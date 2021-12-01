Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Wärtsilä Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WRT1V   FI0009003727

WÄRTSILÄ OYJ

(WRT1V)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä wins order to supply Cargo Handling System for second LNG Bunker Vessel being built by Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding

12/01/2021 | 09:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply a new 103 metre (340 feet) long LNG Bunker Barge with a complete LNG cargo storage and handling system. The ship will be built at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding ("FBS") in Wisconsin, USA for Polaris New Energy (PNE). This is the second of two such barges built at the yard for PNE, the same Wärtsilä solution having been ordered for both. The first barge is scheduled for delivery from FBS in December 2021. This latest order with Wärtsilä was placed in November 2021.

In addition to the equipment scope, Wärtsilä will also provide the detailed design for the system as well as all necessary integration requirements. The second barge will be able to load LNG from the major terminals thanks to an elevated manifold feature. Wärtsilä's leading position as a provider of LNG systems for the marine sector enables the company to offer solid support for owners and operators as the acceptance of LNG fuel continues to grow.

"When delivered, these two barges will be the largest LNG bunker barges in the U.S., which further solidifies Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding's reputation as the 'go-to' shipyard for LNG bunker vessels. We are very pleased to once again partner with Wärtsilä for this second PNE barge, and we thank them for the excellent way in which the first vessel project was executed," says Justin Slater, Director of Sales & Marketing at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding.

"This repeat order comes based on the success of the first vessel's cargo handling project, and Wärtsilä's unmatched reputation for high quality LNG system solutions. The North American maritime sector is increasingly turning to LNG fuel as a means to reduce its carbon footprint, and this project represents an important addition to the supply infrastructure. Our depth of experience certainly adds significant support to this trend," says Kjell Ove Ulstein, Sales and Marketing Director for Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

The Wärtsilä scope includes four 1350 m3 insulated LNG cargo tanks, the cargo control system, deepwell pumps, a ship-to-shore transfer system, a nitrogen generator, all necessary safety equipment and systems, a custody transfer measurement system, and the gas combustion unit. Deliveries to the yard will commence in November 2022.

The two barges will be capable of delivering fuel to both ocean-going and inland waterway vessels operating on LNG.

Wärtsilä Gas Solutionsis a market leader with innovative systems and lifecycle solutions for the gas value chain. Our main focus areas are handling of gas in seaborne transport (storage, fuel, transfer and BOG management), gas to power, liquefaction and biogas solutions. We help our customers on the journey towards a sustainable future through focus on lifecycle, innovation and digitalization.

Media contacts for more information on this release:

Mrs Elin Saure Hasund
Sales & Marketing Coordinator, Gas Solutions
Wärtsilä Marine Systems
Tel: +47 81548500
Elin.saurehasund@wartsila.com

Mr Bill Amundsen
Key Account Manager
Wärtsilä North America, New Orleans, Louisiana
+281-217-7987 (M)
bill.amundsen@wartsila.com

Image caption: Wärtsilä will supply its LNG Cargo Handling System for a new LNG bunker barge being built in the USA. ©Fincantieri

All Wärtsilä releases are available at https://www.Wärtsilä.com/media/news-releases and at http://news.cision.com/Wärtsilä-corporation where also the images can be downloaded.

Wärtsilä Marine Systems in brief:
We at Wärtsilä Marine Systems support our customers with high quality products and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment, shaft line, underwater repair and electrical integrations. We are committed to providing the latest and most efficient solutions, in line with Wärtsilä's vision for a safe and sustainable future for our customers, our communities and our planet.
www.wartsila.com/marine

Wärtsilä in brief:
Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. We emphasise innovation in sustainable technology and services to help our customers continuously improve their environmental and economic performance. Our dedicated and passionate team of 17,500 professionals in 200 locations in more than 70 countries shape the decarbonisation transformation of our industries across the globe. In 2020 Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
www.wartsila.com

Disclaimer

Wärtsilä Oyj published this content on 01 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2021 14:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
09:11aWÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä wins order to supply Cargo Handling System for second LNG Bunker V..
PU
11/30POPULAR SCIENCE MAGAZINE : Wärtsilä and Grieg Edge MS Green Ammonia project is "Best of Wh..
PU
11/30WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä enters South American energy storage market with supply of 8 MW / ..
PU
11/29WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä starts execution of 600 MW power plants projects to Mexico
PU
11/29WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä started execution of 600 MW power plants projects to Mexico
PU
11/29WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä partners with China Classification Society and Tianjin Port Group ..
PU
11/26WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä launches power limitation solutions for EEXI compliance
PU
11/25WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä and RINA partner with other stakeholders to deliver a viable hydro..
PU
11/24Finland's Wärtsilä Wins Order For 25-MW Energy Storage System In Belgium
MT
11/24WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä enters Belgium market with 25 MW energy storage system to balance ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 555 M 5 156 M 5 156 M
Net income 2021 216 M 244 M 244 M
Net Debt 2021 263 M 297 M 297 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,3x
Yield 2021 2,19%
Capitalization 7 248 M 8 170 M 8 205 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,65x
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 17 303
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
Duration : Period :
Wärtsilä Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 12,29 €
Average target price 12,96 €
Spread / Average Target 5,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Håkan Agnevall President & Chief Executive Officer
Arjen Berends Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Thomas Johnstone Chairman
Sari Kolu Compliance Director
Outi Maarit Aarni-Sirviö Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WÄRTSILÄ OYJ50.74%8 170
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.22.27%619 096
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.92%139 227
SIEMENS AG20.22%127 110
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY9.94%104 312
3M COMPANY-2.72%97 986