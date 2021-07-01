Log in
    WRT1V   FI0009003727

WÄRTSILÄ OYJ

(WRT1V)
Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä's leadership in Cargo Handling Systems emphasised with order to supply four gas carriers at DSME

07/01/2021
The technology group Wärtsilä will supply its advanced Cargo Handling System for four new 91,000 cbm capacity Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) vessels being built for the Norway-based fleet owner Avance Gas. The ships are under construction at the Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) yard in South Korea. The orders with Wärtsilä were placed by DSME in April and May 2021.

'Wärtsilä is the world's largest supplier of complete cargo handling systems for gas carriers, and there is a good reason for us holding that position. We have the technology and we have the in-house competences that ensure that each customer gets the exact system needed for his specific needs,' explained Hans Jakob Buvarp, Sales Manager, Wärtsilä Gas Solutions.

The Wärtsilä equipment is expected to be delivered to the yard in May 2022. Wärtsilä has previously delivered similar systems for an earlier series of Avance Gas vessels.

Wärtsilä Gas Solutions is a market leader with innovative systems and lifecycle solutions for the gas value chain. Our main focus areas are the handling of gas in seaborne transport (storage, fuel, transfer and BOG management), gas to power, liquefaction and biogas solutions. We help our customers on the journey towards a sustainable future through a focus on lifecycle, innovation and digitalisation.

Media contacts for more information on this release:

Mrs Elin Saure Hasund
Sales & Marketing Coordinator, Gas Solutions
Wärtsilä Marine Systems
Tel: +47 81548500
Elin.saurehasund@wartsila.com

Mr Hans Jakob Buvarp
Sales Manager, Gas Solutions
Wärtsilä Marine Systems
Tel: +47 95884388
Hans.buvarp@wartsila.com

Image caption: Wärtsilä Cargo Handling System. © Wärtsilä Corporation

All Wärtsilä releases are available at https://www.wartsila.com/media/news-releases and at http://news.cision.com/wartsila-corporation where also the images can be downloaded.

Wärtsilä Marine Systems in brief:

Wärtsilä Marine Systems offers high-quality products, solutions, and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment applications, seals & bearings, shaftline repair services, underwater services, and marine electrical integrations. Our aim is to provide the latest and most efficient solutions in line with Wärtsilä's Smart Marine Ecosystem vision for a safer, better, and more sustainable future for our customers.
www.wartsila.com/marine

Wärtsilä in brief:

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2020, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.wartsila.com

Disclaimer

Wärtsilä Oyj published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 07:05:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 4 500 M 5 332 M 5 332 M
Net income 2021 214 M 254 M 254 M
Net Debt 2021 332 M 393 M 393 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,2x
Yield 2021 2,11%
Capitalization 7 384 M 8 755 M 8 749 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
EV / Sales 2022 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 17 742
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
Duration : Period :
Wärtsilä Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 12,52 €
Average target price 10,80 €
Spread / Average Target -13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Håkan Agnevall President & Chief Executive Officer
Arjen Berends Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Thomas Johnstone Chairman
Sari Kolu Compliance Director
Outi Maarit Aarni-Sirviö Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WÄRTSILÄ OYJ53.56%8 889
ATLAS COPCO AB26.76%71 681
FANUC CORPORATION5.66%46 550
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION12.74%38 941
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.14.47%33 077
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED22.60%32 291