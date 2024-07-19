Stock WRT1V WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
Wärtsilä Oyj

Equities

WRT1V

FI0009003727

Industrial Machinery & Equipment

Market Closed - Nasdaq Helsinki
18.48 EUR +1.15% Intraday chart for Wärtsilä Oyj 18.5 +0.07%
07:12pm WÄRTSILÄ : Q2 results – the robust momentum continues! Alphavalue
Jul. 18 ABB reports Q2 earnings slightly above forecast as CEO bows out RE
Latest news about Wärtsilä Oyj

Wärtsilä, AVK Team Up For On-site Power Supply to European Data Centers MT
Wärtsilä to Supply Propulsion Package for James Fisher Unit's LNG Tankers MT
Wärtsilä Supplies Dual-fuel Engine Simulators for Maritime Institute in Singapore MT
Wärtsilä Signs Six-year Lifecycle Deal for Two Malaysian Vessels MT
Wärtsilä to Supply Cargo Handling, Ammonia Fuel Supply Systems for Two New Exmar Gas Carriers MT
Finland's Wärtsilä Renews Maintenance Contract for Two Moroccan Power Plants MT
Deutsch Bank Downgrades Wärtsilä to Hold from Buy MT
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Announces Composition of Shareholders Nomination Board CI
Wärtsilä Secures Order to Deliver Fuel Engines in China MT
Wärtsilä Signs Operational Support Deals With Japanese Ferry Operator MT
Wärtsilä Builds 48-MW Peaking Power Plant in UK for Centrica MT
Wärtsilä to Supply Electrical Systems to Convert Scandlines Ferries to Hybrid Type MT
Q1 2024 : Some misses, some beats, a few surprises and broadly lofty valuations Alphavalue
Finland's Wärtsilä to Supply Engines for Fishing Vessels in Faroe Islands MT
Finland’s Wärtsilä Secures Operations Contract for Nigerian Cement Facility MT
WÄRTSILÄ : UBS raises price target CF
Wärtsilä to Supply Engines for Canadian Coast Guard's Polar Icebreaker Ship MT
WÄRTSILÄ : Robust margin expansion overshadows sales miss in Q1 2024 Alphavalue
Transcript : Wärtsilä Oyj Abp, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, Apr 26, 2024
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 CI

Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj is an industrial group organized around 4 families of products: - equipment for energy production (43.4% of net sales): motors, pumps, generators, modular systems and industrial equipment intended for power stations, gas and oil plants. The group also offers engineering services and builds turn-key industrial plants; - maritime equipment (42.2%; No. 1 worldwide): maneuvering and propulsion systems, inspection and anti-leak systems, etc. intended for ships and offshore platforms. The group also offers maintenance, equipment installation, machine service, spare parts supply, technical assistance, training services, etc.; -smart solutions for optimizing maritime voyage (8.2%): solutions for marine traffic control, real-time information, route planning, navigation, automation, intelligent ports, simulation, etc.; - other (6.2%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (32.5%), Americas (29.2%), Asia (27.9%) and other (10.4%).
Sector
Industrial Machinery & Equipment
Calendar
01:30am - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
18.28 EUR
Average target price
16.87 EUR
Spread / Average Target
-7.67%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Industrial Machinery & Equipment

1st Jan change Capi.
WÄRTSILÄ OYJ Stock Wärtsilä Oyj
+40.84% 11.74B
ATLAS COPCO AB Stock Atlas Copco AB
+5.42% 81.33B
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION Stock Parker-Hannifin Corporation
+18.16% 70.4B
INGERSOLL RAND INC. Stock Ingersoll Rand Inc.
+25.77% 39.5B
XYLEM INC. Stock Xylem Inc.
+19.54% 33.47B
FORTIVE CORPORATION Stock Fortive Corporation
+2.91% 27.14B
FANUC CORPORATION Stock Fanuc Corporation
+5.81% 26.96B
DOVER CORPORATION Stock Dover Corporation
+18.98% 25.61B
SANDVIK AB Stock Sandvik AB
-2.11% 25.53B
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD. Stock Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.
+4.14% 23.21B
Other Industrial Machinery & Equipment
