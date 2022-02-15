Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä solutions open route to decarbonisation for Poland's first LNG-fuelled RoPax vessels

The technology group Wärtsilä has been contracted by Remontowa shipyard in Poland to supply engines, fuel storage and supply systems for three new RoPax vessels, the first LNG-fuelled RoPax vessels to be built for the Polish maritime sector. The ships will be operated by ferry companies Unity Line and Polferries. The contract with Wärtsilä was signed in January 2022.

The vessels will each operate with four highly efficient Wärtsilä 31DF dual-fuel engines. The LNG-fuelled engines can use bio-LNG, either on its own or blended with conventional LNG, to further reduce their carbon footprint. The operators intend to run the vessels entirely on bio-LNG by 2025.

The efficiency of the Wärtsilä 31DF engine was a key consideration in the award of this contract. The diesel version of the engine has been recognised by Guinness World Records as being the world's most efficient 4-stroke diesel engine. Wärtsilä will also deliver its LNGPac fuel storage, supply, and control system.

"High efficiency and sustainability are essential in today's operating environment, especially in the Baltic Sea which is an Emissions Control Area. The Wärtsilä 31 engine represents the latest engine technology available and this, coupled with Wärtsilä's vast experience in LNG solutions, made the choice easy for us," says Grzegorz Wardzyński, Technical Director of Polsteam, the parent company of Unity Line.

"Decarbonisation is a front and centre issue for the maritime sector, and this focus is reflected in the choice of the Wärtsilä engines for these ferries. Optimal engine performance is essential in maximising fuel efficiency and minimising exhaust emissions. These new vessels will become an important part of Poland's transport infrastructure, and we are proud to be a partner to this project," says Matthias Becker, General Manager, Sales, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

Wärtsilä has taken a leading position in developing the technologies necessary for decarbonising shipping operations. The company sees LNG as an important transitional marine fuel, bridging the gap between conventional diesel fuels and future carbon-free alternatives.

The vessels will have an overall length of 195 metres and will be capable of carrying 400 passengers, with 4,100 lane metres for vehicles. They will operate between Swinoujscie in Poland and the Swedish ports of Ystad and Trelleborg.

Image caption. The new Polish RoPax vessels will operate on LNG fuel with Wärtsilä 31DF dual-fuel engines. © Polsteam

