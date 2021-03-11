Wärtsilä Oyj : Renewal and expansion of Wärtsilä Optimised Maintenance agreement will enhance fuel efficiency and reduce carbon footprint for Van Oord dredger

The technology group Wärtsilä has expanded its partnership with the Dutch marine contractor Van Oord with the signing of a 9-year renewal and extension to its Optimised Maintenance agreement. The new agreement also expands on the original by adding Wärtsilä's Expert Insight and Data Driven Maintenance solutions. It also enables the addition of technologies and maintenance procedures delivering better fuel efficiency and lower emissions. The contract covers the Wärtsilä engines installed on the cutter suction dredger 'Athena' and was signed in January 2021.

Expert Insight is an innovative solution that takes predictive maintenance to a higher level than previously possible. The service leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced diagnostics to monitor equipment and systems in real-time, spot anomalies, foresee potential problems, and enable rapid reaction accordingly. Should anomalous behaviour be detected, it is flagged to specialists at Wärtsilä Expertise Centres, allowing them to support the customer proactively with an appropriate resolution to the issue. The combination of AI, advanced diagnostics, and the company's extensive equipment expertise greatly enhances the reliability, efficiency, and safety of the installed equipment.

'The earlier agreement was professionally and efficiently handled by Wärtsilä, so we had no hesitation in seeking a renewal. Previously the focus was on maintaining operational efficiency. Now the elements of sustainability and cost control have also been added, This ensures optimal fuel consumption, which in turn reduces emissions,' says Jorn Bertens, Category Manager, Van Oord Ship management.

'Wärtsilä Lifecycle Solutions, including Optimised Maintenance agreements, are an essential and central part of our lifecycle support commitment to our customers. The introduction of Expert Insight adds even greater value to our support offering by delivering a level of predictability and optimisation that has never before been possible, and it allows us also to detect issues before they actually happen,' says Henrik Wilhelms, Director, Agreement Sales, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

Wärtsilä and Van Oord have a long-standing business relationship. 'Athena' operates with three Wärtsilä 46F engines.

Image caption: The Wärtsilä Optimised Maintenance Agreement covers the 'Athena' cutter suction dredger, owned by Netherlands-based Van Oord.

© Van Oord

