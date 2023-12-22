Waseda Gakushukenkyukai Co.,Ltd. has completed an IPO in the amount of ¥3.308282 billion.

Waseda Gakushukenkyukai Co Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the cram school business. The Company operates cram schools through three divisions. The seminar division operates W Wasedazemi, a group instruction school for elementary and junior high school students. The high division operates W Wasedazemi High School, a group instruction school for high school students. The first kobetsu division operates First Kobetsu, a private tutoring school for elementary, middle school, and high school students.

Sector Miscellaneous Educational Service Providers