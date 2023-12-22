Waseda Gakushukenkyukai Co.,Ltd. has completed an IPO in the amount of ¥3.308282 billion.
Security Name: Common Stock
Security Type: Common Stock
Securities Offered: 3,260,600
PriceRange: ¥970
Discount Per Security: ¥77.6
Securities Offered: 150,000
PriceRange: ¥970
Discount Per Security: ¥77.6
December 22, 2023 at 12:00 am EST
