WASGAU Produktions & Handels : Informationen nach §125 AktG (englisch)
04/18/2023 | 03:23am EDT
General Meeting of WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG on 31 May 2023
Information pursuant to Section 125 para. 1 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in connection with Section 125 para. 5 AktG, Article 4 para. 1 and Table 3 of the Annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212
Type of information
Description
A.
Specification of the message
1. Unique identifier of the event
MSH052023oHV
2. Type of message
Convocation of a General Meeting
[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
NEWM]
B.
Specification of the issuer
1. ISIN
DE0007016008
2. Name of issuer
WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG
C.
Specification of the meeting
1. Date of the General Meeting
31.05.2023
[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230531]
2. Time of the General Meeting
11:00 hrs (CEST)
[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
09:00 hrs (UTC)]
3. Type of the General Meeting
Virtual Annual General Meeting without the physical presence of the
shareholders or their proxies (with exception of the proxies named by
the company)
[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
GMET]
4. Location of the General Meeting
a) Virtual Annual General Meeting: URL to the access‐protected internet
service for video and audio transmission of the Annual General Meeting
[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
OT (also: PX (ISO 20022: PRXY))]
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of
Proper registration to attend the General Meeting: 24.05.2023, 24:00
participation
hrs (CEST)
[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230524; 22:00 hrs (UTC)]
Receipt by the company decisive
3. Issuer deadline for voting
n/a
D. Participation in the General Meeting - Exercising
Voting Rights through electronic Absentee Voting
1. Method of participation by shareholder
Exercising the right to vote through electronic absentee vo ng (also
available for proxies)
[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
EV; ISO 20022: MAIL, EVOT (also: PX (ISO 20022: PRXY))]
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of
Proper registration to attend the General Meeting: 24.05.2023, 24:00
participation
hrs (CEST)
[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230524; 22:00 hrs (UTC)]
Receipt by the company decisive
3. Issuer deadline for voting
Exercising the right to vote through absentee vo ng
by e‐mail until: 24.05.2023, 24:00 hrs (CEST)
[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230524; 22:00 hrs (UTC)]
Receipt by the company decisive
electronically via the access‐protected internet service at https://www.wasgau.com/hauptversammlung
by 31.05.2023, until the time of the closing of the voting by the Chair of the General Meeting
[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230531; until the time of the closing of the voting by the Chair of the General Meeting]
The Chair of the General Meeting will point out in due time when this will be.
Participation in the General Meeting - Exercising Voting Rights through Granting Power of Attorney and Issuing Instructions to the Proxies named by the Company
1. Method of participation by shareholder
Exercising the right to vote by gran ng power of a orney and issuing
instruc ons to the proxies named by the Company (also available for
proxies)
[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
PX; ISO 20022: PRXY]
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of
Proper registration to attend the General Meeting: 24.05.2023, 24:00
participation
hrs (CEST)
[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230524; 22:00 hrs (UTC)]
Receipt by the company decisive
3. Issuer deadline for voting
Exercising the right to vote by granting power of attorney (with voting
instructions) to the proxies named by the Company
∙ in writing or in text form by post or e‐mail by 24.05.2023, 24:00 hrs
(CEST)
[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU)
2018/1212: 20230524; 22:00 hrs (UTC)]
2
General Meeting of WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG on 31 May 2023
electronically via the access‐protected internet service at https://www.wasgau.com/hauptversammlung by 31.05.2023, until the time of the closing of voting by the Chair of the General Meeting
[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230531; until the time of the closing of voting by the Chair of the General Meeting].
The Chair of the General Meeting will point out in due time when this will be.
Participation in the General Meeting - Exercising the Right to Speak in the Meeting
1. Method of participation by shareholder
Exercise of the right to speak in the Virtual General Mee ng by means
of video communica on (also available for proxies) via the access‐
WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 07:22:07 UTC.