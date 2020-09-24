Log in
Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä solutions meet challenging needs of Canadian Coast Guard vessel

09/24/2020 | 06:05am EDT

The technology group Wärtsilä has won a contract for the delivery and integration engineering of two Retractable Thrusters and a Dynamic Positioning (DP) system for the CCGS Amundsen, a Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) Icebreaker. The order with Wärtsilä was placed in July.

Wärtsilä was able to meet the CCG's challenging requirements for build quality and fitting the equipment in the existing space of the 98 metres long Arctic Class 3 Medium Icebreaker, the only vessel in its class to be fitted with Retractable Thrusters and DP. The new Thrusters will be integrated with the existing Bow Thruster, which is also a Wärtsilä product.

'The Platinum DP system will exceed the functionality desired by the CCG, and will enhance the DP capacity of the vessel to perform sailing and manoeuvring operations. By offering the most intuitive user interface on the market, Platinum DP also reduces the training requirements for successful system operation. The user interface plays a critical role in helping operators make the most of the system in the trying conditions found in Canada's Arctic waters,' states Mike Ford, Sales Manager for Americas & DP at Wärtsilä Voyage.

'We continue to work closely with the CCG to ensure that we fully understand and successfully meet their requirements for specification writing, documentation and project management. Supplying the products is only part of the picture, since they need to be engineered for complete integration with the Amundsen's existing machinery, and for this we have outstanding capabilities,' says Ian Brouwer, Senior Sales Manager, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery in September 2021.

Image caption: The CCGS Amundsen will be the only vessel in its class to be fitted with Retractable Thrusters and Dynamic Positioning. The solutions are being supplied by Wärtsilä. © Canadian Coast Guard

All Wärtsilä releases are available at https://www.wartsila.com/media/news-releasesand at http://news.cision.com/wartsila-corporationwhere also the images can be downloaded.

Media contacts for more information on this release:


Wärtsilä Marine Power

Ms Marit Holmlund-Sund
General Manager, Marketing Communications
Tel. +358 40 538 3519
marit.holmlund-sund@wartsila.com

Wärtsilä Voyage

Mr Andreas Bodmann
Head of Marketing
Tel: +49 1721649990
andreas.bodmann@wartsila.com

Ms Laura Quinton
Head of External Communications
Tel. +358 45 616 3133
laura.quinton@wartsila.com

Wärtsilä Marine Power in brief
Wärtsilä Marine Power leads the industry in its journey towards a decarbonised and sustainable future. Our portfolio of engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems deliver the reliability, safety, and environmental performance that Wärtsilä's Smart Marine vision encompasses. We offer our customers performance-based agreements, lifecycle solutions, and an unrivalled global network of maritime expertise.
www.wartsila.com/marine

Wärtsilä Voyage in brief
Wärtsilä Voyage transforms how vessels perform their voyage by leveraging the latest digital technologies to deliver a step-change in safety, efficiency, reliability, and emissions. We are committed to creating a Smart Marine Ecosystem, whereby every vessel can connect to digital services that make voyaging safer and greener. With the broadest Smart Marine portfolio in the market, we are well positioned to lead the industry towards becoming digitally connected across the entire value chain and to be the first partner of choice when leveraging the latest digital technologies.
www.wartsila.com/voyage

Wärtsilä in brief
Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
www.wartsila.com

Disclaimer

Wärtsilä Oyj published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 10:04:07 UTC
