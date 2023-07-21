WÄRTSILÄ : Robust momentum continues in Q2

Wärtsilä Oyj is an industrial group organized around 4 families of products: - maritime equipment (47% of net sales; No. 1 worldwide): maneuvering and propulsion systems, inspection and anti-leak systems, etc. intended for ships and offshore platforms. The group also offers maintenance, equipment installation, machine service, spare parts supply, technical assistance, training services, etc.; - equipment for the production of energy (46.6%): motors, pumps, generators, modular systems and industrial equipment intended for power stations, gas and oil plants. The group also offers engineering services and builds turn-key industrial plants; -smart solutions for optimizing maritime voyage (4.5%): solutions for marine traffic control, real-time information, route planning, navigation, automation, intelligent ports, simulation, etc.; - other (1.9%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Finland (0.8%), Europe (28.6%), Americas (35.3%), Asia (25.4%) and others (9.9%).