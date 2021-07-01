Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä's leadership in Cargo Handling Systems emphasised with order to supply four gas carriers at DSME

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply its advanced Cargo Handling System for four new 91,000 cbm capacity Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) vessels being built for the Norway-based fleet owner Avance Gas. The ships are under construction at the Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) yard in South Korea. The orders with Wärtsilä were placed by DSME in April and May 2021.

'Wärtsilä is the world's largest supplier of complete cargo handling systems for gas carriers, and there is a good reason for us holding that position. We have the technology and we have the in-house competences that ensure that each customer gets the exact system needed for his specific needs,' explained Hans Jakob Buvarp, Sales Manager, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

The Wärtsilä equipment is expected to be delivered to the yard in May 2022. Wärtsilä has previously delivered similar systems for an earlier series of Avance Gas vessels.

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions is a market leader with innovative systems and lifecycle solutions for the gas value chain. Our main focus areas are the handling of gas in seaborne transport (storage, fuel, transfer and BOG management), gas to power, liquefaction and biogas solutions. We help our customers on the journey towards a sustainable future through a focus on lifecycle, innovation and digitalisation.

Media contacts for more information on this release:

Mrs Elin Saure Hasund

Sales & Marketing Coordinator, Gas Solutions

Wärtsilä Marine Systems

Tel: +47 81548500

Elin.saurehasund@wartsila.com

Mr Hans Jakob Buvarp

Sales Manager, Gas Solutions

Wärtsilä Marine Systems

Tel: +47 95884388

Hans.buvarp@wartsila.com

Image caption: Wärtsilä Cargo Handling System. © Wärtsilä Corporation

All Wärtsilä releases are available at https://www.wartsila.com/media/news-releases and at http://news.cision.com/wartsila-corporation where also the images can be downloaded.

