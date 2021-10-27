Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Wärtsilä Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WRT1V   FI0009003727

WÄRTSILÄ OYJ

(WRT1V)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wärtsilä cooperation with Wuhu Shipyard continues with 22nd propulsion package order

10/27/2021 | 03:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply a comprehensive package of propulsion machinery for a new asphalt carrier vessel being built at the Wuhu Shipyard in China for Canadian operator McAsphalt Marine Transportation. This is the 22nd order placed by the Wuhu yard for Wärtsilä propulsion solutions, thus emphasising the strong relationship between the two companies. This latest order was placed in August 2021.

This is the third order for dual-fuel propulsion systems signed by the two parties this year. A strategic cooperation agreement was signed at the same time, marking a new stage of cooperation between Wuhu Shipyard and Wärtsilä. Both parties are committed to working on the research and development of green energy solutions in the shipbuilding field.

"We have had good experience with Wärtsilä's products over the years, and we trust their efficiency and reliability. This is why we again selected Wärtsilä for this new vessel," says Mr. Zhang Zhao, Chairman of Wuhu Shipyard.

"Our long and successful track record with the Wuhu yard speaks for itself. We appreciate the trust that the yard has in Wärtsilä's extensive portfolio of propulsion solutions, and we are pleased and proud to have been again selected for this project," says Östen Lindell, Sales Director, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

The 11,700 m3 asphalt carrier vessel will operate with two Wärtsilä 20DF dual-fuel engines, as well as Wärtsilä controllable pitch propellers (CPP), gearboxes, Energopac rudders and a Wärtsilä transverse thruster. The equipment is scheduled for delivery to the yard in December 2022.

The dual-fuel engines selected emphasise the vessel's design focus on environmental sustainability, while the Energopac rudder solution is a proven fuel-saving technology for controllable and fixed pitch propeller applications. It features advanced hydrodynamic technology and outstanding vessel manoeuvrability, as well as improved onboard comfort levels compared to conventional propeller and rudder configurations.

Media contact for more information on this release:

Ms Marit Holmlund-Sund
General Manager, Marketing Communications
Wärtsilä Marine Power
Mobile +358 (0)40 538 3519
marit.holmlund-sund@wartsila.com
Image caption: Wärtsilä will supply a comprehensive package of propulsion machinery for a new asphalt carrier vessel being built for McAsphalt Marine at the Wuhu Shipyard in China. © Wuhu Shipyard All Wärtsilä releases are available at https://www.wartsila.com/media/news-releasesand at http://news.cision.com/wartsila-corporationwhere also the images can be downloaded.
Wärtsilä Marine Power in brief
Wärtsilä Marine Power leads the industry in its journey towards a decarbonised and sustainable future. Our portfolio of engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems deliver the reliability, safety, and environmental performance that Wärtsilä's Smart Marine vision encompasses. We offer our customers performance-based agreements, lifecycle solutions, and an unrivalled global network of maritime expertise.
www.wartsila.com/marine
Wärtsilä in brief:
Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2020, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
www.wartsila.com

Disclaimer

Wärtsilä Oyj published this content on 27 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2021 07:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
03:38aWärtsilä cooperation with Wuhu Shipyard continues with 22nd propulsion package order
PU
10/26WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä Anticipates Higher Demand in Q4
MT
10/26WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Result presentation Q3 2021
PU
10/26WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä to Make Operations, Product Portfolio Carbon-Neutral by 2030
MT
10/26WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä's Interim Report January-September 2021
AQ
10/26WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä commits to carbon neutrality by 2030
PU
10/25WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Activation of Pivot Power's 50 MW Wärtsilä energy storage system to unlock ..
PU
10/20WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä and Solvang to collaborate on retrofitting carbon capture and stor..
PU
10/14WÄRTSILÄ OYJ : Wärtsilä next generation navigation simulator to power the Centre of Excell..
PU
10/14Wärtsilä Next Generation Navigation Simulator to Power the Centre of Excellence in Mari..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 541 M 5 269 M 5 269 M
Net income 2021 223 M 259 M 259 M
Net Debt 2021 342 M 397 M 397 M
P/E ratio 2021 31,4x
Yield 2021 2,17%
Capitalization 7 007 M 8 124 M 8 130 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,62x
EV / Sales 2022 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 17 386
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
Duration : Period :
Wärtsilä Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 11,88 €
Average target price 11,92 €
Spread / Average Target 0,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Håkan Agnevall President & Chief Executive Officer
Arjen Berends Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Thomas Johnstone Chairman
Sari Kolu Compliance Director
Outi Maarit Aarni-Sirviö Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WÄRTSILÄ OYJ45.71%8 124
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.25.90%658 494
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.2.64%150 297
SIEMENS AG20.29%130 843
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY24.35%117 984
3M COMPANY4.22%105 405