    WRI   CA9369001099

WASECO RESOURCES INC.

(WRI)
Waseco Resources : Three and Nine Months Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements, November 30, 2021

01/28/2022 | 01:33pm EST
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Dated: January 26, 2022

0

MANAGEMENT'S RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING

The accompanying condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Waseco Resources Inc. [the "Company"] are the responsibility of the management and have been approved by the Board of Directors of the Company.

The condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by management, on behalf of the Board of Directors, in accordance with the accounting policies as disclosed in the notes to the consolidated financial statements. Where necessary, management has made informed judgments and estimates in accounting for transactions which were not complete at the statement of financial position date. In the opinion of management, the consolidated financial statements have been prepared fairly, in all material respects and are in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards using accounting policies consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards appropriate in the circumstances.

The Board of Directors is responsible for reviewing and approving the condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company and for ensuring that management fulfills its financial reporting responsibilities. An Audit Committee assists the Board of Directors in fulfilling this responsibility. The Audit Committee meets with management to review the financial reporting process and the consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company. The Audit Committee reports its findings to the Board of Directors for its consideration in approving the condensed interim consolidated financial statements together with other financial information of the Company for issuance to the shareholders.

Management recognizes its responsibility for conducting the Company's affairs in compliance with established financial standards, and applicable laws and regulations, and for maintaining proper standards of conduct for its activities.

As the Company is a Venture Issuer (as defined under National Instrument 52-109 Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings) ("NI 52-109"), the Company and Management are not required to include representations relating to the establishment and/or maintenance of disclosure controls and procedures ("DC&P") and/or ICFR, as defined in NI 52-109.

"Richard Williams"

"Jim O'Neill"

President & CEO

Chief Financial Officer

NOTICE TO READERS REVIEW OF CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Under National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, subsection 4.3 (3) (a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the unaudited interim consolidated financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited interim consolidated condensed financial statements of the Company have been prepared by and are the responsibility of management.

The Statements for the three and nine months ended November 30, 2021 and 2020 have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of

Financial Position

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

November 30, 2021

February 28, 2021

Assets

Current

Cash (Note 4)

$

868

$

46,479

HST recoverable

7,896

4,154

BLM exploration bond (Note 5)

22,693

22,522

Total assets

$

31,457

$

73,155

Liabilities

Current

Trade payables and accruals

$ 67,096

$

82,712

Advances payable (Note 6)

469,194

466,395

Shareholder loan (Note 7)

5,000

5,000

Provision for property restoration (Note 5)

22,693

22,522

Total current liabilities

563,983

576,629

Exploration deposits (Note 9)

332,922

338,259

Total Liabilities

896,905

914,888

Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency in Assets)

Share capital (Note 10)

6,473,483

6,473,483

Contributed Surplus - Share payment reserve

73,418

59,920

Deficit

(7,412,349)

(7,375,136)

Total Shareholders' Equity (Deficiency in Assets)

(865,448)

(841,733)

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

31,457

$

73,155

Nature of Operations and Going Concern (Note 1)

Approved by the Board:

"Derek Bartlett"

"Richard Williams"

Derek Bartlett, Director

Richard Williams, Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements

Page | 1

0

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income and Loss (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

November 30, November 30

November 30,

2021

2020

2021

ovember 30, 2020

Revenues

Operator (note 9)

$

1,000

$

-

$

1,723

$

130

Sale of option on Battle Mountain Ridge,

Nevada

-

-

-

134,000

1,000

-

1,723

134,130

Expenses

General and administrative

347

85

1,529

356

Exploration and evaluation expenditures

(Note 8)

-

736

3,614

(12,338)

Professional fees

2,855

6,218

9,110

69,336

Share based compensation

-

-

73,418

-

Shareholder relations and regulatory fees

523

1,296

9,783

20,921

Foreign exchange losses

557

-

1,402

-

4,282

8,335

98,856

78,276

Net Income (Loss) and Comprehensive

Income (Loss)

$

(3,282)

$

(8,335)

$

(97,133)

$ 55,855

Loss per share - basic and diluted

(0.000)

(0.000)

(0.001)

0.001

weighted average number of shares - basic and

fully diluted

41,681,390

41,681,390

41,681,390

41,681,390

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements

Page | 2

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of

Changes in Equity

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Share Capital

Contributed Surplus

Share

Number of

Payment

Shares

Amount

Reserve

Warrants

Deficit

Total

Balance at March 1, 2020

41,681,300

6,471,390

59,920

1,974

(7,441,944)

(908,541)

Expiry of warrants

1,974

(1,974)

-

Comprehensive loss for the year

66,808

66,808

Balance at March 1, 2021

41,681,300

6,473,483

59,920

-

(7,375,136)

(841,733)

Value of options expired

(59,920)

59,920

-

Value of options granted

73,418

73,418

Comprehensive loss for the period

(97,133)

(97,133)

Balance at November 30, 2021

41,681,300

6,473,483

73,418

-

(7,412,349)

(865,448)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these audited financial statements

Page | 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Waseco Resources Inc. published this content on 28 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 January 2022 18:32:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
