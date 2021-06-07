Wärtsilä Oyj : Composition of Wärtsilä's Shareholders' Nomination Board

Composition of Wärtsilä's Shareholders' Nomination Board



The following members have been appointed to Wärtsilä's Shareholders' Nomination Board:

Petra Hedengran, General Counsel, Head of Corporate Governance, Investor AB, appointed by Invaw Investor AB

Reima Rytsölä, Deputy CEO, Investments, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Hanna Hiidenpalo, interim CEO, Chief Investment Officer, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Mikko Mursula, Deputy CEO, Chief Operating Officer, Investments, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Tom Johnstone, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Wärtsilä

Wärtsilä's Shareholders' Nomination Board consists of five members. Four representatives are nominated by the company's four largest shareholders, with the fifth member being the Chairman of Wärtsilä's Board of Directors. The four largest shareholders are determined on the basis of the shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Ltd. as of 1 June preceding the Annual General Meeting of shareholders.



The Shareholders' Nomination Board prepares and presents to the General Meeting proposals relating to the composition and remuneration of the Board of Directors. In addition, the Nomination Board reviews and adjusts the diversity principles of the Board of Directors, as necessary, and does successor planning of the directors.



