Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä wins order to supply Cargo Handling System for second LNG Bunker Vessel being built by Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply a new 103 metre (340 feet) long LNG Bunker Barge with a complete LNG cargo storage and handling system . The ship will be built at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding ("FBS") in Wisconsin, USA for Polaris New Energy (PNE). This is the second of two such barges built at the yard for PNE, the same Wärtsilä solution having been ordered for both. The first barge is scheduled for delivery from FBS in December 2021 . This latest order with Wärtsilä was placed in November 2021.

In addition to the equipment scope, Wärtsilä will also provide the detailed design for the system as well as all necessary integration requirements. The second barge will be able to load LNG from the major terminals thanks to an elevated manifold feature. Wärtsilä's leading position as a provider of LNG systems for the marine sector enables the company to offer solid support for owners and operators as the acceptance of LNG fuel continues to grow.

"When delivered, these two barges will be the largest LNG bunker barges in the U.S., which further solidifies Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding's reputation as the 'go-to' shipyard for LNG bunker vessels. We are very pleased to once again partner with Wärtsilä for this second PNE barge, and we thank them for the excellent way in which the first vessel project was executed," says Justin Slater, Director of Sales & Marketing at Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding.

"This repeat order comes based on the success of the first vessel's cargo handling project, and Wärtsilä's unmatched reputation for high quality LNG system solutions. The North American maritime sector is increasingly turning to LNG fuel as a means to reduce its carbon footprint, and this project represents an important addition to the supply infrastructure. Our depth of experience certainly adds significant support to this trend," says Kjell Ove Ulstein, Sales and Marketing Director for Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

The Wärtsilä scope includes four 1350 m3 insulated LNG cargo tanks, the cargo control system, deepwell pumps, a ship-to-shore transfer system, a nitrogen generator, all necessary safety equipment and systems, a custody transfer measurement system, and the gas combustion unit. Deliveries to the yard will commence in November 2022.

The two barges will be capable of delivering fuel to both ocean-going and inland waterway vessels operating on LNG.

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions is a market leader with innovative systems and lifecycle solutions for the gas value chain. Our main focus areas are handling of gas in seaborne transport (storage, fuel, transfer and BOG management), gas to power, liquefaction and biogas solutions. We help our customers on the journey towards a sustainable future through focus on lifecycle, innovation and digitalization.

Image caption: Wärtsilä will supply its LNG Cargo Handling System for a new LNG bunker barge being built in the USA. ©Fincantieri

