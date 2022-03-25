Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Wärtsilä Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WRT1V   FI0009003727

WÄRTSILÄ OYJ

(WRT1V)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä signs long-term service agreement with Brittany Ferries to support new LNG-fuelled ferry

03/25/2022 | 03:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The technology group Wärtsilä will provide technical support via a long-term service agreement for its broad scope of solutions installed on Brittany Ferries' latest RoPax vessel, the 'Salamanca'. The 10-year agreement was signed in December 2021. The ferry will be inaugurated on March 25 and make its first commercial sailing from Portsmouth, U.K. to Bilbao, Spain on March 27.

The 'Salamanca' is the first LNG-fuelled passenger ferry to operate from the U.K. The vessel's multi-fuel Wärtsilä engines are also adapted to utilise even cleaner fuels, such as synthetic or bio-methane, as and when they become available.

"We have a responsibility to operate as environmentally efficiently as possible and the choice of LNG-fuelled propulsion is in line with this commitment," says Arnaud Le Poulichet, Director Engineering and Maintenance Brittany Ferries. "The advanced technical support provided by Wärtsilä will optimise the ship's operational performance, thus further raising its level of sustainability."

The extensive scope of the service agreement includes remote operational support and Wärtsilä's unique Expert Insight digital predictive maintenance solution. Expert Insight combines artificial intelligence (AI) techniques and advanced diagnostics with the company's OEM expertise to identify anomalous equipment or system behaviour. It proactively identifies and highlights potential failures allowing appropriate actions to be taken, thus ensuring optimal uptime.

The agreement also includes long-term maintenance planning emphasising a fully controlled and optimised maintenance budget. With round-the-clock technical and operational support provided from Wärtsilä's Expertise Centres.

"We congratulate Brittany Ferries on the inauguration of the 'Salamanca', a ferry that is in complete alignment with the maritime sector's ambitions towards decarbonised operations. The service agreement will ensure that the vessel's sustainable propulsion solutions will be efficiently maintained so that its carbon footprint is minimised at all times," Nicolas Rossi Agreement Sales Manager, Wärtsilä Marine Power

The 'Salamanca' was built at the CMJL (China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (Weihai)) facilities in China. It features two Wärtsilä 46DF dual-fuel main engines and three Wärtsilä 20DF dual-fuel auxiliary engines with gas valve units. Wärtsilä has also supplied two LNGPac fuel storage, supply and control systems, two tunnel thrusters, two tail shafts, the stern tube seals, a Wärtsilä Aquarius Ballast Water Management System, and Wärtsilä's Nacos Platinum integrated navigational system.

Media contact for more information on this release:

Simone Greene
Communications Manager
Wärtsilä Marine Power
Tel: +39 342 072 5119
simone.greene@wartsila.com

Image 1 caption: Brittany Ferries newest RoPax vessel the 'Salamanca'.
Image 2 caption: Wärtsilä 20 Dual-Fuel engines on board the 'Salamanca'.
© Brittany Ferries

All Wärtsilä releases are available at https://www.wartsila.com/media/news-releases and at http://news.cision.com/wartsila-corporation where also the images can be downloaded.

Wärtsilä Marine Power in brief
Wärtsilä Marine Power leads the industry in its journey towards a decarbonised and sustainable future. Our broad portfolio of engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems delivers the efficiency, reliability, safety, and environmental performance needed to support our customers. Our offering includes performance-based agreements, lifecycle solutions, and an unrivalled global network of maritime expertise.
www.wartsila.com/marine

Wärtsilä in brief:
Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. We emphasise innovation in sustainable technology and services to help our customers continuously improve their environmental and economic performance. Our dedicated and passionate team of 17,500 professionals in 200 locations in more than 70 countries shape the decarbonisation transformation of our industries across the globe. In 2021, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.8 billion. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.wartsila.com

Disclaimer

Wärtsilä Oyj published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 07:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
03:36aWÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä signs long-term service agreement with Brittany Ferries to support..
PU
03/24WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä sustainable fuels paper explores the various options for energy's ..
PU
03/23WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Roadshow presentation March 2022
PU
03/23WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Is underwater farming the way forward?
PU
03/22WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Efficient Wärtsilä propulsion solutions to power state-of-the-art Faroe Isl..
PU
03/21WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä agreement will optimise cargo operations for four Knutsen OAS vess..
PU
03/17WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä powers up Keppel O&M's next-gen Floating Living Lab
PU
03/17WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä to deliver first dedicated methanol fuel supply system
PU
03/16WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Ferry go ‘round and digital
PU
03/16WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä's increasing footprint in Canada shows with yet another mining com..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 563 M 6 120 M 6 120 M
Net income 2022 289 M 318 M 318 M
Net Debt 2022 185 M 204 M 204 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,7x
Yield 2022 3,18%
Capitalization 5 820 M 6 403 M 6 403 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,08x
EV / Sales 2023 0,98x
Nbr of Employees 16 009
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
Duration : Period :
Wärtsilä Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 9,86 €
Average target price 12,62 €
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Håkan Agnevall President & Chief Executive Officer
Arjen Berends Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Thomas Johnstone Chairman
Sari Kolu Compliance Director
Outi Maarit Aarni-Sirviö Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WÄRTSILÄ OYJ-20.19%6 403
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.17.34%769 037
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-6.63%131 846
SIEMENS AG-14.78%115 380
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-0.37%103 234
3M COMPANY-16.13%84 340