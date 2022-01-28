Waseco Resources : Three and Nine Months Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements, November 30, 2021

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING
The accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Waseco Resources Inc. [the "Company"] are the responsibility of the management and have been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.
The condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by management, on behalf of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the accounting policies as disclosed in the notes to the consolidated financial statements. Where necessary, management has made informed judgments and estimates inaccounting for transactions which werenotcomplete at the statement of financial position date.Inthe opinion of management, the consolidated financial statementshavebeenprepared fairly, in all materialrespects and are in accordance withInternationalFinancial Reporting Standards using accounting policies consistent withInternational Financial Reporting Standards appropriate in the circumstances.
The Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and approving the condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company and for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities. An Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling this responsibility.The Audit Committee meets with management to review the financial reporting process and the consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company for issuance to the shareholders.
Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Company's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicablelaws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.
As the Company is a Venture Issuer (as defined under National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual andInterim Filings) ("NI 52-109"), the Company and Management are not required to include representations relating to the establishment and/or maintenance of disclosure controls and procedures ("DC&P") and/or ICFR, as defined in NI 52-109.
"Richard Williams"
"Jim O'Neill"
President & CEO
Chief Financial Officer
NOTICE TO READERS REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
UnderNationalInstrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited interim consolidated condensed financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management.
The Statements for the three and nine months ended November 30, 2021 and 2020 have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of
Financial Position
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
November 30, 2021
February 28, 2021
Assets
Current
Cash (Note 4)
$
868
$
46,479
HST recoverable
7,896
4,154
BLM exploration bond (Note 5)
22,693
22,522
Total assets
$
31,457
$
73,155
Liabilities
Current
Trade payables and accruals
$ 67,096
$
82,712
Advances payable (Note 6)
469,194
466,395
Shareholder loan (Note 7)
5,000
5,000
Provision for property restoration (Note 5)
22,693
22,522
Total current liabilities
563,983
576,629
Exploration deposits (Note 9)
332,922
338,259
Total Liabilities
896,905
914,888
Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency in Assets)
Share capital (Note 10)
6,473,483
6,473,483
Contributed Surplus - Share payment reserve
73,418
59,920
Deficit
(7,412,349)
(7,375,136)
Total Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency in Assets)
(865,448)
(841,733)
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
31,457
$
73,155
Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1)
Approved by the Board:
"Derek Bartlett"
"Richard Williams"
Derek Bartlett, Director
Richard Williams, Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income and Loss (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
November 30, November 30
November 30,
2021
2020
2021
ovember 30, 2020
Revenues
Operator (note 9)
$
1,000
$
-
$
1,723
$
130
Sale of option on Battle Mountain Ridge,
Nevada
-
-
-
134,000
1,000
-
1,723
134,130
Expenses
General and administrative
347
85
1,529
356
Exploration and evaluation expenditures
(Note 8)
-
736
3,614
(12,338)
Professional fees
2,855
6,218
9,110
69,336
Share based compensation
-
-
73,418
-
Shareholder relations and regulatory fees
523
1,296
9,783
20,921
Foreign exchange losses
557
-
1,402
-
4,282
8,335
98,856
78,276
Net Income (Loss) and Comprehensive
Income (Loss)
$
(3,282)
$
(8,335)
$
(97,133)
$ 55,855
Loss per share - basic and diluted
(0.000)
(0.000)
(0.001)
0.001
weighted average number of shares - basic and
fully diluted
41,681,390
41,681,390
41,681,390
41,681,390
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of
Changes in Equity
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Share Capital
Contributed Surplus
Share
Number of
Payment
Shares
Amount
Reserve
Warrants
Deficit
Total
Balance at March 1, 2020
41,681,300
6,471,390
59,920
1,974
(7,441,944)
(908,541)
Expiry of warrants
1,974
(1,974)
-
Comprehensive loss for the year
66,808
66,808
Balance at March 1, 2021
41,681,300
6,473,483
59,920
-
(7,375,136)
(841,733)
Value of options expired
(59,920)
59,920
-
Value of options granted
73,418
73,418
Comprehensive loss for the period
(97,133)
(97,133)
Balance at November 30, 2021
41,681,300
6,473,483
73,418
-
(7,412,349)
(865,448)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these audited financial statements
