Security WRT1V

WÄRTSILÄ OYJ

Equities WRT1V FI0009003727

Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11:25:58 2023-07-21 am EDT
11.38 EUR +7.95% +11.00% +44.95%
WÄRTSILÄ : Robust momentum continues in Q2

Today at 11:12 am

Today at 11:12 am

Company Profile

Wärtsilä Oyj is an industrial group organized around 4 families of products: - maritime equipment (47% of net sales; No. 1 worldwide): maneuvering and propulsion systems, inspection and anti-leak systems, etc. intended for ships and offshore platforms. The group also offers maintenance, equipment installation, machine service, spare parts supply, technical assistance, training services, etc.; - equipment for the production of energy (46.6%): motors, pumps, generators, modular systems and industrial equipment intended for power stations, gas and oil plants. The group also offers engineering services and builds turn-key industrial plants; -smart solutions for optimizing maritime voyage (4.5%): solutions for marine traffic control, real-time information, route planning, navigation, automation, intelligent ports, simulation, etc.; - other (1.9%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Finland (0.8%), Europe (28.6%), Americas (35.3%), Asia (25.4%) and others (9.9%).
Sector
Industrial Machinery & Equipment
Calendar
01:30am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
10.54EUR
Average target price
10.98EUR
Spread / Average Target
+4.13%
EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Other Industrial Machinery & Equipment

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
Chart Analysis Wärtsilä Oyj
+44.83% 6 900 M $
CHART INDUSTRIES, INC.
Chart Analysis Chart Industries, Inc.
+44.37% 7 017 M $
THE TIMKEN COMPANY
Chart Analysis The Timken Company
+30.21% 6 738 M $
AIRTAC INTERNATIONAL GROUP
Chart Analysis AirTAC International Group
+3.65% 6 196 M $
GEA GROUP AG
Chart Analysis GEA Group AG
-0.55% 7 657 M $
MAKITA CORPORATION
Chart Analysis Makita Corporation
+30.55% 7 708 M $
ZHEJIANG SUPCON TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Zhejiang Supcon Technology Co., Ltd.
-12.47% 6 005 M $
THE WEIR GROUP PLC
Chart Analysis The Weir Group PLC
+6.05% 5 921 M $
INDUTRADE AB (PUBL)
Chart Analysis Indutrade AB (publ)
+5.68% 7 893 M $
GEORG FISCHER AG
Chart Analysis Georg Fischer AG
+6.54% 5 890 M $
Other Industrial Machinery & Equipment
