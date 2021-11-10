Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Wärtsilä Oyj
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WRT1V   FI0009003727

WÄRTSILÄ OYJ

(WRT1V)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wärtsilä to supply scrubbers for Grimaldi-owned Trasmed GLE S.L.

11/10/2021 | 03:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wärtsilä Exhaust Treatment will install its open loop exhaust gas abatement technology on two roll-on/roll-off passenger ferries owned by Spanish company Trasmed GLE S.L., which is part of the multinational logistics company Grimaldi Group. Trasmed GLE S.L. has selected four of Wärtsilä's I-SOx open loop scrubbers with exhaust de-plume systems for the RoPax vessels Volcan del Teideand Ciudad de Granadawhich operate in the Mediterranean Sea. Each vessel will have four scrubbers installed, one on each main engine. The order was booked in November 2021.

The scrubbers are flexible to enable MARPOL Annex VI sulphur cap compliance, by scrubbing 3.5% HFO down to the 0.5% limit. Wärtsilä's scrubbers will also enable Trasmed GLE's vessels to operate at a lower 0.1% sulphur limit to meet both worldwide and ECA regulations.

The installations will take place in 2022 and marks the first time that Wärtsilä has conducted a RoPax scrubber retrofit in the region.

The partnership strengthens the long-standing relationship between Grimaldi and Wärtsilä to install scrubbers in many configurations across Grimaldi Group's business units.

Sigurd Jenssen, Director at Wärtsilä Exhaust Treatment, said: "We are delighted to see Trasmed GLE S.L. joining the ranks of maritime leaders committed to meeting environmental regulations and reducing shipping's impact on the planet. Not only does this announcement build on our long relationship with Grimaldi and the Group's subsidiary companies, but it also confirms the wider trend we are seeing across the shipping industry that shipowners are investing in quality, flexible and lifecycle-based technologies for their vessels, either at the newbuild stage or as retrofits."

Also commenting on the announcement, Ettore Morace, Managing Director at Trasmed GLE S.L. added: "all the Trasmed fleet will have the scrubbers installed before next summer 2022. This will be a huge effort from our technical department and confirms our full commitment to be a "environmentally friendly" shipping company"

Wärtsilä Exhaust Treatment is the market-leading exhaust gas abatement treatment manufacturer in the shipping industry, with an array of sustainable, modular-based solutions that will last the full lifecycle of vessels. It offers integrated compliant systems for all types of ships, with open loop, closed loop or hybrid configurations.

Media contact for more information on this release:

Karl-Einar Jensen
Marketing Manager, Exhaust Treatment
Wärtsilä Marine Systems
Karl-einar.jensen@wartsila.com
Mob +47 90649055

Image caption: Wärtsilä will retrofit exhaust gas abatement technology on two Trasmed GLE S.L. owned passenger ferries. ©Wärtsilä

All Wärtsilä releases are available at https://www.wartsila.com/media/news-releasesand at http://news.cision.com/wartsila-corporationwhere also the images can be downloaded.

Wärtsilä Marine Systems in brief
Wärtsilä Marine Systems offers high-quality products, solutions, and lifecycle services related to the gas value chain, exhaust treatment applications, seals & bearings, shaftline repair services, underwater services, and marine electrical integrations. Our aim is to provide the latest and most efficient solutions in line with Wärtsilä's Smart Marine Ecosystem vision for a safer, better, and more sustainable future for our customers.
www.wartsila.com/marine

Wärtsilä in brief
Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2020, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
www.wartsila.com.

Disclaimer

Wärtsilä Oyj published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 08:34:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
03:35aWärtsilä to supply scrubbers for Grimaldi-owned Trasmed GLE S.L.
PU
01:12aWärtsilä Secures $556 Million of Power Plant Project Contracts
MT
01:01aWärtsilä awarded two major contracts with a combined value of approximately 480 MEUR fo..
AQ
11/09Wärtsilä delivers advanced bridge solution for Lindblad Expedition's polar expedition c..
PU
11/08Wärtsilä Optimised Maintenance Agreement will ensure certainty of operations for ten Ga..
PU
11/04Wärtsilä's decarbonisation focus emphasised with Approval-in-Principle for GEVs pilot h..
PU
11/03Reliability, flexibility and sustainability of Wärtsilä technology lands repeat order f..
PU
11/02Wärtsilä Partners With Simon Møkster Shipping For Ammonia-LNG Engine Study
MT
11/02Wärtsilä and Simon Møkster Shipping to study feasibility of ammonia and LNG dual-fuel o..
PU
11/01Wärtsilä to support Bahamas in achieving a sustainable and decarbonised future with opt..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 4 551 M 5 268 M 5 268 M
Net income 2021 224 M 260 M 260 M
Net Debt 2021 309 M 358 M 358 M
P/E ratio 2021 34,7x
Yield 2021 2,15%
Capitalization 7 390 M 8 555 M 8 555 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
Nbr of Employees 17 303
Free-Float 78,0%
Chart WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
Duration : Period :
Wärtsilä Oyj Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WÄRTSILÄ OYJ
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 12,53 €
Average target price 12,28 €
Spread / Average Target -1,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Håkan Agnevall President & Chief Executive Officer
Arjen Berends Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Thomas Johnstone Chairman
Sari Kolu Compliance Director
Outi Maarit Aarni-Sirviö Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WÄRTSILÄ OYJ53.68%8 555
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.24.11%640 865
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.7.08%156 788
SIEMENS AG23.98%134 658
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY28.81%122 212
3M COMPANY3.74%104 492