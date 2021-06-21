Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Finland
  4. Nasdaq Helsinki
  5. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WRT1V   FI0009003727

WÄRTSILÄ OYJ ABP

(WRT1V)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Wärtsilä Oyj : Wärtsilä chosen to power British Columbia's most environmentally advanced escort tugs

06/21/2021 | 06:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The technology group Wärtsilä will supply the main engines and LNG fuel gas supply systems for two new LNG-fuelled escort tugs being built for Canada's HaiSea Marine, a joint venture between the Haisla Nation and Seaspan Marine Transportation. The ships have been designed by Robert Allan Ltd. Naval Architects and Marine Engineers, and are under construction at Sanmar Shipyards in Turkey. They are expected to be two of the most environmentally advanced escort tugs operating in the coastal waters of British Columbia in Canada. The order with Wärtsilä was placed in April 2021.

The two vessels will each be powered by Wärtsilä 34DF dual-fuel engines operating with LNG fuel. The engines will be fitted with Wärtsilä's NOx selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system to restrict emissions of nitrogen oxides. Wärtsilä will also supply its LNGPac fuel storage, supply and control system. The Wärtsilä equipment is scheduled for delivery to the shipyard in 2022.

'This project aligns closely with Wärtsilä's efforts to develop and promote environmentally sustainable technologies, and to support the global decarbonisation of shipping. We are pleased to continue our strong relationship with Seaspan Marine, and are proud to have our solutions included in the Robert Allan RAstar design for this project,' says Mark Keneford, General Manager, Sales, Wärtsilä Marine Power.

Wärtsilä has previously delivered similar equipment for two in-service ferries operated by Seaspan Ferries, another Seaspan affiliated company. The successful performance of these ferries and Wärtsilä's lifecycle support capabilities in Canada, were cited as being important considerations in the award of this contract.

Media contact for more information on this release:

Ms Marit Holmlund-Sund
General Manager, Marketing Communications
Wärtsilä Marine Power
Mobile +358 (0)40 538 3519
marit.holmlund-sund@wartsila.com

Image caption: Wärtsilä's unique LNGPac fuel storage, supply, and control system is a key enabler for the use of LNG as a marine fuel.
© Wärtsilä Corporation

All Wärtsilä releases are available at https://www.wartsila.com/media/news-releases and at http://news.cision.com/wartsila-corporation where also the images can be downloaded.

Wärtsilä Marine Power in brief
Wärtsilä Marine Power leads the industry in its journey towards a decarbonised and sustainable future. Our portfolio of engines, propulsion systems, hybrid technology, and integrated powertrain systems deliver the reliability, safety, and environmental performance that Wärtsilä's Smart Marine vision encompasses. We offer our customers performance-based agreements, lifecycle solutions, and an unrivalled global network of maritime expertise.
www.wartsila.com/marine

Wärtsilä in brief:
Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2020, Wärtsilä's net sales totalled EUR 4.6 billion with approximately 18,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 70 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.
www.wartsila.com

Disclaimer

Wärtsilä Oyj published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 10:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WÄRTSILÄ OYJ ABP
06:11aWÄRTSILÄ OYJ  : Wärtsilä chosen to power British Columbia's most environmentally..
PU
04:09aWÄRTSILÄ OYJ  : Wärtsilä and Schneider Electric develop fit-for-purpose reliable..
PU
06/18WÄRTSILÄ OYJ  : Power-to-X technology will enable Wärtsilä and Paulig to brew co..
PU
06/17WÄRTSILÄ OYJ  : Wärtsilä signs multiple vessel support agreement with Nakilat
PU
06/16WÄRTSILÄ OYJ  : Wärtsilä and Weathernews partner to enhance smart data solutions..
PU
06/15WÄRTSILÄ OYJ  : Wärtsilä supports EU and Waterborne Technology Platform partners..
PU
06/15WÄRTSILÄ OYJ  : Wärtsilä to Lead Pre-Engineering Phase of Finnish Power-to-Gas P..
MT
06/15WÄRTSILÄ OYJ  : Finland's largest Power-to-Gas plant - Wärtsilä and Vantaa Energ..
PU
06/14WÄRTSILÄ OYJ  : Presentation material from Energy storage Seminar by OP
PU
06/14WÄRTSILÄ OYJ  : Wärtsilä wins the Adam Smith Award for best risk management solu..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 510 M 5 365 M 5 365 M
Net income 2021 217 M 258 M 258 M
Net Debt 2021 333 M 396 M 396 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,8x
Yield 2021 2,11%
Capitalization 7 369 M 8 737 M 8 766 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,71x
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 17 742
Free-Float 76,4%
Chart WÄRTSILÄ OYJ ABP
Duration : Period :
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WÄRTSILÄ OYJ ABP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 10,49 €
Last Close Price 12,49 €
Spread / Highest target 20,1%
Spread / Average Target -16,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -56,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Håkan Agnevall President & Chief Executive Officer
Arjen Berends Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Thomas Johnstone Chairman
Sari Kolu Compliance Director
Outi Maarit Aarni-Sirviö Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WÄRTSILÄ OYJ ABP53.25%8 737
ATLAS COPCO AB23.63%69 900
FANUC CORPORATION8.06%47 676
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION3.15%36 263
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES COMPANY LIMITED25.32%32 733
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.9.16%31 479