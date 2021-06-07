Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Wärtsilä Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WRT1V   FI0009003727

WÄRTSILÄ OYJ

(WRT1V)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Wärtsilä Oyj : Composition of Wärtsilä's Shareholders' Nomination Board

06/07/2021 | 07:49am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Composition of Wärtsilä's Shareholders' Nomination Board

The following members have been appointed to Wärtsilä's Shareholders' Nomination Board:

  • Petra Hedengran, General Counsel, Head of Corporate Governance, Investor AB, appointed by Invaw Investor AB

  • Reima Rytsölä, Deputy CEO, Investments, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company

  • Hanna Hiidenpalo, interim CEO, Chief Investment Officer, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company

  • Mikko Mursula, Deputy CEO, Chief Operating Officer, Investments, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company

  • Tom Johnstone, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Wärtsilä

Wärtsilä's Shareholders' Nomination Board consists of five members. Four representatives are nominated by the company's four largest shareholders, with the fifth member being the Chairman of Wärtsilä's Board of Directors. The four largest shareholders are determined on the basis of the shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd. as of 1 June preceding the Annual General Meeting of shareholders.

The Shareholders' Nomination Board prepares and presents to the General Meeting proposals relating to the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors. In addition, the Nomination Board reviews and adjusts the diversity principles of the Board of Directors, as necessary, and does successor planning of the directors.

For further information, please contact:

Kari Hietanen
Executive Vice President, Corporate Relations and Legal Affairs
Tel. +358 10 709 5609
kari.hietanen@wartsila.com

For investor information, please contact:

Emilia Rantala
Manager, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 10 709 1114
emilia.rantala@wartsila.com

Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2020, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
www.wartsila.com

Disclaimer

Wärtsilä Oyj published this content on 07 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2021 11:48:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
07:49aWÄRTSILÄ OYJ  : Composition of Wärtsilä's Shareholders' Nomination Board
PU
07:46aWÄRTSILÄ OYJ  : Composition of Wärtsilä's Shareholders' Nomination Board
AQ
06/02WÄRTSILÄ OYJ  : Success of Wärtsilä Cargo Handling Systems continues with order ..
PU
06/01WÄRTSILÄ OYJ  : Wärtsilä Completes 60-MW Energy Storage Projects In Philippines
MT
06/01WÄRTSILÄ OYJ  : Wärtsilä finalises commissioning of its first two Energy Storage..
PU
05/31WÄRTSILÄ OYJ  : Wärtsilä to divest Delivery Centre Santander to Javier Cavada Co..
PU
05/31Wärtsilä Secures Contract To Supply Equipment For Six LNG Vessels
MT
05/31WÄRTSILÄ CORPORATION - MANAGER'S TRA : Rahmström, Mats
PU
05/31WÄRTSILÄ OYJ  : Wärtsilä to supply Inert Gas Systems and Navigation Systems for ..
PU
05/28WÄRTSILÄ OYJ  : Wärtsilä To Supply Maersk Vessel With Energy Storage Module
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 494 M 5 465 M 5 465 M
Net income 2021 208 M 253 M 253 M
Net Debt 2021 334 M 406 M 406 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,9x
Yield 2021 2,32%
Capitalization 6 815 M 8 291 M 8 287 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 17 742
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
Duration : Period :
Wärtsilä Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 9,79 €
Last Close Price 11,55 €
Spread / Highest target 12,6%
Spread / Average Target -15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -53,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Håkan Agnevall President & Chief Executive Officer
Arjen Berends Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Thomas Johnstone Chairman
Sari Kolu Compliance Director
Outi Maarit Aarni-Sirviö Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WÄRTSILÄ OYJ41.72%8 291
ATLAS COPCO AB21.06%71 389
FANUC CORPORATION1.74%45 215
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION13.45%39 883
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.19.20%34 374
SANDVIK AB11.87%34 136