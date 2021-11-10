Wärtsilä to supply scrubbers for Grimaldi-owned Trasmed GLE S.L.

Wärtsilä Exhaust Treatment will install its open loop exhaust gas abatement technology on two roll-on/roll-off passenger ferries owned by Spanish company Trasmed GLE S.L., which is part of the multinational logistics company Grimaldi Group. Trasmed GLE S.L. has selected four of Wärtsilä's I-SOx open loop scrubbers with exhaust de-plume systems for the RoPax vessels Volcan del Teideand Ciudad de Granadawhich operate in the Mediterranean Sea. Each vessel will have four scrubbers installed, one on each main engine. The order was booked in November 2021.

The scrubbers are flexible to enable MARPOL Annex VI sulphur cap compliance, by scrubbing 3.5% HFO down to the 0.5% limit. Wärtsilä's scrubbers will also enable Trasmed GLE's vessels to operate at a lower 0.1% sulphur limit to meet both worldwide and ECA regulations.

The installations will take place in 2022 and marks the first time that Wärtsilä has conducted a RoPax scrubber retrofit in the region.

The partnership strengthens the long-standing relationship between Grimaldi and Wärtsilä to install scrubbers in many configurations across Grimaldi Group's business units.

Sigurd Jenssen, Director at Wärtsilä Exhaust Treatment, said: "We are delighted to see Trasmed GLE S.L. joining the ranks of maritime leaders committed to meeting environmental regulations and reducing shipping's impact on the planet. Not only does this announcement build on our long relationship with Grimaldi and the Group's subsidiary companies, but it also confirms the wider trend we are seeing across the shipping industry that shipowners are investing in quality, flexible and lifecycle-based technologies for their vessels, either at the newbuild stage or as retrofits."

Also commenting on the announcement, Ettore Morace, Managing Director at Trasmed GLE S.L. added: "all the Trasmed fleet will have the scrubbers installed before next summer 2022. This will be a huge effort from our technical department and confirms our full commitment to be a "environmentally friendly" shipping company"

Wärtsilä Exhaust Treatment i s the market-leading exhaust gas abatement treatment manufacturer in the shipping industry, with an array of sustainable, modular-based solutions that will last the full lifecycle of vessels . It offers integrated compliant systems for all types of ships, with open loop, closed loop or hybrid configurations. modular-based solutions that will last the full lifecycle of vessels

Media contact for more information on this release:

Karl-Einar Jensen

Marketing Manager, Exhaust Treatment

Wärtsilä Marine Systems

Karl-einar.jensen@wartsila.com

Mob +47 90649055

Image caption: Wärtsilä will retrofit exhaust gas abatement technology on two Trasmed GLE S.L. owned passenger ferries. ©Wärtsilä

All Wärtsilä releases are available at

https://www.wartsila.com/media/news-releases and at http://news.cision.com/wartsila-corporation where also the images can be downloaded.

Wärtsilä Marine Systems in brief

Wärtsilä Marine Systems offers high-quality products, solutions, and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment applications, seals & bearings, shaftline repair services, underwater services, and marine electrical integrations. Our aim is to provide the latest and most efficient solutions in line with Wärtsilä's Smart Marine Ecosystem vision for a safer, better, and more sustainable future for our customers.

www.wartsila.com/marine Wärtsilä in brief

Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2020, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

www.wartsila.com .