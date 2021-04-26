Log in
Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä's expertise and experience secures Approval in Principle for cargo containment system for Liquid CO2 Carriers

04/26/2021 | 04:04am EDT
The technology group Wärtsilä has conducted a study on the systems and solutions required for Liquid CO2 Carrier (LCO2) vessels. Wärtsilä Gas Solutionshas developed a cargo tank design suitable for LCO2 applications, which was recently awarded Approval in Principle (AiP) by the classification society DNV. Since new LCO2 Carriers are an emerging concept and requires detailed attention during conceptual level, Wärtsilä's experience and know-how in gas cargo and handling systems proved invaluable to the results.

The total cargo capacity of the vessels is 7500 cbm, divided into two containment tanks, each of 3750 cbm. Wärtsilä has carried out an intensive engineering analysis to formulate an optimum design for the vessels' containment system and cargo handling systems, bearing in mind the specific nature of LCO2.

'Liquid CO2 is increasingly relevant in global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote a greener future. It represents an important link in the value chain for the entire carbon capture infrastructure. In developing a robust and proven concept, both in the cargo containment and cargo handling requirements for LCO2 Carriers, we have drawn on our unparalleled experience in gas carrier segments. The AiP from DNV is a valuable endorsement of this work,' says Pål Steinnes GM Sales, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

'We have been pleased to work with Wärtsilä Gas Solutions on this reliable design concept. The review process has been extensive, and we trust that their solution will contribute to facilitating the trade in liquid CO2 as a factor in reducing emission' says Monika Johannesen, Head of Department, Gas Carrier Excellence Center at DNV.

Capturing and storing CO2 is an important strategy in efforts to reduce global CO2 emissions. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions must be reduced by 50 to 80 percent by 2050 to avoid dramatic consequences of global warming.

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions is a market leader with innovative systems and lifecycle solutions for the gas value chain. Our main focus areas are handling of gas in seaborne transport (storage, fuel, transfer and BOG management), gas to power, liquefaction and biogas solutions. We help our customers on the journey towards a sustainable future through focus on lifecycle, innovation and digitalization.

Media contacts for more information on this release:

Mrs Elin Saure Hasund
Sales & Marketing Coordinator, Gas Solutions
Wärtsilä Marine Systems

Tel: +47 81548500
Elin.saurehasund@wartsila.com

Image caption:Liquid CO2 carriers is gaining moment due to global efforts to reduce emissions and aim for a greener future. Wärtsilä can provide a wide range of solutions suitable for such applications. © Wärtsilä

All Wärtsilä releases are available at https://www.wartsila.com/media/news-releasesand at http://news.cision.com/wartsila-corporationwhere also the images can be downloaded.

Pål Steinnes
General Manager, Sales, Gas Solutions
Wärtsilä Marine Systems
Tel.+47 93 66 01 08
Pal.steinnes@wartsila.com

Wärtsilä Marine Systems in brief:
Wärtsilä Marine Systems offers high-quality products, solutions, and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment applications, seals & bearings, shaftline repair services, underwater services, and marine electrical integrations. Our aim is to provide the latest and most efficient solutions in line with Wärtsilä's Smart Marine Ecosystem vision for a safer, better, and more sustainable future for our customers.
www.wartsila.com/marine

Wärtsilä in brief:
Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2020, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
www.wartsila.com

Disclaimer

Wärtsilä Oyj published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 08:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
