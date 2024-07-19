Wärtsilä Oyj is an industrial group organized around 4 families of products: - equipment for energy production (43.4% of net sales): motors, pumps, generators, modular systems and industrial equipment intended for power stations, gas and oil plants. The group also offers engineering services and builds turn-key industrial plants; - maritime equipment (42.2%; No. 1 worldwide): maneuvering and propulsion systems, inspection and anti-leak systems, etc. intended for ships and offshore platforms. The group also offers maintenance, equipment installation, machine service, spare parts supply, technical assistance, training services, etc.; -smart solutions for optimizing maritime voyage (8.2%): solutions for marine traffic control, real-time information, route planning, navigation, automation, intelligent ports, simulation, etc.; - other (6.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (32.5%), Americas (29.2%), Asia (27.9%) and other (10.4%).

