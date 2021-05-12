Log in
Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä Cargo Handling and Fuel Supply Systems again selected for Oriental Energy vessels

05/12/2021 | 03:03am EDT
The technology group Wärtsilä will supply the Cargo Handling and LPG Fuel Supply Systems for two new very large gas carrier vessels (VLGC) being built for China-based Oriental Energy, a company mainly focusing on operation of PDH (Propane Dehydrogenation) factories and LPG trading. The ships are under construction at the Jiangnan yard in China. The order with Wärtsilä was placed in April 2021.

The 93,000 cbm capacity vessels are among the largest of their type ever built. In addition to the Cargo Handling System, Wärtsilä will also deliver its unique LPG Fuel Supply System (LFSS) as an integrated element within the entire gas handling installation. Wärtsilä is currently the only company with LFSS units in operation.

'Our experience and track record in supplying state-of-the-art gas cargo systems for the global shipping fleet is unmatched, and we are delighted to have been contracted to supply these new vessels. We have established a strong relationship with the Jiangnan shipyard and look forward to working with them again on this project,' said Hans Jakob Buvarp, Sales Manager, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery in July 2022. Wärtsilä has earlier delivered similar systems to two Oriental Energy VLGCs.

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions is a market leader with innovative systems and lifecycle solutions for the gas value chain. Our main focus areas are the handling of gas in seaborne transport (storage, fuel, transfer and BOG management), gas to power, liquefaction and biogas solutions. We help our customers on the journey towards a sustainable future through a focus on lifecycle, innovation and digitalisation.

Media contacts for more information on this release:

Mrs Elin Saure Hasund
Sales & Marketing Coordinator, Gas Solutions
Wärtsilä Marine Systems
Tel: +47 81548500
Elin.saurehasund@wartsila.com

Mr Hans Jakob Buvarp
Sales Manager, Gas Solutions
Wärtsilä Marine Systems
Tel: +47 95884388
Hans.buvarp@wartsila.com

Image caption: Wärtsilä delivers Cargo Handling and LPG Fuel Supply Systems for two new VLGCs for Oriental Energy.
© Oriental Energy.

All Wärtsilä releases are available at https://www.wartsila.com/media/news-releases and at http://news.cision.com/wartsila-corporation where also the images can be downloaded.

Wärtsilä Marine Systems in brief:
Wärtsilä Marine Systems offers high-quality products, solutions, and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment applications, seals & bearings, shaftline repair services, underwater services, and marine electrical integrations. Our aim is to provide the latest and most efficient solutions in line with Wärtsilä's Smart Marine Ecosystem vision for a safer, better, and more sustainable future for our customers.
www.wartsila.com/marine

Wärtsilä in brief:
Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2020, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.wartsila.com

Disclaimer

Wärtsilä Oyj published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 07:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
