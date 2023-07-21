Equities WRT1V FI0009003727
|Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 11:35:58 2023-07-21 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|11.38 EUR
|+7.95%
|+11.00%
|+44.95%
|05:12pm
|WÄRTSILÄ : Robust momentum continues in Q2
|07:30am
|Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
WÄRTSILÄ : Robust momentum continues in Q2
Today at 11:12 am
Latest news about Wärtsilä Oyj
Wärtsilä Oyj is an industrial group organized around 4 families of products: - maritime equipment (47% of net sales; No. 1 worldwide): maneuvering and propulsion systems, inspection and anti-leak systems, etc. intended for ships and offshore platforms. The group also offers maintenance, equipment installation, machine service, spare parts supply, technical assistance, training services, etc.; - equipment for the production of energy (46.6%): motors, pumps, generators, modular systems and industrial equipment intended for power stations, gas and oil plants. The group also offers engineering services and builds turn-key industrial plants; -smart solutions for optimizing maritime voyage (4.5%): solutions for marine traffic control, real-time information, route planning, navigation, automation, intelligent ports, simulation, etc.; - other (1.9%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Finland (0.8%), Europe (28.6%), Americas (35.3%), Asia (25.4%) and others (9.9%).
01:30am - Q2 2023 Earnings Release
Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj
Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
10.54EUR
Average target price
10.98EUR
Spread / Average Target
+4.13%
