Wärtsilä launches Smart Realities: virtual and augmented simulation solutions for scalable and realistic training experience

Next-level immersive learning environment, using the latest Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technology.

Focused and effective extended reality learning applications that increase accessibility, learning velocity, trainee throughput for a significantly lower cost.

Allowing commercial training providers to increase training profit and align the costs with the incoming training revenues through an OPEX based business model.

Utilising existing simulator content through unified software, ship models and sailing areas allowing sharing of exercises between the different simulator mediums.

Wärtsilä Voyage, part of the technology group Wärtsilä, launches Smart Realities - a cost-effective, easily scalable, and fully immersive extended reality (XR) training and assessment solution for ship handling, bridge and marine engineering applications that allow mariners to develop their skills and encounter unmatched and highly realistic true-to-life scenarios in a virtual risk-free environment.

As the shipping industry constantly evolves to adopt the latest intelligent and green technologies, there is also a need to improve mariners' training and learning environments to prepare them to adequately handle new systems and processes.

For this purpose, Smart Realities applications can transform the way that maritime educational content is delivered, enhancing student learning and engagement, and inspiring a new generation of tech-savvy mariners. Combining today's technology with 25 years of experience in hi-fidelity hydrodynamical, mathematical and physical modelling, the solution delivers the level of realism that is critical for knowledge growth and retention in complex manoeuvres and operations.

"There is little doubt that Virtual, Augmented, and Mixed Reality applications will soon become an indispensable part of future volume training both as co-located and distributed learning. Smart Realities solutions are an essential extension of the Wärtsilä Simulation platform, utilising existing validated exercises, ship models and visual areas, and having all of the available instructional tools that simulation operators expect and need to achieve their learning objectives," said Johan Ekvall, Head of Product, Simulation and Training at Wärtsilä Voyage. "By providing multi-player capability, instructors can enter the virtual environment with the learners, or collaborative scenarios can be achieved from remote locations, offering an incredible opportunity to enable significantly better learning with technology."

"I believe that Smart Realities create added value to the training programs which are already in place here at The Maritime Skills Academy. There's a strong focus on situational awareness and decision making. The solution creates real-life immersive environments to make a simulation of the operations performed on board any ship, and the lifelike scenarios improve learning retention, job performance and team collaboration. We're very pleased with the results and unique learning approaches Smart Realities have brought us," said Capt. Josip Kulas, Director of Training & Simulation, The Maritime Skills Academy.

Smart Realities is a versatile solution that can be applied in almost all technologies in navigation, engineering, and other training fields. Smart Realities can be added as an extension of an existing simulator to complement it with bridge-wing scenario and other layouts or set up as a stand-alone, or portable solution.

To mark the launch, Wärtsilä Voyage is hosting the Wärtsilä Smart Realities launch event today at the MSA Portsmouth training center in Portsmouth, UK. The demonstrations will provide with an overview of the Smart Realities solution.

Next week the solution will be showcased to a wider audience at Seatrade Cruise Global 2022 in Miami, US (April 25-28) .

Image caption: Wärtsilä Voyage launches Smart Realities © Wärtsilä

All Wärtsilä releases are available at https://www.wartsila.com/media/news-releases and at http://news.cision.com/wartsila-corporation, where the images can be downloaded as well.

Media contacts for more information on this release:

Iana Avdeeva

Communications Manager,

External Communications

Wärtsilä Voyage

Mob +358 50 434 4104

iana.avdeeva@wartsila.com

Wärtsilä Voyage in brief

Wärtsilä Voyage transforms how vessels perform their journeys and ports manage their operations by leveraging the latest digital technologies. Using data and AI-driven software, we deliver real-time insights into operations, performance, and energy use to enhance safety, efficiency, reliability, saving fuel and minimising emissions. Our solutions combine bridge infrastructure, cloud data services, decision support systems and smart port solutions to enable shore-to-shore visibility. We are committed to building an end-to-end digital ecosystem for shipping where all vessels and ports are connected, and all operations are safe and sustainable.

www.wartsila.com/voyage

Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in innovative technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. We emphasise innovation in sustainable technology and services to help our customers continuously improve their environmental and economic performance. Our dedicated and passionate team of 17,000 professionals in more than 200 locations in 68 countries shape the decarbonisation transformation of our industries across the globe. In 2021, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.8 billion. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.wartsila.com