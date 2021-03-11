Log in
WÄRTSILÄ OYJ

(WRT1V)
Wärtsilä Oyj : Renewal and expansion of Wärtsilä Optimised Maintenance agreement will enhance fuel efficiency and reduce carbon footprint for Van Oord dredger

03/11/2021 | 03:04am EST
The technology group Wärtsilä has expanded its partnership with the Dutch marine contractor Van Oord with the signing of a 9-year renewal and extension to its Optimised Maintenance agreement. The new agreement also expands on the original by adding Wärtsilä's Expert Insight and Data Driven Maintenance solutions. It also enables the addition of technologies and maintenance procedures delivering better fuel efficiency and lower emissions. The contract covers the Wärtsilä engines installed on the cutter suction dredger 'Athena' and was signed in January 2021.

Expert Insight is an innovative solution that takes predictive maintenance to a higher level than previously possible. The service leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced diagnostics to monitor equipment and systems in real-time, spot anomalies, foresee potential problems, and enable rapid reaction accordingly. Should anomalous behaviour be detected, it is flagged to specialists at Wärtsilä Expertise Centres, allowing them to support the customer proactively with an appropriate resolution to the issue. The combination of AI, advanced diagnostics, and the company's extensive equipment expertise greatly enhances the reliability, efficiency, and safety of the installed equipment.

'The earlier agreement was professionally and efficiently handled by Wärtsilä, so we had no hesitation in seeking a renewal. Previously the focus was on maintaining operational efficiency. Now the elements of sustainability and cost control have also been added, This ensures optimal fuel consumption, which in turn reduces emissions,' says Jorn Bertens, Category Manager, Van Oord Ship management.

'Wärtsilä Lifecycle Solutions, including Optimised Maintenance agreements, are an essential and central part of our lifecycle support commitment to our customers. The introduction of Expert Insight adds even greater value to our support offering by delivering a level of predictability and optimisation that has never before been possible, and it allows us also to detect issues before they actually happen,' says Henrik Wilhelms, Director, Agreement Sales, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

Wärtsilä and Van Oord have a long-standing business relationship. 'Athena' operates with three Wärtsilä 46F engines.

Media contact for more information on this release:

Ms Marit Holmlund-Sund
General Manager, Marketing Communications
Wärtsilä Marine Power
Mobile +358 (0)40 538 3519
marit.holmlund-sund@wartsila.com

Image caption: The Wärtsilä Optimised Maintenance Agreement covers the 'Athena' cutter suction dredger, owned by Netherlands-based Van Oord.
© Van Oord

All Wärtsilä releases are available at https://www.wartsila.com/media/news-releasesand at http://news.cision.com/wartsila-corporationwhere also the images can be downloaded.

Wärtsilä Marine Power in brief
Wärtsilä Marine Power leads the industry in its journey towards a decarbonised and sustainable future. Our portfolio of engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems deliver the reliability, safety, and environmental performance that Wärtsilä's Smart Marine vision encompasses. We offer our customers performance-based agreements, lifecycle solutions, and an unrivalled global network of maritime expertise.
www.wartsila.com/marine
Wärtsilä in brief:
Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2020, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.​
www.wartsila.com

Disclaimer

Wärtsilä Oyj published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 08:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
