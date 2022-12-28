Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Wärtsilä Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WRT1V   FI0009003727

WÄRTSILÄ OYJ

(WRT1V)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:50 2022-12-28 pm EST
7.850 EUR   -0.78%
01:32pWärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä to divest American Hydro
PU
10:38aWärtsilä to Sell American Hydro to ITOCHU Subsidiary
MT
12/21Proposals of the Shareholders' Nomination Board to Wärtsilä's Annual General Meeting 2023
AQ
Summary 
Summary

Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä to divest American Hydro

12/28/2022 | 01:32pm EST
The technology group Wärtsilä announces the divestment of American Hydro to Enprotech Corp, a wholly owned subsidiary of publicly traded ITOCHU Corporation (ITC).

American Hydro offers custom hydropower refurbishment solutions and turbine services focusing mainly on North American markets. The company was founded in 1986 and became part of Wärtsilä in 2016. The annual revenues of the company were approximately USD 50 million in 2021.

Tamara de Gruyter, President, Wärtsilä Marine Systems and Head of Portfolio Business said: "We are pleased to have come to an agreement to sell American Hydro to Enprotech Corp and believe the companies to have a strong strategic and cultural fit."

Chris Pascarella, President and CEO, Enprotech Corp stated: "The entire organization is extremely excited to add American Hydro to our collective portfolio of businesses focused on the maintenance, repair, rebuild and modernization of heavy industrial equipment. American Hydro expands our industry segmentation into the renewable energy sector, a key growth category for Enprotech Corp. Additionally, American Hydro has remarkable technical capabilities that will strengthen our entire organization."

Subject to approvals, completion of the transaction is expected in first half of 2023.

Media contacts for more information on this release:

Mr Atte Palomäki
Executive Vice President, Communications, Branding & Marketing
Wärtsilä Corporation
Tel: +358 10 709 5599
atte.palomaki@wartsila.com

Chad Bittner
Director of Marketing and Communications
Enprotech Corp
Tel. +1 440-862-6768
cbittner@enprotech.com

Dustin Intihar
Director of M&A and Strategic Partnerships
Enprotech Corp
Tel: +1 216-535-7835
dintihar@enprotech.com

Wärtsilä in brief
Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. We emphasise innovation in sustainable technology and services to help our customers continuously improve their environmental and economic performance. Our dedicated and passionate team of 17,000 professionals in more than 200 locations in 68 countries shape the decarbonisation transformation of our industries across the globe. In 2021, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.8 billion. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.wartsila.com

Enprotech Corp in brief
Enprotech Corp provides maintenance, repair, rebuild, and modernization solutions to optimize North American manufacturers utilizing heavy industrial machinery and equipment. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH, Enprotech Corp is a subsidiary of ITOCHU Corporation (ITC). Some of the key industry segments served include automotive, appliance, general manufacturing, oil & gas, renewable energy, steel and aluminium manufacturing and many more. With seven facilities in North America, Enprotech delivers a one-stop solution to keep our partners manufacturing production in motion.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Wärtsilä Oyj published this content on 28 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2022 18:26:42 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
