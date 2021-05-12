Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä Cargo Handling and Fuel Supply Systems again selected for Oriental Energy vessels

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply the Cargo Handling and LPG Fuel Supply Systems for two new very large gas carrier vessels (VLGC) being built for China-based Oriental Energy, a company mainly focusing on operation of PDH (Propane Dehydrogenation) factories and LPG trading. The ships are under construction at the Jiangnan yard in China. The order with Wärtsilä was placed in April 2021.

The 93,000 cbm capacity vessels are among the largest of their type ever built. In addition to the Cargo Handling System, Wärtsilä will also deliver its unique LPG Fuel Supply System (LFSS) as an integrated element within the entire gas handling installation. Wärtsilä is currently the only company with LFSS units in operation.

'Our experience and track record in supplying state-of-the-art gas cargo systems for the global shipping fleet is unmatched, and we are delighted to have been contracted to supply these new vessels. We have established a strong relationship with the Jiangnan shipyard and look forward to working with them again on this project,' said Hans Jakob Buvarp, Sales Manager, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery in July 2022. Wärtsilä has earlier delivered similar systems to two Oriental Energy VLGCs.

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions is a market leader with innovative systems and lifecycle solutions for the gas value chain. Our main focus areas are the handling of gas in seaborne transport (storage, fuel, transfer and BOG management), gas to power, liquefaction and biogas solutions. We help our customers on the journey towards a sustainable future through a focus on lifecycle, innovation and digitalisation.

Image caption: Wärtsilä delivers Cargo Handling and LPG Fuel Supply Systems for two new VLGCs for Oriental Energy.

© Oriental Energy.

