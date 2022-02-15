Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/15 03:47:18 am
10.423 EUR   +2.04%
03:37aWÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä solutions open route to decarbonisation for Poland's first LNG-fuelled RoPax vessels
PU
01:57aWÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Advance voting form
PU
01:57aWÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Power of Attorney
PU
Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä solutions open route to decarbonisation for Poland's first LNG-fuelled RoPax vessels

02/15/2022 | 03:37am EST
The technology group Wärtsilä has been contracted by Remontowa shipyard in Poland to supply engines, fuel storage and supply systems for three new RoPax vessels, the first LNG-fuelled RoPax vessels to be built for the Polish maritime sector. The ships will be operated by ferry companies Unity Line and Polferries. The contract with Wärtsilä was signed in January 2022.

The vessels will each operate with four highly efficient Wärtsilä 31DF dual-fuel engines. The LNG-fuelled engines can use bio-LNG, either on its own or blended with conventional LNG, to further reduce their carbon footprint. The operators intend to run the vessels entirely on bio-LNG by 2025.

The efficiency of the Wärtsilä 31DF engine was a key consideration in the award of this contract. The diesel version of the engine has been recognised by Guinness World Records as being the world's most efficient 4-stroke diesel engine. Wärtsilä will also deliver its LNGPac fuel storage, supply, and control system.

"High efficiency and sustainability are essential in today's operating environment, especially in the Baltic Sea which is an Emissions Control Area. The Wärtsilä 31 engine represents the latest engine technology available and this, coupled with Wärtsilä's vast experience in LNG solutions, made the choice easy for us," says Grzegorz Wardzyński, Technical Director of Polsteam, the parent company of Unity Line.

"Decarbonisation is a front and centre issue for the maritime sector, and this focus is reflected in the choice of the Wärtsilä engines for these ferries. Optimal engine performance is essential in maximising fuel efficiency and minimising exhaust emissions. These new vessels will become an important part of Poland's transport infrastructure, and we are proud to be a partner to this project," says Matthias Becker, General Manager, Sales, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

Wärtsilä has taken a leading position in developing the technologies necessary for decarbonising shipping operations. The company sees LNG as an important transitional marine fuel, bridging the gap between conventional diesel fuels and future carbon-free alternatives.

The vessels will have an overall length of 195 metres and will be capable of carrying 400 passengers, with 4,100 lane metres for vehicles. They will operate between Swinoujscie in Poland and the Swedish ports of Ystad and Trelleborg.

Media contact for more information on this release:

Gavin Lipsith
Communications Manager, Positioning
Wärtsilä Marine Power
Tel: +44 788 473 7177
gavin.lipsith@wartisla.com

Image caption. The new Polish RoPax vessels will operate on LNG fuel with Wärtsilä 31DF dual-fuel engines. © Polsteam

All Wärtsilä releases are available at https://www.wartsila.com/media/news-releasesand at http://news.cision.com/wartsila-corporationwhere also the images can be downloaded.
Wärtsilä Marine Power in brief
Wärtsilä Marine Power leads the industry in its journey towards a decarbonised and sustainable future. Our broad portfolio of engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems delivers the efficiency, reliability, safety, and environmental performance needed to support our customers. Our offering includes performance-based agreements, lifecycle solutions, and an unrivalled global network of maritime expertise.
www.wartsila.com/marine

Wärtsilä in brief:
Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. We emphasise innovation in sustainable technology and services to help our customers continuously improve their environmental and economic performance. Our dedicated and passionate team of 17,500 professionals in 200 locations in more than 70 countries shape the decarbonisation transformation of our industries across the globe. In 2021, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.8 billion. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
www.wartsila.com

Disclaimer

Wärtsilä Oyj published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 08:36:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 5 541 M 6 264 M 6 264 M
Net income 2022 289 M 327 M 327 M
Net Debt 2022 209 M 236 M 236 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,2x
Yield 2022 3,06%
Capitalization 6 027 M 6 813 M 6 813 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 16 009
Free-Float 78,2%
Chart WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
Duration : Period :
Wärtsilä Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 10,22 €
Average target price 12,79 €
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Håkan Agnevall President & Chief Executive Officer
Arjen Berends Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Thomas Johnstone Chairman
Sari Kolu Compliance Director
Outi Maarit Aarni-Sirviö Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WÄRTSILÄ OYJ-17.35%6 813
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.6.37%702 522
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-10.46%128 036
SIEMENS AG-8.63%126 412
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY2.25%111 024
3M COMPANY-11.05%90 240