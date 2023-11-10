Stock WRT1V WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
Wärtsilä Oyj

WRT1V

FI0009003727

Industrial Machinery & Equipment

 04:36:23 2023-11-10 am EST 		Intraday chart for Wärtsilä Oyj 5-day change 1st Jan Change
11.45 EUR -1.14% -0.30% +45.97%
09:40am WÄRTSILÄ : Wärtsilä reiterates its mid-long term financial targets at the CMD Alphavalue
Nov. 09 Wärtsilä Completes Delivery of Autonomous Docking System to Seaspan MT
Latest news about Wärtsilä Oyj

WÄRTSILÄ : Wärtsilä reiterates its mid-long term financial targets at the CMD Alphavalue
Wärtsilä Completes Delivery of Autonomous Docking System to Seaspan MT
Wärtsilä to Supply Cargo Handling Systems for Five New LPG Carrier Vessels MT
Wärtsilä to Divest Gas Solutions Business MT
Wartsila to Consider Divestment of Energy Storage Business CI
WÄRTSILÄ : Potential divestment of lower margin Energy Storage business drives share price Alphavalue
European shares lifted by real estate stocks; BP drags energy sector RE
Transcript : Wärtsilä Oyj Abp, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Oct 31, 2023 CI
Wärtsilä to Commence Strategic Review of Energy Storage, Optimization Business MT
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Wärtsilä Renews Service Contract for Power Plant at Philippines Gold Mine MT
Wärtsilä to Develop Fleet Decarbonization Plan for Brazil's Raízen MT
Raizen, Wartsila to research use of ethanol in maritime transportation RE
Wärtsilä Wins Contract to Deliver Decarbonization Technology for Dubai Cargo Operator MT
Transcript : Wärtsilä Oyj Abp - Special Call CI
Wartsila Signs Ten-Year Guaranteed Asset Performance Agreement with Omaha Public Power District CI
Wärtsilä to Power World's First Methanol-fueled Hybrid Vessels for Stena RoRo MT
Wärtsilä Solutions Chosen for First Methanol Fuelled Hybrid Roro Vessels CI
Wärtsilä Partners with EVE Energy for Energy Storage MT
Transcript : Wärtsilä Oyj Abp - Special Call CI
Final dividend FA
Transcript : Wärtsilä Oyj Abp - Special Call CI
Wärtsilä Enters Two-year Service Deal for ContourGlobal's Power Plant in Senegal MT
Brazilian Navy Selects Wärtsilä Propulsion Solutions for Polar Vessel CI
Incat Tasmania Selects Wartsila Solutions for World's First Zero Emissions, Lightweight Ro-Pax Ferry CI

Wärtsilä Oyj is an industrial group organized around 4 families of products: - maritime equipment (47% of net sales; No. 1 worldwide): maneuvering and propulsion systems, inspection and anti-leak systems, etc. intended for ships and offshore platforms. The group also offers maintenance, equipment installation, machine service, spare parts supply, technical assistance, training services, etc.; - equipment for the production of energy (46.6%): motors, pumps, generators, modular systems and industrial equipment intended for power stations, gas and oil plants. The group also offers engineering services and builds turn-key industrial plants; -smart solutions for optimizing maritime voyage (4.5%): solutions for marine traffic control, real-time information, route planning, navigation, automation, intelligent ports, simulation, etc.; - other (1.9%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Finland (0.8%), Europe (28.6%), Americas (35.3%), Asia (25.4%) and others (9.9%).
Industrial Machinery & Equipment
2023-11-13 - Enlit Asia Conference
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
A-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
11.59EUR
Average target price
12.02EUR
Spread / Average Target
+3.76%
EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
WÄRTSILÄ OYJ Stock Wärtsilä Oyj
+46.10% 7 310 M $
ATLAS COPCO AB Stock Atlas Copco AB
+23.07% 66 119 M $
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION Stock Parker-Hannifin Corporation
+41.86% 53 037 M $
INGERSOLL RAND INC. Stock Ingersoll Rand Inc.
+28.29% 27 134 M $
FANUC CORPORATION Stock Fanuc Corporation
-2.17% 24 193 M $
XYLEM INC. Stock Xylem Inc.
-12.44% 23 341 M $
FORTIVE CORPORATION Stock Fortive Corporation
+1.70% 22 963 M $
SANDVIK AB Stock Sandvik AB
+3.16% 22 841 M $
DOVER CORPORATION Stock Dover Corporation
-3.41% 18 296 M $
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD. Stock Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.
-17.34% 17 406 M $
