWÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä's strength in fishing vessel sector enhanced with propulsion order..
PU
09/12WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Roadshow presentation September 2022
PU
09/12WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Orders for Wärtsilä engines meeting China's C2 environmental standard empha..
PU
09/08WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Work that matters
PU
09/08Wärtsilä Inks Two-year Service Agreement For Six Biogas Plants In Denmark
MT
09/08Wärtsilä Ties Up with CLdN on Hybrid Design for RoRo Vessels Under Construction
MT
09/08WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä and CLdN cooperate in building of innovative hybrid RoRo vessels
PU
09/07Wärtsilä Launches New Maritime Engine With Minimum Emissions
MT
09/07WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Launch of Wärtsilä 25 engine paves the way towards maritime decarbonisation
PU
09/07WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : How Wärtsilä is leading the marine ecosystem towards zero emissions
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 642 M 5 716 M 5 716 M
Net income 2022 55,2 M 55,9 M 55,9 M
Net Debt 2022 307 M 311 M 311 M
P/E ratio 2022 89,2x
Yield 2022 3,19%
Capitalization 4 920 M 4 984 M 4 984 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 17 547
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
Duration : Period :
Wärtsilä Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 8,34 €
Average target price 9,79 €
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Håkan Agnevall President & Chief Executive Officer
Arjen Berends Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Thomas Johnstone Chairman
Sari Kolu Compliance Director
Risto Fredrik Murto Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WÄRTSILÄ OYJ-32.54%4 984
ATLAS COPCO AB-28.54%49 470
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-11.18%35 823
FANUC CORPORATION-5.82%30 815
FORTIVE CORPORATION-13.46%23 477
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-37.85%22 545