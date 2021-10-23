Waseco Resources : Six Months Ended August 31, 2021

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING
The accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Waseco Resources Inc. [the "Company"] are the responsibility of the management and have been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.
The condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by management, on behalf of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the accounting policies as disclosed in the notes to the consolidated financial statements. Where necessary, management has made informed judgments and estimates inaccounting for transactions which werenotcomplete at the statement of financial position date.Inthe opinion of management, the consolidated financial statementshavebeenprepared fairly, in all materialrespects and are in accordance withInternationalFinancial Reporting Standards using accounting policies consistent withInternational Financial Reporting Standards appropriate in the circumstances.
The Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and approving the condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company and for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities. An Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling this responsibility.The Audit Committee meets with management to review the financial reporting process and the consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company for issuance to the shareholders.
Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Company's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicablelaws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.
As the Company is a Venture Issuer (as defined under National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual andInterim Filings) ("NI 52-109"), the Company and Management are not required to include representations relating to the establishment and/or maintenance of disclosure controls and procedures ("DC&P") and/or ICFR, as defined in NI 52-109.
"Richard Williams"
"Jim O'Neill"
President & CEO
Chief Financial Officer
NOTICE TO READERS REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
UnderNationalInstrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited interim consolidated condensed financial statements of the Company have been prepared by
and are the responsibility of management.
The Statements for the three and six months ended August 31, 2021 and 2020 have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.
Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
August 31, 2021
February 28, 2021
Assets
Current
Cash (Note 4)
$ 13,991
$
46,479
HST recoverable
7,419
4,154
BLM exploration bond (Note 5)
22,358
22,522
$ 43,768
$
73,155
Liabilities
Current
Trade payables and accruals
$71,032
$
82,712
Advances payable (Note 6)
473,623
466,395
Shareholder loan (Note 7)
5,000
5,000
Provision for property restoration (Note 5)
22,358
22,522
572,013
576,629
Exploration deposits
330,308
338,259
902,321
914,888
Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency in Assets)
Share capital (Note 9)
6,473,483
6,473,483
Contributed Surplus - Share payment reserve
73,418
59,920
Deficit
(7,405,454)
(7,375,136)
Total Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency in Assets)
(858,553)
(841,733)
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$ 43,768
$
73,155
Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1)
Approved by the Board:
"Derek Bartlett"
"Richard Williams"
Derek Bartlett, Director
Richard Williams, Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements
Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three months ended
Six months ended
August 31,
August 31,
August 31,
August 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues
Operator (note 9)
$
7,950
$
-
$
7,950
130
Sale of option on Battle Mountain Ridge, Nevada
-
134,000
-
134,000
7,950
134,000
7,950
134,130
Expenses
General and administrative
$
561
$
66
$ 1,182
$
271
Exploration and evaluation expenditures (Note 8)
7,228
(31,008)
7,228
(13,074)
Professional fees
3,508
20,378
6,255
63,118
Share based compensation
7,317
-
73,418
-
Shareholder relations and regulatory fees
3,015
19,625
9,260
19,625
Foreign exchange (gains) losses
(348)
-
845
-
21,281
9,061
98,188
69,941
Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss
$
(13,331)
$
124,939
$
(90,238)
$ 64,189
Loss per share - basic and diluted
(0.000)
0.003
(0.001)
0.002
weighted average number of shares - basic and fully
diluted
41,681,390
41,681,390
41,681,390
41,681,390
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements
Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Share Capital
Contributed Surplus
Share
Number of
Payment
Shares
Amount
Reserve
Warrants
Deficit
Total
Balance at March 1, 2020
41,681,300
6,471,390
59,920
1,974
(7,441,944)
(908,541)
Expiry of warrants
1,974
(1,974)
-
Comprehensive loss for the year
66,808
66,808
Balance at March 1, 2021
41,681,300
6,473,483
59,920
-
(7,375,136)
(841,733)
Value of options expired
(59,920)
59,920
-
Value of options granted
73,418
73,418
Comprehensive loss for the period
(90,238)
(90,238)
Balance at August 31, 2021
41,681,300
6,473,483
73,418
-
(7,405,454)
(858,553)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these audited financial statements
