Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Waseco Resources Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WRI   CA9369001099

WASECO RESOURCES INC.

(WRI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Waseco Resources : Six Months Ended August 31, 2021

10/23/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(an exploration stage company)

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

(Expressed in Canadian dollars)

As at and for the Three and Six Months Ended

August 31, 2021 and 2020

Dated: October 22, 2021

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING

The accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Waseco Resources Inc. [the "Company"] are the responsibility of the management and have been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.

The condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by management, on behalf of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the accounting policies as disclosed in the notes to the consolidated financial statements. Where necessary, management has made informed judgments and estimates in accounting for transactions which were not complete at the statement of financial position date. In the opinion of management, the consolidated financial statements have been prepared fairly, in all material respects and are in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards appropriate in the circumstances.

The Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and approving the condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company and for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities. An Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling this responsibility. The Audit Committee meets with management to review the financial reporting process and the consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company for issuance to the shareholders.

Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Company's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.

As the Company is a Venture Issuer (as defined under National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings) ("NI 52-109"), the Company and Management are not required to include representations relating to the establishment and/or maintenance of disclosure controls and procedures ("DC&P") and/or ICFR, as defined in NI 52-109.

"Richard Williams"

"Jim O'Neill"

President & CEO

Chief Financial Officer

NOTICE TO READERS REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim consolidated condensed financial statements of the Company have been prepared by

and are the responsibility of management.

The Statements for the three and six months ended August 31, 2021 and 2020 have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

0

Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

August 31, 2021

February 28, 2021

Assets

Current

Cash (Note 4)

$ 13,991

$

46,479

HST recoverable

7,419

4,154

BLM exploration bond (Note 5)

22,358

22,522

$ 43,768

$

73,155

Liabilities

Current

Trade payables and accruals

$71,032

$

82,712

Advances payable (Note 6)

473,623

466,395

Shareholder loan (Note 7)

5,000

5,000

Provision for property restoration (Note 5)

22,358

22,522

572,013

576,629

Exploration deposits

330,308

338,259

902,321

914,888

Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency in Assets)

Share capital (Note 9)

6,473,483

6,473,483

Contributed Surplus - Share payment reserve

73,418

59,920

Deficit

(7,405,454)

(7,375,136)

Total Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency in Assets)

(858,553)

(841,733)

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$ 43,768

$

73,155

Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1)

Approved by the Board:

"Derek Bartlett"

"Richard Williams"

Derek Bartlett, Director

Richard Williams, Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements

0

Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

Six months ended

August 31,

August 31,

August 31,

August 31,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues

Operator (note 9)

$

7,950

$

-

$

7,950

130

Sale of option on Battle Mountain Ridge, Nevada

-

134,000

-

134,000

7,950

134,000

7,950

134,130

Expenses

General and administrative

$

561

$

66

$ 1,182

$

271

Exploration and evaluation expenditures (Note 8)

7,228

(31,008)

7,228

(13,074)

Professional fees

3,508

20,378

6,255

63,118

Share based compensation

7,317

-

73,418

-

Shareholder relations and regulatory fees

3,015

19,625

9,260

19,625

Foreign exchange (gains) losses

(348)

-

845

-

21,281

9,061

98,188

69,941

Net Loss and Comprehensive Loss

$

(13,331)

$

124,939

$

(90,238)

$ 64,189

Loss per share - basic and diluted

(0.000)

0.003

(0.001)

0.002

weighted average number of shares - basic and fully

diluted

41,681,390

41,681,390

41,681,390

41,681,390

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements

Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Share Capital

Contributed Surplus

Share

Number of

Payment

Shares

Amount

Reserve

Warrants

Deficit

Total

Balance at March 1, 2020

41,681,300

6,471,390

59,920

1,974

(7,441,944)

(908,541)

Expiry of warrants

1,974

(1,974)

-

Comprehensive loss for the year

66,808

66,808

Balance at March 1, 2021

41,681,300

6,473,483

59,920

-

(7,375,136)

(841,733)

Value of options expired

(59,920)

59,920

-

Value of options granted

73,418

73,418

Comprehensive loss for the period

(90,238)

(90,238)

Balance at August 31, 2021

41,681,300

6,473,483

73,418

-

(7,405,454)

(858,553)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these audited financial statements

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Waseco Resources Inc. published this content on 23 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 October 2021 21:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about WASECO RESOURCES INC.
05:24pWASECO RESOURCES : Six Months Ended August 31, 2021
PU
10/22Waseco Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months En..
CI
08/19WASECO RESOURCES : Appoints Chief Financial Officer
AQ
08/18WASECO RESOURCES : August 18, 2021 – Waseco Appoints Chief Financial Officer
PU
08/18Waseco Resources Inc. Appoints James O'Neill as Chief Financial Officer
CI
08/18WASECO RESOURCES : Appoints Chief Financial Officer
AQ
07/30WASECO RESOURCES : Management Discussion and Analysis, May 31, 2021
PU
07/30WASECO RESOURCES : Three Months ended May 31, 2021
PU
07/28Waseco Resources Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended May 31, 2021
CI
06/30WASECO RESOURCES : Management Discussion and Analysis, February 28, 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,02  0,01  0,01 
Net income 2021 0,07 M 0,05 M 0,05 M
Net cash 2021 0,04 M 0,03 M 0,03 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1,46 M 1,18 M 1,18 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 104 834 666x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,7%
Chart WASECO RESOURCES INC.
Duration : Period :
Waseco Resources Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Richard David Williams President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
James ONeill Chief Financial Officer
Derek Bartlett Independent Director
Michael Ellingson Independent Director
Gary V. O'Connor Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
WASECO RESOURCES INC.-12.50%1
BHP GROUP-11.27%139 431
RIO TINTO PLC-14.58%106 554
GLENCORE PLC57.51%66 477
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC13.71%46 545
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.12.24%36 397