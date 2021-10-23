Waseco Resources : Six Months Ended August 31, 2021

As at and for the Three and Six Months Ended

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING

The accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Waseco Resources Inc. [the "Company"] are the responsibility of the management and have been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.

The condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by management, on behalf of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the accounting policies as disclosed in the notes to the consolidated financial statements. Where necessary, management has made informed judgments and estimates in accounting for transactions which were not complete at the statement of financial position date. In the opinion of management, the consolidated financial statements have been prepared fairly, in all material respects and are in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards appropriate in the circumstances.

The Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and approving the condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company and for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities. An Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling this responsibility. The Audit Committee meets with management to review the financial reporting process and the consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company for issuance to the shareholders.

Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Company's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.

As the Company is a Venture Issuer (as defined under National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings) ("NI 52-109"), the Company and Management are not required to include representations relating to the establishment and/or maintenance of disclosure controls and procedures ("DC&P") and/or ICFR, as defined in NI 52-109.

"Richard Williams" "Jim O'Neill" President & CEO Chief Financial Officer

NOTICE TO READERS REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim consolidated condensed financial statements of the Company have been prepared by

and are the responsibility of management.

The Statements for the three and six months ended August 31, 2021 and 2020 have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.