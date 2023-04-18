Advanced search
WASGAU PRODUKTIONS & HANDELS AG

03:10:28 2023-04-18
13.40 EUR    0.00%
WASGAU Produktions & Handels : Informationen nach §125 AktG (englisch)

04/18/2023
General Meeting of WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG on 31 May 2023

Information pursuant to Section 125 para. 1 German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in connection with Section 125 para. 5 AktG, Article 4 para. 1 and Table 3 of the Annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212

Type of information

Description

A.

Specification of the message

1. Unique identifier of the event

MSH052023oHV

2. Type of message

Convocation of a General Meeting

[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

NEWM]

B.

Specification of the issuer

1. ISIN

DE0007016008

2. Name of issuer

WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG

C.

Specification of the meeting

1. Date of the General Meeting

31.05.2023

[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230531]

2. Time of the General Meeting

11:00 hrs (CEST)

[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

09:00 hrs (UTC)]

3. Type of the General Meeting

Virtual Annual General Meeting without the physical presence of the

shareholders or their proxies (with exception of the proxies named by

the company)

[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

GMET]

4. Location of the General Meeting

a) Virtual Annual General Meeting: URL to the access‐protected internet

service for video and audio transmission of the Annual General Meeting

and for the exertion of shareholder rights:

https://www.wasgau.com/hauptversammlung

b) Location in the meaning of the German Stock Corporation Act:

Business premises of the WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG,

Blocksbergstrasse 183, 66955 Pirmasens, Germany

Physical presence of the shareholders or their proxies (with exception

of the proxies named by the company) at the meeting location of the

Annual General Meeting in the meaning of the German Stock

Corporation Act is excluded.

5. Record Date

24.05.2023, 24:00 hrs (CEST)

[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230524, 22:00 hrs (UTC)]

Decisive for determining the voting rights and other shareholder rights

to which a shareholder who has properly registered for the General

Meeting is entitled to is the status of the entries in the share register on

the day of the General Meeting.

For technical procession reasons, no deletions or entries will be made in

the share register on the day of the General Meeting and in the last six

days prior to the day of the General Meeting, i.e. from 25.05.2023,

00:00 hrs (CEST), up to and including 31.05.2023, 24:00 hrs (CEST) (so‐

called registration stop).

Therefore, the entry status of the share register on the day of the

General Meeting reflects the entry status at the end of 24.05.2023,

24:00 hrs (CEST).

6. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://www.wasgau.com/hauptversammlung

1

General Meeting of WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG on 31 May 2023

D. Participation in the General Meeting

D. Participation in the General Meeting - Access to the Video and Audio Transmission

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Access to the Video and Audio Transmission (also available for proxies)

via the access‐protected internet service at

https://www.wasgau.com/hauptversammlung

[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

OT (also: PX (ISO 20022: PRXY))]

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of

Proper registration to attend the General Meeting: 24.05.2023, 24:00

participation

hrs (CEST)

[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230524; 22:00 hrs (UTC)]

Receipt by the company decisive

3. Issuer deadline for voting

n/a

D. Participation in the General Meeting - Exercising

Voting Rights through electronic Absentee Voting

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Exercising the right to vote through electronic absentee vo ng (also

available for proxies)

[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

EV; ISO 20022: MAIL, EVOT (also: PX (ISO 20022: PRXY))]

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of

Proper registration to attend the General Meeting: 24.05.2023, 24:00

participation

hrs (CEST)

[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230524; 22:00 hrs (UTC)]

Receipt by the company decisive

3. Issuer deadline for voting

Exercising the right to vote through absentee vo ng

    • by e‐mail until: 24.05.2023, 24:00 hrs (CEST)
      [in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230524; 22:00 hrs (UTC)]
      Receipt by the company decisive
    • electronically via the access‐protected internet service at https://www.wasgau.com/hauptversammlung
      by 31.05.2023, until the time of the closing of the voting by the Chair of the General Meeting
      [in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230531; until the time of the closing of the voting by the Chair of the General Meeting]
      The Chair of the General Meeting will point out in due time when this will be.
  2. Participation in the General Meeting - Exercising Voting Rights through Granting Power of Attorney and Issuing Instructions to the Proxies named by the Company

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Exercising the right to vote by gran ng power of a orney and issuing

instruc ons to the proxies named by the Company (also available for

proxies)

[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

PX; ISO 20022: PRXY]

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of

Proper registration to attend the General Meeting: 24.05.2023, 24:00

participation

hrs (CEST)

[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230524; 22:00 hrs (UTC)]

Receipt by the company decisive

3. Issuer deadline for voting

Exercising the right to vote by granting power of attorney (with voting

instructions) to the proxies named by the Company

in writing or in text form by post or e‐mail by 24.05.2023, 24:00 hrs

(CEST)

[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: 20230524; 22:00 hrs (UTC)]

2

General Meeting of WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG on 31 May 2023

    • electronically via the access‐protected internet service at https://www.wasgau.com/hauptversammlung by 31.05.2023, until the time of the closing of voting by the Chair of the General Meeting
      [in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230531; until the time of the closing of voting by the Chair of the General Meeting].
      The Chair of the General Meeting will point out in due time when this will be.
  2. Participation in the General Meeting - Exercising the Right to Speak in the Meeting

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Exercise of the right to speak in the Virtual General Mee ng by means

of video communica on (also available for proxies) via the access‐

protected internet service at

https://www.wasgau.com/hauptversammlung

[in the format pursuant to Implemen ng Regula on (EU) 2018/1212: VI;

ISO 20022: VIRT (also PX (ISO 20022: PRXY))]

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of

Proper registration to attend the General Meeting: 24.05.2023, 24:00

participation

hrs (CEST)

[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230524; 22:00 hrs (UTC)]

Receipt by the company decisive

3. Issuer deadline for voting

n/a

D. Participation in the General Meeting - Granting

Power of Attorney to a third party

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Granting power of attorney to a third party

[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

PX; ISO 20022: PRXY]

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of

Proper registration to attend the General Meeting: 24.05.2023, 24:00

participation

hrs (CEST)

[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230524; 22:00 hrs (UTC)]

Receipt by the company decisive

3. Issuer deadline for voting

Exercising the right to vote via electronic absentee vo ng by the proxy

via the access‐protected internet service at

h ps://www.wasgau.com/hauptversammlung by

31.05.2023, until the time of the closing of voting by the Chair of

the General Meeting

[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: 20230531; until the time of the closing of voting by the

Chair of the General Meeting].

The Chair of the General Meeting will point out in due time when

this will be.

Exercising the right to vote by the proxy through gran ng sub‐power of

  • orney and issuing instruc ons to the proxies named by the company: electronically via the access‐protected internet service at
    h ps://www.wasgau.com/hauptversammlung by 31.05.2023, un l

the me of the closing of vo ng by the Chair of the General Mee ng

[in the format pursuant to Implemen ng Regula on (EU)

2018/1212: 20230531; un

l the me of the closing of vo ng by the

Chair of the General Mee

ng].

The Chair of the General Mee ng will point out in due me when this will be.

3

General Meeting of WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG on 31 May 2023

E. Agenda

E. Agenda - item 1

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

1

2. Titel of the agenda item

Presenta on of the Approved Annual Financial Statements as at 31

December 2022 and the approved consolidated Financial Statements as

at 31 December 2022, the combined management reports for WASGAU

Produk ons & Handels AG and the Group, each with the explanatory

report on the disclosures made pursuant to Sec on 289a and Sec on

315a of the German

Commercial Code (HGB), the separate nonﬁnancial report pursuant to

Sec ons 315b, 315c in connec on with 289c to 289e of the German

Commercial Code (HGB) as well as the Report of the Supervisory Board

for the 2022 ﬁnancial year

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://www.wasgau.com/hauptversammlung

materials

4. Vote

n/a

5. Alternative voting options

n/a

E. Agenda - item 2

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

2

2. Titel of the agenda item

Resolu on on the appropria on of distributable proﬁt

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://www.wasgau.com/hauptversammlung

materials

4. Vote

Binding vote

[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 3

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

3

2. Titel of the agenda item

Resolu on on the ra ﬁca on of the acts of management of the

members of the Management Board for the 2022 ﬁnancial year

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://www.wasgau.com/hauptversammlung

materials

4. Vote

Binding vote

[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 4

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

4

2. Titel of the agenda item

Resolu on on the ra ﬁca on of the acts of management of the

members of the Supervisory Board for the 2022 ﬁnancial year

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://www.wasgau.com/hauptversammlung

materials

4. Vote

Binding vote

[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 5

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

5

2. Titel of the agenda item

Elec on of the auditor and the group auditor for the ﬁnancial year 2023

as well as the auditor for the audit review of the condensed ﬁnancial

4

General Meeting of WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG on 31 May 2023

statements and interim management report contained in the half‐year

ﬁnancial report as at 30.06.2023

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://www.wasgau.com/hauptversammlung

materials

4. Vote

Binding vote

[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 6

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

6

2. Titel of the agenda item

Resolu on on the approval of the compensa on report

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://www.wasgau.com/hauptversammlung

materials

4. Vote

Advisory vote

[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

AV; ISO 20022: ADVI]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 7

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

7

2. Titel of the agenda item

Resolution on the amendment of the Articles of Association to

authorise the Management Board to hold the Annual General Meeting

as a virtual Annual General Meeting and to enable the participation of

Supervisory Board members in the virtual Annual General Meeting by

way of video and audio transmission

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://www.wasgau.com/hauptversammlung

materials

4. Vote

Binding vote

[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 8

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

8

2. Titel of the agenda item

Resolution on the approval of the remuneration system for the

members of the Management Board

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://www.wasgau.com/hauptversammlung

materials

4. Vote

Advisory vote

[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

AV; ISO 20022: ADVI]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 9 a)

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

9 a)

2. Titel of the agenda item

Elections to the Supervisory Board ‐ Dr. Daniela Büchel

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://www.wasgau.com/hauptversammlung

materials

4. Vote

Binding vote

[in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

5

WASGAU Produktions & Handels AG published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2023 07:22:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
